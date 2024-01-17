This ol’ guy is trying to thaw out my fingers in an attempt to bang out yet another column on the keyboard this morning for you to peruse. As mentioned previously, this isn’t exactly my favorite time of the year, but we’ll get through it, even though the weather outside is more than frightful. Looking on the bright side, the sun is shining as I peer out the window, even if the wind chill is currently hovering below zero. Another positive is that it could be a lot worse. The conditions are much more treacherous in other parts of the country, and hope remains that we get a reprieve from the unbearably freezing conditions in the near future.

With that being said, let’s take a look at some of the recent goings-on in the wild, wonderful world of sports:

*****

WILD CARD WEEKEND FEATURES BLOWOUTS – National Football League games have become the most popular televised events shown on network television in the last decade or so, but the league still enjoys hyping up just about everything. The opening round of the playoffs is not just called something boring like that, but it’s now the Super Wild Card Round.

The past weekend did feature several interesting games, even though most of them were essentially over well before the clock wound down to zero.

It began last Saturday with the up and coming Houston Texans rolling to a 45-14 win over the Cleveland Browns. Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud continues to impress, with the Ohio State product finding open targets all over the field in the rout. He finished with 274 yards passing and three touchdowns on just 21 attempts, completing 16. A key score came late in the first half when Stroud connected with Dalton Schultz for a 37-yard score to give the Texans a 10-point lead. The second half was an exercise in futility for veteran QB Joe Flacco and the Browns, who were blanked 21-0, with the first two touchdowns coming on pick-6 throws from the 39-year-old. Flacco deserves credit for getting the team to the playoffs, but the young Texans showed they have a bright future ahead of them.

The second game on Saturday was played in the frozen tundra of Kansas City, and the Miami Dolphins had no chance. The Chiefs shrugged off the miserable conditions on their way to the 26-7 victory over the warm weather team from South Florida. Despite the conditions, KC racked up 409 total yards, with Patrick Mahomes throwing for 269 of those to nine different receivers, with rookie Rashee Rice leading the way with eight catches for 130 yards. Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa once again faltered in cold temperatures, following a trend he has displayed throughout his career.

On Sunday, the first game featured another outstanding young quarterback turning in a dominating performance, when Green Bay’s Jordan Love shredded the Dallas Cowboys’ defense to the tune of 272 yards and three scores on 16-of-21 through the air. Love looked like a young version of former Packers quarterback Aaron Rogers, with his accurate throws while heaving the ball off his back leg.

The final score of 48-32 is deceptive, since the underachieving Cowboys scored 16 points late after the Packers built a 48-16 lead. The game served as a reminder that one cannot believe the hype surrounding the ‘Boys during the regular season. Dallas has now gone 12-5 three consecutive years, only to lay huge eggs in the postseason. The Sunday night game was the only one of the weekend that went down to the final gun. The Detroit Lions ended their 32-year drought for a playoff win by holding off the Los Angeles Rams comeback, 24-23. Despite scoring just three points in the second half, the resilient Lions were able to send their long-suffering fans home happy.

The story line was all about two quarterbacks facing their former team, and Lions QB Jared Goff outdueled the Rams’ Matt Stafford, but it did not come easily. Goff came through at the end, completing a critical pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown to seal the deal.

The action on Monday began in snowy Buffalo, where Bills mafia turned out in droves despite the mess and saw their beloved team spank the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-17. Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen was the story of this one, after throwing for 203 and three touchdowns, and adding another score on a 52-yard scamper.

The final game of the so-called Super Wild Card Round shifted to a much warmer climate. With the temperature near 70 degrees on Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers embarrassed the Philadelphia Eagles 32-9. Baker Mayfield finished the evening with 337 yards passing and three touchdowns, and the Bucs added 119 yards on the ground to cruise to the win.

The weak-tackling Eagles fell for the sixth time in their last seven games to finish a disappointing 11-7. The loss puts Eagles coach Nick Sirianni’s job squarely on the line, despite the team appearing in thee Super Bowl a year ago.

The coaching carousel is just beginning in the NFL, and there are certain to be some surprising moves occurring in the next several days.

