From its humble beginnings in Northern Kentucky in 1980, the All “A” Classic expanded to include winners from all 16 regions across Kentucky in 1990 for boys basketball, and three years later, it was expanded to include a full complement of 16 boys and 16 girls teams.

The idea of an in-season boys basketball tournament for small schools was the brainchild of several coaches, including Stan Steidel of Dayton, Father Ed Heile of Covington Latin, and Bill Frey of Covington Holy Cross. The first tournament was held at Holy Cross in Latonia with eight teams, and in 1981, it moved to Bellevue with 10 Northern Kentucky schools participating. From 1982 to 1989, six Class A schools from around the state were invited to compete with the 10 Northern Kentucky schools before it was expanded to include 16 regional winners.

The All “A” Classic has grown exponentially since those early days, and currently includes archery, baseball, golf, soccer, softball and volleyball. It also provides scholarship awards and a cheerleading competition as well. It has proven to be a tremendous success and it gives smaller schools around the commonwealth an opportunity to compete for a state title among their peers.

FORMIDABLE FIELDS IN BOTH TOURNEYS – This year’s basketball tournaments feature some of the highest-ranked teams regardless of class this season, with girls teams such as Pikeville, Covington Holy Cross, Danville Christian, and Owensboro Catholic included in this season’s field.

The 10th Region representative is Nicholas County, which held off Bracken County 71-67 in the region final. The Lady Jackets face 16th Region champion Menifee County in the opening round.

The field in the boys’ All “A” state tournament field is loaded.

Lyon County, which is ranked at or near the top of the state among all classes in the most recent polls, is the favorite, but there are several other teams – Newport, Evangel Christian and Murray — with a legitimate shot. The Region 2 champion Lyons are led by UK signee and Mr. Basketball favorite Travis Perry, the all-time leading scorer in Kentucky high school history. As of this writing, Lyon County is 18-1, with their lone defeat coming on the road at Tolton Catholic High School in Columbia, Mo. They will meet Owensboro Catholic on Thursday morning in the first round, and the winner of that game will take on the winner of the matchup between 10th Region

champion Augusta and 8th Region titlist Walton-Verona, who will tangle on Thursday afternoon.

Augusta and Walton-Verona met in the Mason County Invitational on December 28, with the Bearcats pulling out a 74-63 win. The taller Walton-Verona squad will present a huge challenge for the Panthers, but I would never count out a Jason Hinson-coached team. The veteran coach consistently gets the most out of his teams, and he will have Augusta ready to play.

Both teams feature excellent shooters, and they enjoy playing at a fast pace. In the first meeting, Connor Snapp led the Panthers with 23 points, Keeton Bach scored 14, and Kylan Hinson added 12. The Bearcats, coached by Mike Hester, were paced by Zach Smith and Aaron Gutman, who tallied 22 and 21 points, respectively.

The girls’ tournament gets underway on Wednesday morning, and the boys tip off the following day. The event is traditionally held at Eastern Kentucky University, but with a complete renovation soon to get underway at EKU’s McBrayer Arena, the tournaments have been moved to the 5,000-seat Corbin Arena.

(For more information, visit allaclassic.org)

UK REBOUNDS FROM ROAD DEFEAT – In a game that went pretty much as expected on Wednesday night, the

Kentucky Wildcats cruised past Mississippi State at quiet Rupp Arena 90-77.

Perhaps it was because the outcome was never really in doubt, but it appeared from watching the game on television that the Rupp crowd was less than enthusiastic. The majority of the folks sitting in the lower arena among the 20,016 on hand appeared less than thrilled to be there.

Who knows, maybe they were just thawing out?

It’s really not a new circumstance to see the lower arena occupants look as if they’re attending an opera, but even the students in the end zone seemed subdued most of the game. Could be that UK fans are just a bit spoiled and Mississippi State isn’t an opponent that gets their juices flowing.

Oh well, getting back to the game for a bit:

UK played well with the exception of a couple of minutes just after the half, and had little difficulty putting the Bulldogs away. The first-half defense showed tons of improvement over recent games, and the offense just keeps purring along. The team shot 55.6 percent from the field and 85.2% from the stripe.

Antonio Reeves was efficient as usual, scoring 27 points on just 12 field goal attempts, and drained all nine from the line. His play on the offensive end seems to be taken

for granted, but he consistently remains the Cats’ primary offensive threat.

Rob Dillingham came off the pine to collect 16 points, Tre Mitchell was a perfect 5-for-5 from the floor (one of those a three) and 4-for-4 from the stripe for his 15 points, and Aaron Bradshaw rebounded from a not-so-good outing at Texas A&M to score 11 points and grab a team-high six rebounds.

The ultimate “glue guy,” Reed Sheppard, did his thing as well, distributing the ball to the right player at the right time to lead the way with six assists. It’s obvious that the Cats play better when Sheppard is in the game, and he played 30 minutes, second to Reeves’ 31.

The real highlight of the evening came at the under-12 media timeout, when a UK student swished a half-court shot to pick up a cool $10,000 from Central Bank.

Next up are another group of Bulldogs, when Georgia visits Rupp on Saturday evening.

The Mike White-coached Dawgs are 13-4, 3-1 in the SEC, and undefeated in three road games after winning 74-69 at South Carolina on Wednesday night. Georgia defeated the Wildcats 75-68 in Athens last season, but it has lost 11 in a row in Rupp.

EAGLES LOOKING TO BOUNCE BACK – Coach Preston Spradlin’s Morehead State basketball team was soaring

high before a trip to Edwardsville, Illinois last week. The cold-shooting Eagles fell to the Cougars 61-46 to snap a four-game winning streak and dropped to 4-1 in Ohio Valley Conference play, a game behind Western Illinois. Morehead State was 13-5 overall heading into a Thursday night clash at home against UT Martin, which was played after this was written, and they go on the road to Southern Indiana this evening.

Spradlin, in his seventh full-time season at the helm of the Eagles program, led Morehead State to its first OVC regular season title in 39 years last season. Spradlin has led the school to three consecutive seasons of 22 or more wins and is seeking his fourth in a row this year.

Despite the loss of guard Mark Freeman, the OVC Preseason Player of the Year, who suffered a wrist injury that will keep him sidelined the entire season, the Eagles have put together an impressive record and climbed into the Mid-Major Top 25 before the SIUE game.

Leading the way offensively are a trio of seniors. Riley Minix, a 6-foot-7 guard, averages 18.1 points and 9.3 rebounds per game, Jordan Lathon is scoring at a 16.1 clip, and Kalil Thomas adds 11.9 per game. A key player off the bench is 7-footer Dieonte Miles, a Xavier transfer who played at Walton-Verona in his high school career. Miles contributes six points and six boards per outing.

In spite of the down game on the road at SIUE, look for the Eagles to continue at or near the top of the OVC standings, and have a legitimate shot at winning the OVC tournament to earn an NCAA bid in March. Morehead State played a challenging non-conference schedule, dropping games on the road to Alabama, Purdue, Penn State and Indiana earlier this season, with the game at IU resulting in a heartbreaking 69-68 defeat after leading the Hoosiers most of the game.

