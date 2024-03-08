Lucas Jolly

Fleming County junior Lucas Jolly led the Panthers in their 56-54 loss to Rowan County in the 61st district championship game, putting up 23 points that game across 11 field goals scored. Throughout the season, Jolly has put up 519 total points, averaging 16.2 points per game to be the teams third leading scorer. With a 54.2% total field goal average, he remains one of the team’s most accurate heading into their quarterfinal match up in the 16th region tournament.

Amirah Reed

Mason County sophomore Amariah Reed led the Lady Royals in their 56-52 win over Nicholas County in the first round of the 10th region tournament. That game Reed put up 24, across seven threes and five field goals. This season Reed has been the team’s second leading scorer, averaging 14.1 points per game, just one point behind the leading scorer, Lexi Young, with 451 total points scored so far this year. Heading into the Lady Royals’ semifinal contest with George Rogers Clark, Reed will be a huge asset to the team’s offense.

