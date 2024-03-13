Harrison County’s Jashon Lewis goes up for a shot against the Mason County Royals in the semifinal round of the 10th region tournament.

The Mason County Royals took on the Harrison County Thoroughbreds in the 10th region tournament semifinals.

A close game throughout its’ entirety, Mason and Harrison County both refused to quit throughout all four quarters, but the ‘Breds proved to be the stronger team by the end of the contest. Harrison County got out ahead of the Royals in the first quarter, out scoring Mason County 15-14. Down just one point, Mason County felt confident they could get back out ahead of Harrison for another comeback win over the team.

As both the Royals and the ‘Breds fought through the second quarter, they both put up 17 more, with Harrison County holding onto their one point lead heading into halftime.

“I thought we had some decent looks there, and shots that maybe we normally hit didn’t go in tonight. We dug ourselves a hole and that kinda takes away from the game plan. You’ve just gotta continue to fight and claw.” said Royals head coach, Brian Kirk.

Returning to the court, Mason County was determined to get out ahead of Harrison and close the one-point gap, while the ‘Breds were looking to expand upon their lead.

Mason and Harrison County had seen each other once prior to their 10th region semifinal match up this season, with the ‘Breds holding the lead for the majority of the contest, and Mason County coming back from behind for the win. Knowing this, the Royals stayed confident throughout the entire contest that they’d be able to regain control of the match.

The ‘Breds continued to score however throughout the third quarter, out scoring the Royals 15-11, now leading by five over Mason County.

‘They killed us on the boards. I think it was 37-21 on the rebounding margin, and we just wasn’t able to finish plays, and put stops together and execute on the offensive end.” said coach Kirk.

Down five heading into the final minutes of the contest, the Royals knew they had to play hard if they wanted to pull out a win. Unfortunately for Mason County, the ‘Breds offense was still going strong, and with several key members of Mason County’s lineup getting into foul trouble, the Royals continued to fall behind.

Harrison County once again out scored the Royals, this time 18-9, cementing a 14 point lead by the end of the game. While Mason County fell behind in the second half, the team still showed strength throughout the entire game, and continued to battle despite the scoreboard.

“Its just having great kids. When you’ve got great kids, that’s all you can ask from a head coaching standpoint, is your kids never give up, continue to fight, continue to stay positive, continue to stay poised in big moments and when you’ve got kids that can do that and keep their composure, that says a lot. You’re talking about 15, 16, 17, 18 year old kids, that’s not easy to do. But what that shows me is they’re going to be very successful in life. The three that are moving on from our program as senior leaders, those kids are going to have a great career in life.” said coach Kirk.

While Mason County’s season has come to an end, the Royals have proven their strength time and time again throughout 2023-24, and will be looking to get back to the court next season and play even stronger.

Harrison County now moves onto the championship round, where they will face off against the Campbell County Camels, the team that put an end to George Rogers Clark’s reign as regional champions.

“Emotions are rough. Any time you have kids that give you everything, battle day in and day out, fight for you, stand behind you and support you, and when you see kids walk off the floor for the last time as a group, it hurts. There’s not much in these moments that you can say to kids that’s going to help them feel much better.” said coach Kirk, “The state of Kentucky basketball is very special because you’ve only got one winner. Only one team is gonna walk off that floor for the last time as a winner, and that makes this place special. I’m just proud of our kids.”

THOROUGHBREDS 65

ROYALS 51

HARRISON COUNTY- 15-17-15-18- 65

MASON COUNTY- 14-17-11-9- 51

Scoring

Harrison- Custard 34, Lewis 2, Harris 17, Grubb 7, Cracraft 5

Mason- Feldhaus 18, Scilley 11, Myrick 10, McClanahan 5, Routt 4, Hamilton 2, Horch 1

Game Stats

Field Goals: Harrison 19, Mason 12

3-Pointers: Harrison 5, Mason 4

Free Throws: Harrison 12/16, Mason 15/10

Fouls: Harrison 16, Mason 20

Records: Harrison 17-14, Mason 21-12