*****

DIVISIONAL ROUND LOOKS INTRIGUING – The aforementioned recap of the weekend sets up four matchups in the divisional round that should be interesting, and we can hope there won’t be too many blowouts.

The young Texans certainly face a challenge on Saturday afternoon when they head to Baltimore to take on the Ravens, a team that prides itself on its defense. Stroud will be tested early and often in that one, and Lamar Jackson and the weapons around him should be able to put up more than a few points.

The Saturday night game will also have a young quarterback going on the road to face a strong defense. Green Bay will be counting on Jordan Love to work more of his magic against a stout defense, and the Packers’ defense will be challenged by all of the offensive options on the San Francisco 49ers. It will be a difficult chore for the Pack to contend with Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Brock Purdy and more in Santa Clara.

Detroit fans will be looking for another win on Sunday afternoon when they will likely be a heavy favorite against Tampa Bay. The decibel levels inside Ford Field will likely be ear-shattering and the Lions’ defensive pressure will give Mayfield and the Buccaneers fits.

The Sunday night game is a rematch of so many past battles between Allen and Mahomes, but this one is different, since Mahomes will be playing his first-ever playoff game on the road. The Bills have been playing well in the past few weeks, and they should be able to send the Chiefs home.

The winners of the above games will meet on Sunday, Jan. 28 in the conference championships. If I were a betting man, it would be difficult to go against the home teams, but maybe we’ll have another surprise or two.

*****

UK LOOKS TO BOUNCE BACK – After falling in a wild and wacky overtime thriller at Texas A&M on Saturday, the Kentucky Wildcats return to Rupp Arena tonight to meet Mississippi State at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

The Cats showed several deficiencies in their loss to the Aggies, with the most obvious one being bullied on the boards. Texas A&M pounded the offensive glass time after time, and undoubtedly future opponents noticed as well. Another issue for the young UK team continues to be its lack of on ball defense, and that may be a problem going forward. A team as athletic as Kentucky should be able to play better on the defensive end, but is usually is a matter of want to. It’s not as much fun as running and gunning and shooting threes, but the Cats have to improve defensively if they hope to make a deep run in March.

The other factor in the loss, which was certainly not a terrible defeat in a tough environment, is that the inexperience showed during the overtime session on the offensive end. Kentucky just seemed to go away from their strengths and appeared flustered when it needed to show more poise.

The Bulldogs will come into Lexington with a 12-4 record after falling at home to Alabama 82-74. Coach Chris Jans is in his second year at MSU, and they’re led by 6-foot-11 senior Tolu Smith, who scored 23 points in the Dogs’ recent win over Tennessee. Freshman guard Josh Hubbard adds 15 points per game for Mississippi State, which comes in 1-2 in league play.

It will not be an easy task for the home-standing Cats, but if you expect to contend in the SEC, winning at home is imperative. Look for Tre Mitchell and Aaron Bradshaw to have much better games than they did in College Station, and the three freshmen guards should also play well this evening.

*****

SUTER TO BOLSTER REDS BULLPEN – We have been clamoring for the Cincinnati Reds to make this move for a while now, and they finally pulled the trigger.

Veteran reliever Brent Suter, who has carved out a successful career in Milwaukee and Colorado, was signed to a one-year deal with a second-year option, by the club on Saturday. The 34-year-old Cincinnati native is 40-22 with a 3.49 ERA in 253 career games and went to Archbishop Moeller High School. Suter gives the pen a veteran presence, and he’s known for his unique delivery to the plate. He doesn’t throw particularly hard, making him the definition of a crafty lefty with a fastball in the mid-80’s. Suter’s best attributes include allowing soft contact and being able to pitch multiple innings in high-leverage situations.

He is a children’s book author, penning “The Binky Bandit” in 2022. Suter also graduated from Harvard University.

*****

“Any emotion, if it is sincere, is involuntary.” — Mark Twain

*****

“We are super excited, it’s just a dream come true,” new Cincinnati reliever Brent Suter told MLB.com. “The Reds were my favorite team of any sport, anything for years and years growing up. This is absolutely surreal, so cool.”