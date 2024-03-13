In the past few days, the sports world has seemingly blown up. There is so much going on at the present time that it’s become difficult to keep up with it all. My objective in this missive will be to attempt to touch on as much as I can without going into great detail about each topic.

With so much happening right now, there’s no doubt I could fill several pages of the paper, but that is certainly not my intent. It would also likely bore many of you to tears.

With all that said, here we go:

*****

CATS PEAKING AT RIGHT TIME? – Following Kentucky’s impressive showing at Tennessee Saturday afternoon, the Wildcats appear poised to make a deep run in March Madness.

In recent weeks, their play has improved to the point where more and more national media folks are paying close attention. A strong showing in the SEC tournament could move the Cats all the way up to a No. 2 seed in the dance, and they’re virtually guaranteed at least at the very least a No. 3 seed.

For the Cats to make a run, it will require several factors to occur.

On the court, the primary concern continues to be the “want to” categories of the team’s defensive effort, rebounding, and hustling to get most of the 50/50 balls. The shooting needs to stay consistent, especially the Cats’ 3-point shooting proficiency. Keeping turnovers at a minimum is always a key to victory, and advancing the ball against a press clearly needs work. That was more than evident in the final moments at

Tennessee when Kentucky nearly frittered away an 11-point lead with 56 seconds to play against the Vols’ pressure with silly miscues.

The matchups that UK will encounter in the NCAA tournament will also be a critical factor in advancing. The only teams I would not want to face right now are UConn and Houston. Both appear to be formidable matchups for anybody.

The Cats are certainly playing their best basketball of the season and perhaps Coach Cal was right when he said, “This team is built for March.”

*****

SHEPPARD FIRST PICK IN NBA DRAFT? – The most recent NBA mock draft released Monday by draft expert Kevin O’Connor said the Kentucky freshman guard Reed Sheppard will be selected No. 1 overall by the San Antonio Spurs, provided they win the Draft Lottery. O’Connor reasons that Spurs coach Gregg Popovich would pair Sheppard with superstar rookie Victor Wembanyama to be the franchise’s next great one-two punch.

Sheppard’s meteoric rise has come as an enormous surprise to most observers, but he continues to prove himself game after game. His court awareness, passing ability and shooting touch are his best qualities and he has become one of the top point guards in the country.

Listed at 6-foot-3, Sheppard has also shown tremendous defensive anticipation, as he nears the school record for steals in a season. Sheppard currently has 78 steals in 31 games, trailing only Rajon Rondo (87) and Wayne Turner, who had 79. His only real weaknesses, according to NBA scouts, are his on-

ball defense and his size and strength, which could be exploited at the next level.

The news about being picked No. 1 also came as a surprise to most folks on social media and continues to be a source of much debate and speculation. A large segment of Big Blue Nation is clinging to hope that Sheppard will not be a one-and-done player, but that hope is dwindling, especially if he is indeed a lottery pick.

It is always possible he could return for his sophomore season, but even bundles of NIL money cannot come anywhere near what the NBA will dish out.

*****

MOREHEAD STATE DANCING AGAIN – The first Division I team to play its way into the NCAA tournament earned its bid on Saturday night.

The Morehead State Eagles coasted to a 69-55 win over Little Rock in the Ohio Valley Conference title game to improve to a program record 26th win.

The OVC regular season co-champion will enter the Big Dance with a 26-8 record and riding a six-game winning streak.

The Eagles, who earned their ninth bid to the NCAA tournament, will learn their first-round opponent and destination on Selection Sunday, and it will be interesting to find out who they will face. Could the committee make them a 14-seed and send them into a battle against No. 3-seed Kentucky?

On a personal note, I would rather they go up against anyone but the Cats in the first round. But you just never know what the committee might do.

*****

COACHING SEARCH AT UK – Kentucky women’s basketball coach Kyra Elzy was “relieved of her duties” on Monday, fueling speculation that former UK coach Matthew Mitchell could return to lead the team. Mitchell stepped down in 2020 after undergoing brain surgery and dealing with a lengthy recovery process. He led the program to three Elite Eight appearances and amassed a 333-162 record.

That would be an unusual move, and reports are there are several candidates that have already called UK athletic director Mitch Barnhart who are interested in the position. One intriguing name is Louisville head coach Jeff Walz, but it is unknown if he would have any interest in the job, or if Barnhart would be interested in hiring him.

*****

GRC FACES MAJOR TEST IN GIRLS’ SWEET 16 – The good news for the George Rogers Clark Lady Cardinals was breezing its way through the 10th Region tournament, winning its three games by a combined score of 226-102. The bad news is they have an opening round date with three-time defending state champion Sacred Heart Academy in the 2024 Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Basketball Sweet 16 Tournament at Rupp Arena tomorrow evening at 6 p.m.

