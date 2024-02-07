No, the above headline is not a reference to the first Saturday in May, when the ponies are furiously charging toward the finish line at Churchill Downs in the Kentucky Derby.

Instead, it’s a nod to the high school basketball season, as it heads into the final couple of weeks of the regular season. With that said, let’s peer into the future at the matchups in the girls and boys 39th District tournaments, as well as a look ahead at the top contenders in the 10th and 16th regions.

39th DISTRICT VOTES TO SEED — In a surprising development before the 39th District schools drew for the upcoming girls and boys basketball tournaments, Augusta joined Bracken County and Mason County in voting to approve seeding the district beginning in the 2024-2025 season. St. Patrick was the only school to vote no.

The process will have the four district teams playing three seed games, meaning each team will have to face each other at least one time. If two teams play a second regular season game, the first game will be the designated seed game.

BRACKEN SET TO HOST 39TH — One draw was held for both of the boys and girls matchups in the tournament, which will tip off on Monday, Feb. 26 in the Igloo at Bracken County High School.

The girl-boy doubleheader on opening night will feature the 2-10 St. Patrick Lady Saints meeting Bracken County (9-12) at 6

p.m. Bracken defeated St. Patrick 80-37 in Brooksville on Jan. 25, and the teams square off again in Maysville on Friday.

In the Monday nightcap at approximately 7:30, the Saints (2-15) will play the 7-17 Polar Bears. Bracken routed St. Patrick 87-41 on Jan. 5 in Brooksville, and the rematch is set for Feb. 13 in Maysville.

On Tuesday the 27th, the twinbill will feature Augusta and Mason County. In the 6 p.m. opener, the Lady Panthers (10-10)

and the Lady Royals (14-9) will tangle.

The second game of the evening will be a matchup between the 16-6 Panthers and 14-9 Royals.

Both championship games will be played on Thursday, Feb. 29, with the girls’ game tipping at 6, and the boys to follow at about 7:30.

GRC GIRLS PROHIBITIVE FAVORITE IN 10TH – The George Rogers Clark Lady Cardinals are the pick to win their third consecutive region title. GRC is looking for its seventh championship in the past eight years as well, with their only slipup occurring in 2021, when they fell to Bishop Brossart in the final.

The 22-2 Lady Cards have been near the top of the state polls for the entire season, and despite losing junior star Ciara Byers to a season-ending knee injury, coach Robbie Graham’s squad looks to be heading back to Rupp Arena.

Perennial 40th District runner-up Montgomery County is considered to be the second-best team in the region, but they have been battered by GRC twice in the regular season, 68-34 and 76-39, in the two meetings between the longtime rivals. Clark has won 28 consecutive region games since the loss to

Brossart, and the streak is expected to continue. The Lady Cards play a challenging schedule, and they will have several strong teams to contend with down the stretch in preparation for the postseason.

Top challengers to dethrone GRC include Campbell County, Montgomery County, Scott, Bishop Brossart, Mason County and Nicholas County.

GRC, CAMPBELL TOP BOYS 10TH REGION – Unlike the 10th Region girls tournament, the boys will feature several bona fide contenders, but like the girls tourney, George Rogers Clark is the favorite. GRC had a 22-1 record heading into last night’s home game against Frederick Douglass, with their only setback a three-point loss to South Laurel on Dec. 28. The Cardinals were tested in the season opener at Campbell County way back on Dec. 1, when they held off the Camels 63-60, and a rematch in the region tournament is a distinct possibility, since the pair has been ranked at the top of the 10th most of the season.

There will be several teams attempting to keep that from becoming the championship game, including either Mason County or Augusta, depending on which team emerges from the 39th, as well as the two 38th teams, which will come from the trio of Harrison County, Nicholas County, and Pendleton County, and Scott, a team expected to be the 37th runner-up to Campbell.

ASHLAND, BOYD TOPS AMONG 16TH GIRLS – Seems it’s the same ol’ story, same ol’ song and dance over in the 16th Region.

A pair of 64th District rivals seem to square off time and again in both the district and region events, and this season could see repeat performances.

In the girls tournament, Ashland has to be considered the favorite to defend its region title, and its opponent may very well be Boyd County, a team the Kittens blasted 85-47 a few weeks ago. Ashland also defeated the Kentucky 2A Champion Lady Lions to win the 16th Region title last year 67-50. The two teams tangled again last night at Boyd County after this column was submitted, with the Kittens coming into the clash with a 17-4 record, and the Lady Lions at 18-6.

Teams hoping to dethrone the Kittens include Russell, Fleming County and Bath County.

BOYD, ASHLAND FAVORED IN 16TH – Similarly to the 16th Region girls tournament, the boys are led by 64th District rivals Boyd County and Ashland. Before another title tilt between the two however, they will have to navigate through upset-minded Fleming County, Morgan County, Rowan County and Russell.

The Lions may have a slight edge this year avenging last year’s 73-51 loss to the Tomcats in the region final a year ago. In the two meetings this season, the Boyd County has prevailed 73-67 and 85-79 in overtime.

