Xavier Prater

Lewis County senior Xavier Prater led the Lions in scoring in their most recent game against the Rowan County Vikings. Prater put up 13 points that game, to add to his 111 total points on the season. That game, prater hit six of ten attempted field goals, to be one of the teams most accuarate shooters. Throughout the season, Prater has consistently been one of Lewis County’s key assets, as the team continues to grow and improve, taking on bigger and better opponents to prepare for the postseason.

Krysta Hamm

Robertson County senior Krysta Hamm led the team in scoring in their most recent win over the Dayton Lady Devils. In the clash of the Lady Devils, Hamm put up 22 points to help send Robertson County over the top. She has consistently led the team in scoring throughout the season, totalling 333 points so far this year, averaging 19.6 points per game. Having won five of their last six games, the Robertson County Lady Devils have been on a roll in recent weeks, hope to continue to grow as the district tournament approaches.

