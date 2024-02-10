The game of basketball was invented more than 100 years ago on American soil. The origin of the game was conceived at Springfield College in the winter of 1891.

The game has long been known as a purely American sport, despite the fact that its inventor, James Naismith, was born and raised in Canada. Naismith attended McGill University in Montreal, and was a talented and versatile athlete, participating in football, lacrosse, rugby, soccer, and gymnastics, before becoming a physical education teacher and the first McGill director of athletics.

He left Montreal in 1890 to study at the YMCA International Training School in Springfield, Massachusetts. Known as an outstanding football player, Naismith was coached by the legendary Amos Alonzo Stagg during his one year as a student at Springfield. They became close friends and Stagg later played in the first public basketball game on March 12, 1892.

Naismith’s original purpose for inventing the game was to give athletes something to do inside during the icy winter months, while they were between seasons for other sports on campus. The popularity of basket ball (as it was known at the time) quickly grew and there were calls to call the new game “Naismith Ball” but Naismith refused. A year later, the game was introduced internationally by the YMCA movement.

Naismith went to Denver and earned his medical degree, and in 1898, he joined the faculty at the University of Kansas. One of his players, Forrest “Phog” Allen, became his successor as the

Kansas head coach, and coached Adolph Rupp and Dean Smith, who also became Hall of Fame coaches.

It seems appropriate that the inventor of the game of basketball was not born in America, with the game reaching its highest-ever levels of popularity with talented players from all over the world.

*****

NBA GOES GLOBAL — The National Basketball Association has undergone several major changes over the past couple of decades. One of the most significant involves the influx of talent from all over the world.

That’s precisely why in the near future, perhaps the NBA should consider a name change to the IBA (International Basketball Association) or perhaps the WBA (World Basketball Association), because of the enormous amount of success being enjoyed by players from countries all over the world. After all, there’s already a team in Canada (there used to be two) and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is hinting that the next expansion may include a team in Mexico City or Montreal, or a potential return to Vancouver, where the Grizzlies played from 1995 to 2001 before relocating to Memphis.

The aspect of international players in the league isn’t necessarily a new development, but it has become much more prevalent, with a record 125 players from 40 countries on NBA rosters at the beginning of the 2023-2024 season. There were just 23 international players in the association on opening day of the 1991-1992 season.

Hank Biasatti, who was born in Italy and raised in Canada, was the first international player in 1946, after serving in the

Canadian Army in World War II. Biasatti played briefly for the Toronto Huskies in the first season of the Basketball Association of America, which evolved into the National Basketball Association. He returned to his first love, baseball, in 1947, and played first base for Savannah Indians of the South Atlantic League, and batted .299 with 21 home runs. In 1949, Biasatti was called up to the Philadelphia Athletics and appeared in several games for the American League club.

But I digress.

Getting back to the current international influx of talent is a positive for the NBA, since fans have gotten to enjoy watching some of the greatest players in the history of the game over the years.

One of the first international superstars was Hakeem Olajuwon. The 7-footer from Nigeria led the Houston Rockets to a pair of NBA titles in 1994 and 1995, and was selected the Finals MVP both times. “The Dream” is also the NBA’s all-time leader in career blocked shots, with 3,830.

Even though the debate over who the greatest international player in the history of the league could rage on for days, Dirk Nowitski is definitely in that conversation. The 7-footer from Germany with the sweet fadeaway jumper is considered the G.O.A.T. by another international standout and Dirk’s teammate in Dallas and fellow Hall of Famer, Tony Parker, who was born in Belgium, but was raised in France. Nowitski averaged 20.7 points per game while playing his entire 21-year career with the Mavericks, and winning the NBA title in 2011.

There have been others – Steve Nash, Tim Duncan, Pau Gasol, Manu Ginobili, Yao Ming, Dikembe Mutombo, Detlef Schrempf

— and far too many more to mention in this space – who were among the first international players to star in the association, and there are even more who are doing so at the present time.

Just a few of the current international players off the top of my head: Nikola Jokic of Serbia and Canadian Jamal Murray, who led the Denver Nuggets to their first NBA title a year ago, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid, Kristaps Porzingis, Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns and top draft pick Victor Wembanyama.

