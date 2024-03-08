The Mason County Royals took on the Bourbon County Colonels in their quarterfinal contest of the 10th region tournament on Wednesday.

The game was the first 2024 10th region tournament game to be played at the Fieldhouse, and was a close match for the entire 32 minutes. Neither team was willing to give up the win and go home, and that tenacity carried both the Royals and the Colonels through all the way to the final seconds of the game.

Bourbon County got out ahead of the Royals early, building up a three point lead by the end of the first quarter, leading 22-19 heading into the second. Mason County would build back some ground in the second quarter, out scoring the Colonels 18-17, now down just two heading into the second half.

“I think it was just the mindset of some of our kids just didn’t want to lose. When you’ve got kids that are hard nosed like that, that refused to lose down the stretch, that are senior leaders within Carter McClanahan, Braylon Hamilton Landon Scilley, they just came together made the plays down the stretch.” said Royals head coach, Brian Kirk.

Coming back to the court after halftime, Bourbon County was eager to get back out ahead of the Royals. The Colonels were able to build up a comfortable 10 point lead, leading over Mason County 49-39 late in the third. They would not however, be able to maintain that lead heading into the fourth, with a successful offensive push from the Royals bringing the game back close, Mason County trailing behind 52-49.

“It was kind of an uphill battle I felt like for most of the game. We were down 49-39 with about three and a half to go there in the third quarter, and we just challenged our guys to win the next possession. I think we went on a little 4-0 run within that. Battled some foul trouble, Braeden Myrick doesn’t score, Jake Feldhaus plays 18 minutes, you just find ways to win this time of year and you’ve gotta be excited and you’ve gotta take it.” said coach Kirk.

The fourth quarter was where Mason County proved their strength. Down three at the top of the quarter, the Royals knew they had to fight for every opportunity in the last eight minutes of the contest.

Both teams began trading baskets as the quarter ticked by. Mason County continued to battle, and were able to pull themselves out ahead of Bourbon County 67-65 with just seconds remaining. A missed three by the Colonels would come right before the buzzer, the Royals taking the victory.

“Anytime you can get a win this time of the year you’ve gotta be excited. They don’t call it March Madness for no reason. Regardless, an ugly win is better than a pretty loss any time of the season, I’m just proud of our kids for continuing to focus down the stretch, make the plays to get us to the semifinals of the regional tournament.” said coach Kirk.

Mason County improves their season record to 21-11 heading into their semifinal game of the 10th region tournament. The Royals will move on to face the Harrison County Thoroughbreds, a team they battled against in late February to pull out a close 68-66 win. With this tough contest behind them, Mason County is feeling confident heading into the semifinal round, that they’ll see a regional championship opportunity come next Tuesday.

“The good thing is, we’ve got a couple days of preparation for our guys to lock in. They always say, the first one’s the toughest one. We really got battle tested there, Bourbon County did a great job, they executed, they hit big time shots, a team that unfortunately somebody’s gotta win and somebody’s gotta lose, we’re just excited we’re on the winning side of that and we’ll be playing next week.” said coach Kirk.

Should the Royals come out ahead of Harrison County on Monday, and advance to the championship round, they’ll be facing off against an incredibly tough opponent, regardless of who advances alongside them. The winners of the George Rogers Clark/ Pendleton County, and Campbell County/ Bracken County quarterfinal games will have a tough battle in their semifinal contest, all of which gunning for the championship round.

COLONELS 65

ROYALS 67

BOURBON COUNTY 22-17-13-13- 65

MASON COUNTY 19-18-12-18- 67

Scoring

Bourbon- Ferguson 2, Bryd 6, Hilander 17, Earlywine 5, Scott 10, Robinson 14, Bartelson 4, Bell 4, Wilson 3

Mason- Feldhaus 10, Hamilton 19, Scilley 17, McClanahan 16, Horch 4, Routt 1

Game Stats

Field Goals: Bourbon 20, Mason 17

3-Pointers: Bourbon 6, Mason 5

Free Throws: Bourbon 7/12, Mason 18/25

Fouls: Bourbon 21, Mason 17

Records: Bourbon 13-16, Mason 21-11