The Lady Cards (30-4) and the Valkyries (27-7) met Feb.9 at St. Xavier, and Sacred Heart emerged with a 61-49 victory. The perennial 7th Region power is undefeated in games versus Kentucky opponents this season and is the favorite to win its fourth consecutive state title. ZaKiyah Johnson, a 6-1 junior and

consensus top player in Kentucky, averages 18.9 points and 7.3 rebounds to lead Sacred Heart.

Despite the lofty record Sacred Heart brings into the Sweet 16, look for GRC to put up a strong fight and possibly pull out the victory. The winner will play the winner of the Bethlehem-Pikeville game on Friday at 6 p.m. in the quarterfinals. Pikeville (27-5) is coached by former Fleming County coach Kristy Orem and the 15th Region champion Lady Panthers faced both 26-8 Bethlehem and Sacred Heart this season. Pikeville defeated the Banshees (champs of Region 5) 78-52 in the Lady Panther Invitational on Dec. 30, and dropped a 68-50 decision at Sacred Heart on Feb. 17.

While perusing the entire field, it appears the lower bracket is loaded. In addition to the aforementioned teams, the champions of the 9th Region Cooper (29-4) also drew a spot in the lower bracket, and the Lady Jaguars will meet 12th Region titlist Danville Christian (29-2) in the first round.

*****

VOTTO AIMS TO PROVE DOUBTERS WRONG – At long last, former Reds first baseman Joey Votto found a home, and it close to home for the Toronto native. The hometown Blue Jays inked the future Hall of Famer to a minor-league deal, which means it is likely Votto will begin the season playing for the club’s Class AAA affiliate, the Buffalo Bisons.

He could find himself on the big-league roster when the season opens with a strong showing in the final couple of weeks of spring training as well. His primary competition for a DH role on the Blue Jays will be Daniel Vogelbach. The team also signed 39-

year-old Justin Turner in the offseason, another designated hitter and backup first baseman to Vlad Guerrero.

This guy (and hopefully Reds fans) are rooting for Votto to get back to the show as soon as possible, and get the hits he needs to pass Hall of Famer Larry Walker as the all-time Canadian hits leader. Walker finished his career with 2,160 hits, and Votto stands at 2,135.

MONTAS TABBED OPENING DAY STARTER – Cincinnati manager David Bell surprised Reds observers by naming free agent acquisition Frankie Montas to start on Opening Day against the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park in 15 days.

Montas, who has battled injuries since being acquired by the Yankees from Oakland in 2022, has a 37-35 career record with a 3.90 ERA. Hunter Greene, who started the opener last year, is scheduled to pitch Game 2 of the series on Saturday.

*****

MARTE FAILS TEST, OUT FOR 80 GAMES – The player most experts have deemed the Reds’ top prospect, infielder Noelvi Marte, was suspended by Major League Baseball on Friday after testing positive to Boldenone, a performance enhancing substance. The violation of MLB’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program also means Marte will not be eligible for the 2024 postseason.

The 22-year-old was expected to be the Reds’ regular third baseman this season and be a legitimate candidate for Rookie of the Year honors. After he was promoted in August last year, Marte demonstrated his power, speed and athleticism while

hitting .316. He also had an impressive season-ending 16-game hitting streak.

Marte apparently got some misguided advice and was using the PED to help him recover from a strained right hamstring injury he suffered while playing winter ball in his home country of the Dominican Republic.

*****

FREE AGENCY FRENZY – As if March Madness and the opening of baseball season wasn’t enough sports news, the National Football League grabbed more than its share of the headlines Monday with the beginning of free agency.

There is currently more than enough player movement to make your head spin, with trades, free agent signings, and players re-signing with their current clubs around the NFL. In what remains an extremely fluid situation, here’s some news on several Cincinnati Bengals moves, as of Tuesday morning:

Before the multitude of moves, Bengals wideout Tee Higgins requested a trade since the club has not engaged in talks about a potential long-term deal for the 25-year-old. If the Bengals decide to move Higgins instead of having him play under the franchise tag, expect them to ask for a massive return. One rumor has New England as a possible landing spot, but it appears even more likely that Higgins will remain a Bengal for one more season and play under the franchise tag.

Cincinnati signed running back Zack Moss and traded running back Joe Mixon to Houston for an undetermined draft pick. Moss, 26, rushed for 794 yards for Indianapolis last season.

Free safety Geno Stone, 24, who starred for Baltimore last year, was signed by the Bengals to a two-year deal and should be an

immediate boost to a position that needed improvement. Stone picked off seven passes last season for the Ravens.

Former Dolphins and Patriots tight end Mike Gesecki, 28, was signed to a one-year contract Tuesday. He is expected to be utilized in a slot role and stretch the field.

*****

“This is one of those games, everybody’s got to be in the fight. You can’t leak out. You’ve got to battle, you’ve got to hit first. They’re a veteran team. Very rarely do they lose here.” – UK coach John Calipari, following the 85-81 win in Knoxville

*****

“An author values a compliment even when it comes from a source of doubtful competency.” — Mark Twain