The trend is likely to continue in the years to come, and the international influence only serves to make the NBA product a better one. The unique skill sets brought to basketball by these players has been a boon to the popularity of the league, and given basketball fans all over the world an opportunity to enjoy their talents.

*****

CATS-ZAGS SHOULD BE HIGH-SCORING AFFAIR – A pair of teams who are in dire need of a signature win to add to their resume will do battle in Rupp Arena this afternoon, with the tip scheduled for 4 p.m.

Kentucky will be seeking to avenge an 88-72 loss last year to Gonzaga, which means next to nothing when you look at this season’s matchup. Neither squad comes close to resembling the teams that took the court in Spokane on Nov. 20, 2022. The Bulldogs had three players score 20 or more points in that one, and none are on the team this season. Rasir Bolton led with 24 points, Drew Timme (he’s finally gone?) had 22, and Julian Strawther pitched in 20 and added 14 rebounds. UK was paced

by Oscar Tshiebwe had 20 points and 15 boards, Jacob Toppin tallied 16, and Cason Wallace added 14.

The Wildcats (16-6) and Bulldogs (17-6) are both coming off 32-point wins over inferior foes, with Kentucky blowing out Vanderbilt 109-77 and Gonzaga hammering Portland 96-64. Both teams enjoyed hot-shooting nights from behind the 3-point line, with the Cats sinking 15-of-26 and the Zags going 15-for-33.

There’s been quite a bit of talk saying that Gonzaga is down this year, and that may be true, but if they’re making their threes and rebounding well, they’re still dangerous. Combine that with the fact they’ll be coming into Rupp with a sense of desperation, and the Cats better be prepared to match their intensity.

It should be a fun one to watch, but if UK hopes to notch an important Quad I win, they will need great effort defensively, and good afternoon keeping the Gonzaga big men off the glass. The Bulldogs feature a balanced scoring attack, led by 6-foot-9 junior Graham Ike, who is averaging 15 points per game. Another frontcourt player in the starting lineup, 6-8 senior Anton Watson is close behind at 14.8 ppg and leads the team with 7.6 boards per outing. The junior guards, former UK recruit Nolan Hickman and Creighton transfer Ryan Nembhard, are tossing in 13 and 12.4 points per game, respectively. The fifth double-digit scorer is 6-10 freshman Braden Huff, who is at 10.8 ppg and scored 25 against Portland.

Kentucky is likely to be without the still injured DJ Wagner and Tre Mitchell, so the rest of the team needs to step it up, similarly to the way they performed at Vandy. Gonzaga is much

more talented than Vanderbilt, so a 32-point win is far from likely, but if the Cats can keep getting solid production from their big men, and more offensive wizardry from guards Antonio reeves, Rob Dillingham and Reed Sheppard, they should snap their two-game home losing streak.

My guess? How about 91-83 Cats?

*****

SUPER BOWL LVIII POSSIBLE CLASSIC – By now I’m sure that y’all have been besieged by talk, speculation, predictions etc. etc. etc. about the “big game” tomorrow evening.

Well, I’ll keep it rather short and sweet.

This promises to be one of the better matchups in recent years, but yes, we have said that before, and the game turns out to be a dud.

However, with the Kansas City Chiefs going after another Super Bowl title and trying to cement themselves in history as a “dynasty” going against the San Francisco 49ers, looking for their first championship in 30 years, this is a game chock full of storylines and intrigue.

As it does in nearly every football game, it will likely come down to which team wins the battle in the trenches. That, and which offense avoids turnovers, will tell us who comes out on top.

Long, long story short:

My pick – and you should already know to bet for the other team, if you’re wagering real money – is the 49ers somehow finding a way to slow down Patrick Mahomes and company enough to eke out a 24-23 win.

*****

“The things that Dirk has done for this league and for the Dallas Mavericks, it’s unbelievable. And Coach Kidd was a teammate of Dirk, so for Jason Kidd to compare me with Dirk Nowitski, it feels nice. It’s a nice compliment.” – Giannis Antetokounmpo

*****

“Familiarity breeds contempt. How accurate that is. The reason we hold truth in such respect is because we have so little opportunity to get familiar with it.” — Mark Twain