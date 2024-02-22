The Mason County Royals hosted the Harrison County Thoroughbreds at the Fieldhouse in their last home game of the regular season.

Starting off strong, the Royals put up the first points on the board, and maintained the pressure outscoring Harrison County 18-11 in the first quarter. Both teams were fighting hard to pull out a win, playing aggressively to try to keep their opponents on their heels. Mason County was the stronger team throughout the first half, as both teams put up 12 points in the second quarter to allow Mason County to hold onto their seven point lead heading into halftime.

“We had a few possessions there in the second quarter where we just kinda stalled out. We got up eleven, the first three minutes there in the third quarter was very crucial. We came out, we didn’t have a lot of energy, they did a great job of attacking us, getting downhill. Kaydon Custard is the best player in the region. He’s hard to contain, he’s hard to guard.” said Royals head coach, Brian Kirk, “We threw multiple defenders at him, I feel like that’s something that you’ve got to. Players like that you’ve gotta live with, you know he’s gonna make tough shots, that’s why he’s the best player in the region and you’ve just gotta continue to battle.”

Harrison County fought back in the third quarter, outscoring Mason County by seven, tying the contest 46-46. Putting up 23 points this go around, the ‘Breds fought hard and quickly brought themselves back into the contest, despite Mason County’s efforts toward the contrary.

“You just gotta win. You’ve gotta have that fire in you to want to win and compete, and that’s what we challenge our guys to play with.” said coach Kirk.

The final eight minutes of the game were what made the contest the nail-biter that it was. Both team’s traded leads back and forth as the clock ticked down, neither willing to roll over and give up the win. Mason County outscored the ‘Breds 22-20 this go around, sneaking out a two point lead by the end of the quarter to take the contest 68-66.

“You find a way to win. This is similar to what you see come postseason play. You’ve gotta find ways to win close games. We were able to do that here tonight. Stepped up, taking care of the basketball down the stretch, we even dug ourselves a hole there in the fourth quarter. Our guys didn’t panic, they continued to execute down the stretch and find a way to win a close ball game.” said coach Kirk.

Mason County will take this contest and their last regular season game of the year this evening to learn and prepare for their upcoming 39th district contest against a strong Augusta Panthers team. Having fought hard all season long, battling through injuries and illnesses, the Royals are looking to hold onto their 39th district championship, and head into the 10th region tournament as a strong contender.

“We’re really just fine tuning things at the offensive end. Polishing some things up, looking at a couple different things defensively that we may have to utilize come postseason play that we’ve not done a whole lot up to this point so we’ve just gotta continue to talk about those things, figure out what we’re gonna do and it’s gonna be game by game within personnel.” said coach Kirk.

The Royals will take on the Collins Titans on the road tonight in their last regular season game of the year, before heading back into the gym to prepare for Augusta next Tuesday.

THOROUGHBREDS 66

ROYALS 68

HARRISON COUNTY- 11-12-23-20- 66

MASON COUNTY- 18-12-16-22- 68

Scoring

Harrison- Custard 34, Smiley 6, Lewis 2, Harris 14, Wilson 3, Grubb 7

Mason- Feldhaus 10, Hamilton 16, Scilley 16, McClanahan 9, Myrick 10, Horch 2 McClain 5

Game Stats

Field Goals: Harrison14, Mason 20

3-Pointers: Harrison 6, Mason 5

Free Throws: Harrison 20/24, Mason 13/17

Fouls: Harrison 14, Mason 21

Records: Harrison 13-14, Mason 18-10