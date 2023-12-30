Amari Myrick

Myrick leads the St. Pat Saints in scoring this season, with 97 total points scored as a sophomore. With 36 two-point field goals and five three-point field goals scored across five games played so far, Myrick currently averages 19.4 points per game. Having made 41 of 92 attempted total field goals, Myrick is currently one of the Saints most accurate shooters, with a 44.6% field goal average. While the Saints have struggled this season, Myrick remains a valuable member of the Saints roster, as the young team continues to grow and improve.

Ruby Gay

Gay is one of the Robertson County Lady Devils’ top scorers, with 62 total recorded points scored so far. In one of the Lady Devils’ recent wins over the St. Pat Lady Saints, Gay had five three-point goals scored in the first quarter alone. Gay had 21 points scored that game, and has remained one of Robertson County’s key players throughout her high school career. As the Lady Devils move into preparing for the 10th Region All “A” Classic, Gay will remain an important member of Robertson County’s game plan.