The team most likely to battle its way to the region title tilt is Fleming County. The Panthers will get a look at both Boyd and Ashland at the Den before the postseason tips off. Fleming County hosts the Tomcats tomorrow and will face off against the high-scoring Lions next Tuesday.

UK FANS IN UPROAR – Despite playing matador defense in recent weeks, all hope is not lost for the Kentucky Wildcats. If you read some of the Twitter (X) posts, the sky is falling and the season is already over, but there is plenty of basketball yet to be played before March Madness gets underway.

However, if UK coach John Calipari cannot coax his team to improve its lackluster effort on the defensive end, the Cats won’t be making a deep run. It’s been an unprecedented run for Southeastern Conference opponents against the woeful UK defense lately. SEC foes are routinely putting up 90-plus points when they play the Cats, topped by Tennessee’s 103-point performance on Saturday night.

What made it even worse was that it came at Rupp Arena, in front of a fired-up crowd anticipating a big UK victory against the Vols. Both teams were coming off home losses, but most observers felt Kentucky would bounce back on its home court and deal UT another defeat.

Instead, the Cats never led and got pushed around, much like they did at South Carolina. Not only is the UK defense nonexistent, they continue to get hammered on the glass as well. Tennessee also got to nearly every loose ball throughout the game, another indication of the lack of hustle from the Kentucky players.

For all the hype and talk surrounding Kentucky’s “Big Z” (Zvonimir Ivisic) this season, it was “Little Z” who did the most damage in the 103-92 UT victory.

Zakai Zeigler, a 5-9 junior point guard, did his best Chris Lofton impersonation while leading the Volunteers to the 103-92 humiliation. Zeigler even wears Lofton’s retired No. 5, after the

former Kentucky Mr. Basketball and Tennessee All-American said he could continue to wear it until he left Knoxville.

Zeigler was coming off one of the worst performances of his career in the Vols’ loss to South Carolina, but he redeemed himself against the Cats. Little Z, or I suppose you could call him Double Z, posted career-highs in points (26) and assists (13) and went 8-for-11 from the field, including 3-for-6 from 3-point range.

Another key player for the Vols was fifth-year senior Josiah-Jordan James, who torched the Cats for 26 points, including four threes.

The UK offense was again outstanding; at least, the guards were.

Rob Dillingham came off the bench to score a game-high 35 points, Antonio Reeves dropped in 21, and Reed Sheppard added 16. But the rest of the team could only muster 20 points.

Tre Mitchell, who has struggled recently and is reportedly battling a lower back injury, went scoreless. Ugonna Onyenso had two points on a slam, while Justin Edwards had seven points in one of his best games in conference play.

Yes, the team is playing without the injured DJ Wagner, but that is absolutely no excuse for allowing an opponent to score at will, and especially on inbounds plays from the baseline. Again, it shows a lack of effort, and a lack of coaching as well. The argument that the game has passed Coach Cal by has resurfaced, and if this team doesn’t turn things around soon, that kind of talk will only intensify.

Many in Big Blue Nation were more than a little upset after the game, and this time, their anger was understandable. Coach Cal

didn’t show up for his postgame radio interview, leaving fans who stuck around in Rupp after the game feeling snubbed.

Kentucky visited Nashville to take on Vanderbilt last night after this was written, but if they somehow drop that one to the 6-15 Commodores, the criticism directed toward Calipari will be off the charts. I’m not expecting that to occur, but with the way this season is progressing, who knows?

On the other hand, the Cats have an excellent opportunity to silence the doubters and go on a winning streak, beginning in Nashville. The defensive intensity, focus and attention to detail must greatly improve for that to occur, with several tough challenges remaining on the slate.

EAGLES ATOP OVC STANDINGS – Coach Preston Spradlin and the Morehead State Eagles just keep rolling along.

MSU currently sits atop the Ohio Valley Conference with a 9-1 league mark, and they’re 18-5 on the season.

The Eagles will appear on ESPNU Thursday, Feb. 9, when they host Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at 9 p.m. Morehead will be looking to avenge its only OVC loss, after falling to the Cougars 61-48 on Jan. 13.

At this point of the season, the Eagles appear to be the favorite to win the OVC tournament in early March and advance to the Big Dance, but they have to avoid an unexpected upset when they get to Evansville for the event.

Anything can happen, especially in this unpredictable college basketball season, and who knows, perhaps Morehead will be one of those teams that pulls off a March Madness upset or two?

SUPER BOWL WEEK UNDERWAY – Super Bowl LVIII kicks off Sunday night, and the hype train will be rolling all week long with stories galore from Las Vegas, the site of this year’s clash.

We will attempt to pick the winner in the Saturday column, but if you listen to the ridiculous conspiracy theories floating around, the outcome is already predetermined.

This only serves as more proof that the Internet and especially social media has an overabundance of lunatics and idiots. For folks to actually believe some of this stuff is beyond my comprehension. And as far as all the talk surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, I get why some people are tired of the attention they receive, but it’s merely another example of our country’s obsession with celebrity.

“A winner is someone who recognizes his God-given talents, works his tail off to develop them into skills, and uses those skills to accomplish his goals.” – Larry Bird

“The rule is perfect; in all matters of opinion our adversaries are insane.” — Mark Twai