The Bracken County Lady Bears went up against the Mason County Lady Royals for the 39th district championship on Thursday.

In a rematch of last year’s semifinals, Mason County was playing hard to get the district championship back to Maysville, but Bracken County wasn’t going to let them take it without a fight. The Lady Bears stayed strong for the entire 32 minutes, gunning for back-to-back district titles.

Throughout the first quarter, both teams kept it to a one score game, Mason County leading 12-10 at the top of the second. As they continued to battle throughout the remainder of the first half, Bracken County pulled ahead, out scoring the Lady Royals 20-15 this go around, building up a three point lead heading into halftime.

“I knew it was gonna be a tough game to win, Mason County’s playing really well. I’m just really proud of our girls, there’s no quit when it comes to this team.” said Lady Bears head coach, Troy Archibald.

The third quarter was the most important for Bracken County. Returning to the court, both teams were hungry to build up a solid lead heading into the final minutes of the game, but it was the Lady Bears’ defense that came out strong.

The Lady Royals were held to just seven points in the third quarter, while the Lady Bears continued to connect with the basket to pull ahead, building up a ten point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

“The third quarter, we talked at halftime that we had to do a better job on Amirah Reed. Heck of a player, she gave us all kind of trouble, a true point guard. She can knock the three down, she passes really well. We had to do a better job on her, and I think the third quarter we did a really good job.” said coach Archibald.

Reed was Mason County’s second most scoring player this game, with 14 total, 12 from the three point line.

Down ten, the Lady Royals knew they had to fight hard throughout the fourth quarter to close the score deficit, something they’ve been able to do more than once this year.

Throughout the early minutes of the fourth, Mason County was playing tough, and slowly catching up to the Lady Bears. Unfortunately for the Lady Royals, foul trouble would send Bracken County to the line several times in the latter half of the quarter, allowing them to rebuild their lead.

“I think we got Lexi into some foul trouble. When Lexi goes out of the game, that just makes it that much easier for us to rebound and get the ball inside a little bit more, but you’ve got to go back to Amirah Reed. You take her out of the game, and it’s totally different. Nothing against the other girls, they play hard, but Amirah Reed is what makes Mason County girls go.” said coach Archibald.

Bracken County out scored the Lady Royals once again in the fourth quarter, this time 20-18 to hold onto a 12 point lead by the end of the contest. The Lady Bears fought hard and came out with the win in the 39th district championship, winning their first back-to-back district championships in over ten years.

With the district tournament already in the rear view, both the Lady Bears and Lady Royals now gear up for a challenging 10th region tournament bracket. Heading into the tournament as district champs, the Lady Bears will face either the Scott Lady Eagles, Pendleton County Lady Cats or Montgomery County Lady Indians. Mason County could play either the Campbell County Lady Camels, Nicholas County Lady Jackets or George Rogers Clark Lady Cardinals.

LADY ROYALS 52

LADY BEARS 84

MASON COUNTY 12-15-7-18 52

BRACKEN COUNTY 10-20-15-20- 64

Scoring

Mason- Young 19, Reed 14, Buttery 10, Hughes 4, Fox 3, Downs Perry 2

Bracken- Archibald 29, K. Johnson 4, E. Johnson 6, Sharp 6, Kelsch 2, Lippert 5, Bauer 12

Game Stats

Field Goals: Mason 13, Bracken 16

3-Pointers: Mason 6, Bracken 5

Free Throws: Mason 8/13, Bracken 17/30

Fouls: Mason 22, Bracken 14

Records: Mason 20-11, Bracken 17-14