The Mason County wrestling program capped off a monumental season by taking numerous wrestlers to the KHSAA state competition.

Evan Martin, Bryson Carrington, Barry Gifford and MeCaiyon Jackson all fought hard throughout the season, and through the regional tournament to make it to the state championship, competing with everything they had at each stage.

“We had guys like Bryson Carrington and Barry Gifford win close to 30 matches on the season, I know Bryson won over 30 I think Barry finished 26-6, which are both pretty good records. Bryson’s only an eighth grader, been wrestling and has made it to the state championship in the 120 pound class, ever before even getting into high school. He picked up our very first team win here at state.” said Royals head coach, Corey Arthur.

Shortly after Carrington’s win, Gifford then was able to make a pin, snagging Mason County their second win at the KHSAA state competition. Following Gifford’s pin, Jackson also picked up a pin, adding to the Royal’s list of victories this tournament.

Martin fought hard through his first match, going up against Jackson Wells from Harrison County. Although Martin fell to wells in the first round, he still had given everything he had, and went home proud of his performance this season.

“Our guys did a really good job. Our girls program, we weren’t fortunate enough to get any girls to state, we did have two girls get all region honorable mention, Ranaijah Carver and Abigail Staggs. Our girls did really well for their first season of sanctioned KHSAA wrestling. They reminded us a lot of our boys team from a couple years ago.” said coach Arthur.

With the addition of an official girls team, as well as the program as a whole gaining recognition state-wide as a team that is able to compete, the Mason County wrestling program has taken numerous steps in the right direction throughout the 2023-24 season. Mason County’s wrestlers are tough, dedicated and hungry. In only their third year, with four wrestlers competing at the state level, the commitment and ability the Mason County wrestling roster has speaks volumes on the program’s quality.

“The program as a whole took a lot of leaps and bounds this year in the right direction. It’s tough losing five seniors, but the thing is we’ve got guys underneath them who could, if they invest in themselves properly, there’s no reason they couldn’t be holding those weights down next season and picking up just as many wins if not more.” said coach Arthur.

Heading into next season, the Royals will lose Barry Gifford, MeCaiyon Jackson, Carson Ginn, Taylor White and Levi Young. Five members of the team that have become pillars for the rest of the roster, as they have proven time and time again their dedication to the sport.

“Those guys will forever mean the world to me. Not just as wrestlers but as young men. I grew up kinda rough and tumble, I always had a buddy that equated friendship to who would fight with him. I think there’s something to be said about these young men that, even though I can’t go out on the mat and scrap with them, they know I’ve got their back and I’ll go to bat for them, and it was pretty amazing how they did the same for me.” said coach Arthur.

From starting the program three years ago with just a few members, to building the program up to what it is now, coach Arthur and the Mason County wrestlers have put in countless hours of work, years worth of progress and have proven themselves to several other programs around the state. While this season may be behind them, and while they may lose some long-time members, each wrestler returning to the mats next year is already looking forward to competing once again.