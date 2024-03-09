The Bracken County Polar Bears took on the Campbell County Camels in the first round of the 10th region tournament on Thursday.

Campbell County started off strong, putting up 21 points in the first quarter. Bracken County put up a strong fight in the first quarter, however, hanging tough and keeping up with the Camels’ offense, down 21-14 heading into the second.

The second quarter was where the game began to get out of hand for Bracken County.

Campbell County exploded in the second quarter, sailing past the Polar Bears, out scoring Bracken County 33-14. The Polar Bears fought hard throughout the remainder of the first half, but were unable to catch up to the Camels before the buzzer sounded.

“Early shots and some turnovers in the second quarter just changed the whole game around. The kids competed hard and that’s all we can ask for. Hate to see Chase go out like that, but it happens sometimes.” said Polar Bears head coach, Terry King, “They changed from a full court press to a half court run and jump and some of the kids didn’t adjust to it, and that’s probably my fault, but live and learn. Come back and try it again next year.”

As the two teams returned to the court, Campbell County was eager to continue to build upon their lead, while the Polar Bears were hungry to get back in the fight.

Throughout the third quarter, Campbell County continued to shine offensively, putting up 26 more points, out scoring the Polar Bears 26-8. Bracken County refused to give up however, continuing to attack the basket and play aggressively throughout the remainder of the contest.

“That’s all on the kids. This year we started 11-0 and they could’ve quit. Nobody every quit on the team, they kept playing hard and that’s a testament to those kids heart and their upbringing, and I’m happy to be a part of that.” said coach King.

With the Camels up 80-36 heading into the final eight minutes of the contest, Campbell County was comfortable heading into the fourth quarter. As the clock ticked down, Bracken County continued to fight, while the Camels continued to pull away. Cambell County took the contest 97-49, putting an end to the Polar Bears postseason run.

“We’re pleased with the season we had. A lot of people didn’t think we’d win four games, we got to eleven wins, got to the region, got better over the course of the year. Progress. It’s a work in progress and we made progress all year. That’s all we could ask for and over the course of the year each game we improved.” said coach King.

While Bracken County’s season has come to an end, the team fought hard from November to now. Gradually improving game after game to secure their bid to the 10th region tournament.

Campbell County will now advance to take on the George Rogers Clark Cardinals in the 10th region semifinals, a team they’ve seen once already this year, and nearly defeated. Campbell County was GRC’s first game of the season this year, narrowly defeating the Camels 63-60. Both teams have improved significantly throughout the season, and will be eager to face off against one another when their game tips off on Monday.

POLAR BEARS 49

CAMELS 97

BRACKEN COUNTY 14-14-8-13- 49

CAMPBELL COUNTY 21-33-26-17- 93

Scoring

Bracken- Nelson 17, Archibald 15, Buchanan 6, Kirk 5, Whitten 2, Feldhaus 2, Jefferson 2

Campbell- Daniel 4, Augsback 15, Dowds 7, Sorgenfrei 5, Fancher 23, Jackson 13, Johnson 7, Crowley 6, Smith 5, Weinel 12

Game Stats

Field Goals: Bracken12, Campbell 24

3-Pointers: Bracken 7, Campbell 14

Free Throws: Bracken 4/4, Campbell 7/11

Fouls: Bracken 7, Campbell 4

Records: Bracken 11-20, Campbell 24-6