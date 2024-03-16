Along with March Madness comes March Sadness.

That is just part of the annual ritual of teams falling in conference tournaments and having their season come to an abrupt halt. The fallout from the defeats also sees numerous college basketball coaches seeing their tenure end as well.

We are still in the early stages of what has become coined as the “coaching carousel” with several coaches already being dismissed, while a couple of others signed lucrative contract extensions to remain in their current position. Speculation and rumors will be in abundance in the coming days as so-called experts are already making their best guesses on who will be going where.

As this is being banged out on Friday morning, here’s a recap of some of the moves that occurred on Thursday:

Chris Holtmann, who grew up in Nicholasville, received a six-year deal to coach at DePaul, a team in need of a major rebuild. The Blue Demons were 3-29 this season, and Holtmann, who was fired from his head coaching position at Ohio State on Valentine’s Day, will be taking on the challenge. He led the Buckeyes to five consecutive 20-plus winning seasons before going 16-19 last year, and 14-11 this season.

Associate head coach Jake Diebler took over as the interim coach and in his first game, led Ohio State to a 73-69 win over Purdue ranked second in the country at the time. After winning its Big Ten tournament second round game 90-78 over Iowa, Diebler has led the Buckeyes to a 6-1 record heading into Friday’s quarterfinal clash against Illinois.

Diebler has done such an outstanding job that he is reportedly receiving serious consideration to become the fulltime head coach. There have been several other names linked to the job, including Florida Atlantic coach Dusty May and Xavier bench boss Sean Miller.

Vanderbilt fired Jerry Stackhouse after a 9-23 season and five years on the job, leading to rumors that former Xavier and Louisville coach Chris Mack will be heading to Nashville. Mack, who has been

enjoying a break from coaching, is regarded as the most likely candidate. Another Cincinnati native, College of Charleston head coach Pat Kelsey, is also a name popping up on Vandy’s radar. If the dominos fall a certain way, i.e. Miller going to Ohio State, Xavier’s first choice would likely be Kelsey, a highly regarded up-and-comer.

Speaking of Louisville, it came as no surprise to anybody when the school fired Kenny Payne on Wednesday after a two-year stint where he went a woeful 12-52. The most talked about replacement thus far has been Baylor’s Scott Drew, but it’s questionable just how much interest Drew would have in the job. He has the Baylor program going well, and leaving for a major rebuilding job may not be to his liking. Other coaches linked to the Louisville job include the aforementioned May, Nate Oats of Alabama, South Florida’s Amir Abdur-Rahim and Indiana State’s Josh Schertz. Mick Cronin of UCLA has also been mentioned, but he appears to be a longshot, due to his exorbitant buyout clause.

Jerod Haase of Stanford and Oklahoma State’s Mike Boynton were a couple of other coaches who were let go on Thursday, while Lamont Paris of South Carolina and Todd Golden of Florida were both signed to hefty extensions through the 2029-30 season, with estimated deals of more than $4 million annually.

West Virginia and St. Louis are also shopping for a new head coach. The Mountaineers relieved interim coach Josh Eilert of his duties on Wednesday and one rumored name to head to Morgantown is Mark Byington, who has led James Madison to a 31-3 record and the Sun Belt championship this season. The Billikens Travis Ford after eight seasons at the helm on Wednesday after the former Kentucky point guard saw his team struggle to a 13-20 campaign.

There are also a number of open positions that need to be filled at the mid-major level, which will ultimately lead to more coaches joining the carousel in the near future as the dominos continue to fall.

*****

CONFERENCE TOURNEYS PROVIDE THRILLS – This week’s programming on ESPN, labeled “Champ Week” by the much-maligned sports network, along with other outlets such as FS1 and the CBS Sports Network, has given college hoops fans plenty to watch, with conference tournaments underway from coast to coast. The outcomes of many of these games are critical for many teams hoping to improve their resumes to be a part of the Big Dance. Some teams will actually sneak into the NCAA tournament by virtue of winning their conference tourneys, sending other hopefuls to the NIT.

We will find out just how it all shakes out tomorrow on CBS at 6 p.m., in what is one of the most highly anticipated days in sports, Selection Sunday. It’s always interesting to see the matchups and make our best bracket guesses, and this year’s March Madness promises to be one of, if not the most, unpredictable ever.

In the immediate area, Morehead State fans will certainly be tuned in to find out who they will play, and as we mentioned in the last column, let’s hope it’s someone other than Kentucky. You just never know exactly what the committee will decide, which is a major part of the intrigue. There’s always several teams who will feel slighted as well, and griping about seeding is another tourney tradition.

*****

CATS LOOK TO END DROUGHT – The Kentucky Wildcats began postseason play Friday evening, after this was written and submitted. The Cats are hoping to advance to the SEC tournament title tilt for the first time since 2018, and the journey begins with a grudge match against Texas A&M.

The Aggies toppled UK in College Station on Jan. 13 in a 97-92 slugfest in overtime. The teams combined for 40 fouls and the physical Aggies outrebounded the Cats 54-46. But it was a pair of guards – Wade Taylor IV and Tyrece Radford – who did the most damage for Texas A&M, scoring 31 and 28 points, respectively. Kentucky placed four guards in double figures, with Antonio Reeves leading the way with 22. D.J. Wagner had 18, Robert Dillingham 15 and Reed Sheppard 13. If UK gets past the Aggies, they will face the winner of the Alabama-Florida clash in a semifinal game on Saturday afternoon. Kentucky last won the SEC tournament with a 77-72 win over Tennessee on March 11, 2018, and they’ve gone 2-4 in the event since that triumph. The only time the Cats and Aggies have faced each other in the tournament occurred on March 13, 2016, an 82-77 Kentucky win in overtime in the championship game. Current UK assistant Tyler Ulis led UK with 30 points.

*****

FORMER BRACKEN COACH IN SWEET 16 – We’ll talk more in the Wednesday, March 20 column about the upcoming 2024 UK HealthCare Boys’ Basketball Sweet 16 Tournament, which tips off that morning at Rupp Arena.

One factoid about the tourney that caught my eye is that Adair County, the 5th Region champion, is coached by Deron Breeze. If the name sounds familiar to 10th Region basketball fans, that’s because Breeze coached at Bracken County for one season. The 2008-09 Polar Bears finished 9-20 in Breeze’s lone season in Brooksville.

Adair County enters the Sweet 16 with a 28-7 record and the Indians will face 1st Region champ Marshall County (25-7) Wednesday at 6 p.m.

*****

With St. Patrick’s Day on the calendar tomorrow, following are a few Irish phrases for you to peruse:

“Here’s to you and here’s to me. I pray that friends we’ll always be, but if by chance we disagree, the heck with you and here’s to me.” “May you have the hindsight to know where you’ve been, the foresight to know where you are going, and the insight to know when you have gone too far.”

“May the Irish hills caress you. May her lakes and rivers bless you. May the luck of the Irish enfold you. May the blessings of St. Patrick behold you.”

*****

“St. Patrick had no politics; his sympathies lay with the right – that was politics enough. When he came across a reptile, he forgot to inquire whether he was a Democrat or a Republican, but he simply exalted his staff and let him have it.” — Mark Twain