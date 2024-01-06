The Kentucky Wildcats will be taking their lofty No. 6 ranking in the most recent AP poll to Gainesville this afternoon in their first real road game of the season. Yes, I realize they played on the road at Louisville, but the only mystery involved in that game was how big the margin of victory was going to be for UK. The KFC Yum! Center turned into Rupp Arena West, with chants of “Go Big Blue” during Kentucky’s 95-76 win over the woeful Cardinals.

The Cats will be facing a completely different environment when they take the floor in the O-Dome, where the students will be right on the floor and screaming not very nice words at the team in blue. It will be interesting to see just how well the young Cats handle the rabid crowd in Gainesville, which is just the first of several road challenges UK will face in Southeastern Conference play. UK does have a couple of veterans (Antonio Reeves and Tre Mitchell) who have experienced life on the road, but it will be an eye-opening experience for the talented freshmen class.

Florida enters the SEC portion of their schedule unranked but dangerous, especially on their home court, where they’re 6-0. The Gators open SEC play on a six-game winning streak and an overall record of 10-3. Their biggest test thus far was a 95-91 loss to Baylor, the only ranked team Florida has faced this season.

The Gators, similarly to the Cats, feature a balanced attack, led by 6-2 junior guard and Iona transfer Walter Clayton Jr., who’s averaging 15.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. He’s also tied for the team lead in 3-pointers with 26. Their top big man is 6-10 senior Tyrese Samuel, a Seton Hall transfer averaging 14.3 points and 8.8 boards.

Three other players have also posted double-figure scoring averages for second-year coach Todd Golden’s squad. Zyon Pullin, a physical 6-4 senior, is averaging 14.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 5.0 assists. Will Richard, a 6-4 junior, is at 11.8 ppg and 3.8 rpg, and is a 3-point threat, making 26-of-67 on the season. Rounding out the starting five is 6-5

sophomore Riley Kugel, who’s averaging 11.5 points and 4.2 boards per game.

Kentucky, which is led in scoring by Reeves’ 19 points per game, has won the last five meetings in Gainesville, but ESPN is projecting a Gators victory based on something they call the Basketball Power Index. The BPI lists Florida as a 3.6-point favorite with a 61.9% win probability.

The other top point producers for the Wildcats entering SEC play include Rob Dillingham (14.3), Mitchell (12.8 and a team-leading 7.1 boards), Reed Sheppard (12.5), D.J. Wagner (11.9), and Justin Edwards, who is knocking on the door of double figures with 9.8 points per game.

It will be a difficult task for Kentucky to keep up their impressive offensive pace (91.1 points per game, 50.2 field goal percentage and 41.6 percent from 3-point range), but if they continue to willingly share the ball with crisp movement and keep turnovers to a minimum, the high-powered offense should keep rolling.

As for today’s battle in the Sunshine State, the Cats will need an outstanding defensive effort and an excellent showing on the glass because the Gators are one of the best rebounding teams in the country. Freshman Aaron Bradshaw, along with sophomores Adou Thiero and Ugonna Onyenso could be especially important defensively, and on the boards.

The game tips at 12:30 this afternoon and will be on ESPN.

*****

HAVE THE REDS DONE ENOUGH? – Baseball fans love to complain.

I know that’s far from an earth-shattering revelation, but long-suffering Cincinnati Reds fans are getting anxious for their favorite team to make some noise in the postseason. It’s been a few years since 1990, the last time baseball’s oldest franchise made it the top of the mountain, and there have been more than a few forgettable seasons in the past 34 years.

In recent years, fans have griped about the team not spending enough money and they don’t want to hear the tired old excuse that the Reds

are a “small market” team. It has been proven in recent years that you don’t have to spend money like the Yankees, Dodgers and Padres to be successful on the field; you just have to spend it wisely. The front office has spent more cash than usual on free agents this offseason, an estimated $105 million or so. The primary question remains; have they spent it wisely?

Starting pitcher Frankie Montas, who was inked to a one-year deal for $14 million with a mutual option for 2025, is by far the biggest risk. Montas missed almost the entire 2023 season with the Yankees when he was recovering from labrum cleanup surgery in February of last year. The Reds are hopeful that he can regain the form he showed in Oakland in 2021, when he posted a 13-9 record to go with a 3.37 ERA.

