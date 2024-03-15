Austin James

James led the Fleming County Panthers in runs in their season opener against the Lewis County Lions. Across four at-bats, James picked up one hit, and brought in four runs. In the grueling near four hour contest at Panther Field, James and the rest of the Panthers continues to fight hard, and stayed strong at every trip to the plate. In the bottom of the 10th inning, James sacrificed out at firest to send Morgan Arnett and Preston Cropper to second and third, before Brady Faris was intentionally walked, loading the bases. Dylan Doyle was then walked, bringing in the game winning run.

Kylah Turner

Mason County freshman Kylah Turner hit her first career home run in the Lady Royals’ 14-4 win over George Rogers Clark. That game, she scored three runs off of one hit, across two at-bats, batting in two more. Her three total runs, plus her two RBI’s helped push Mason County beyond GRC in their second game of the season, improving the Lady Royals’ record to 2-0.

