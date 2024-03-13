George Rogers Clark cruised to the 2024 10th Region Championship as expected. They

defeated Scott 61-33 in the first round, Mason County 92-33 in the semi-finals, and Campbell

County 73-36 in the finals. The average 41-point win margin is the largest ever in tournament

history, and their 37-point win over Campbell County is the largest ever in tournament history.

Clark County’s defense dominated in all games, especially against the Lady Royals on Friday

night. The Lady Cards forced over 30 turnovers, which led to over 50 of their points.

Mason County scored only 8 points in the paint and shot 10/31 from the field, compared to

Clark’s 26 points in the paint and 35/67 from the field.

Mason County will return a core group of talented sophomores who will be juniors next season.

Lexi Young and Amirah Reed were named to the All-Tournament team.

GRC benefited from several summer transfers: Khania Jones from Central Hardin, Teigh Yeast

from Mercer County, and Jailenn Green from Bryan Station. All three are starters for Clark this

year. However, GRC lost their best player, Ciarar Byars, in January with a torn ACL.

The number two state-ranked GRC will face number one Sacred Heart in their unlucky first-

round pairing in the state tournament on Thursday at 6:00 p.m.

Scoring:

George Rogers Clark: Stamper 19, K. Chestnut 9, Yeast 12, Green 10, Stakelin 2, Settles 8,

Goodwin 6, Tabor 2, A. Chestnut 9, Miller 13, Cecil 2. —- Mason County: Young 10, Reed 8,

Buttery 7, Hughes 4, Downs Perry 2, Hines 2.