Reportedly, the team was interested in bringing Wade Miley back to Cincinnati, but the southpaw re-signed with Milwaukee, and the Reds apparently thought more of Montas than other free agent starters who were on the market, including Michael Wacha, who signed a two-year deal with Kansas City for $32 million, or Seth Lugo, who is also a new Royal with a three-year, $45 million deal.

Several starters (Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery, Marcus Stroman) are still on the market, but they will come with hefty price tags. Perhaps the Reds could’ve signed Wacha, Kenta Maeda, Michael Lorenzen or Luis Severino for about the same as Montas, but the club’s president of baseball operations, Nick Krall, has faith that Montas will regain the form he showed a few years ago.

In the meantime, Reds fans will grumble that Krall is taking a huge gamble, and he should’ve gone in a different direction. The team also signed starter-reliever Nick Martinez, and relief pitchers Emilio Pagan and Buck Farmer to free agent deals in the hope that the staff will show improvement in 2024. Martinez may prove to be an integral part of the staff, with Pagan and Farmer providing bullpen depth, as long as they don’t serve up too many gopher balls.

The other major free agent acquisition, infielder Jaimer Candelario, is also a bit mystifying, with the team already loaded with infielders. My

thought on that is that the veteran switch-hitter will prove to be a positive influence on the team’s young nucleus, and he will be a quality addition. Candelario will likely be the Reds’ starter at third base, with Spencer Steer being the regular left fielder.

I’d like to see the team experiment in the spring with Noelvi Marte at shortstop and move Elly De La Cruz to right field, but Krall has stated that is an unlikely scenario. It could also be argued that the Reds should’ve gone after a righthanded hitting power bat to DH and/or help in the outfield – such as Jorge Soler, J.D. Martinez, or Lourdes Gurriel — but Krall thought differently, perhaps because of the cost involved.

The glut of infielders will likely work itself out and the team’s bench depth should be improved as well, with Jonathan India looking like he will take over more of a utility role. There is also the injury factor, which is inevitable at various times during a long season, and having a veteran presence on the bench is important.

We can speculate and gripe about the changes all winter, but the team does appear to be better than it was at the end of last season. Whether or not it shows up with more wins and a possible postseason appearance remains to be seen.

We will start to find out in 82 days, when the Reds host the Washington Nationals on Opening Day.

*****

THE WAITING IS THE HARDEST PART – For the first time in his Hall of Fame career, Joey Votto is a free agent, and according to the quote at the end of this column, he’s not enjoying the process.

Votto has a strong desire to play in 2024, but it remains uncertain just how much interest the 40-year-old is drawing from MLB clubs.

The immediate logical landing destination for Votto after his $20 million option was declined by the Cincinnati Reds after the season had him going to his hometown team, the Toronto Blue Jays. The Jays are still finetuning their roster for the upcoming campaign and whether or not they give Votto a call is questionable.

Toronto appears to be interested in picking up a lefthanded bat in their lineup following the departure of last year’s designated hitter, Brandon Belt. Belt, who turns 36 in April, hit .254 with 19 home runs for the Jays last year. He is also a free agent, and one rumor has him signing with the Milwaukee Brewers.

It seems doubtful that Toronto will offer Votto the $9.3 million they paid Belt for a one-year deal last year, but they may be willing to negotiate an incentive-laden contract to Votto, but so far, that hasn’t happened.

There are still several big free agent signings to be made before the season gets underway, and perhaps the Jays are looking elsewhere, but Votto could be an attractive option at a much lower price than Cody Bellinger, who may be heading back to the Cubs anyway. There is also talk that Toronto may re-sign Belt, or go after another DH, perhaps Soler or Martinez. The Jays, who were outbid by the Dodgers for Shohei Ohtani, may empty the bank for Bellinger, which would likely leave Votto looking for another landing spot.

Some Reds fans would go ballistic if he heads to a division rival, but don’t be too shocked if he ends up in Wrigley Field when it’s all said and done. There’s also a chance he becomes a St. Louis Cardinal or a Milwaukee Brewer.

*****

“Out of all the things I have lost, I miss my mind the most.” — Mark Twain

*****

“Being a free agent is like that scene from Gravity where Sandra Bullock detaches from the Explorer. You’re all alone, no one is answering your calls, and you don’t know if you’ll get back to base. Your only hope is George Clooney saving you… save me, George.” – Joey Votto