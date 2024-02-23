Braeden Myrick

Mason County freshman Braeden Myrick recently broke the school record for threes scored in a game in the Royals’ recent contest with Fleming County. That game, Myrick sunk 11 threes, totalling 33 points beating out the previous record set by Braylon Hamilton in last year’s postseason. Myrick’s 33 alongside Landon Scilley and the rest of the Royals offense pushed Mason County over the top that game to win 93-72, adding another win in the column for Mason County.

Reagan Tackett

Augusta junior Reagan Tackett was named a 10th region all tournament team honorable mention. Throughout the season, she has been one of the team’s strongest offensive players, putting up 334 total points, averaging 13.9 per game. With a 33.3% total field goal average, Tackett is one of the team’s top three-point shooters, having sunk 73 this season for a 31.6% three-point average. Heading into postseason play, Tackett is going to be an important member of the team’s offensive strategy.

Athletes of the Week sponsored by Boone Real Estate.