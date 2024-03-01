Landon Scilley

Scilley was a huge asset for the Mason County Royals in their 39th district semifnal match up with the Auguta Panthers. That game, Scilley put up 25 points to help send Mason County over the top. Throughout the season, he has consistently been a powerful member of the Royals’ offense, totalling 286 total points on the season so far. As Mason County heads into the 10th region tournament, Scilley will continue to help the team fight in hopes of adding another game to the schedule.

Nicole Archibald

Nicole Archibald is the Bracken County Lady Bears’ lead scorer, averaging 14.3 points per game. In the Lady Bears’ 39th district semifnal match up against the St. Pat Lady Saints, Archibald put up 17 to add to her 433 total points on the season so far. Throughout the rest of the postseason, Archibald will continue to lead the Lady Bears offensively, as they try to make a run for the 10th region championship game.

