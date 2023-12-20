The Mason County Lady Royals came out on top in their first home game of the season, in a close fought battle against Bryan Station at the Fieldhouse.

Mason County’s offense got moving quickly this game, outscoring the Lady Defenders 15-10 in the first quarter. With several three’s falling for both teams throughout the games entirety, the Lady Royals’ lead was short lived however, as both teams traded shots back and forth to keep the game close and winnable.

“We’re really excited. Our girls stuck to our game plan, we didn’t want to get into a running match with Bryan Station because in transition they’re really, really good. And, we did a good job of defending the three point shooters, so all in all I was really pleased with how we performed.” said Lady Royals head coach, Paula Buser.

Bryan Station’s three-point game was strong throughout, but Mason County’s defense worked hard to get around the Lady Defenders, and keep them from pulling out ahead. The Lady Royals played incredibly strong on the defensive end, holding the Lady Defenders to six of 24 attempted three-point goals.

The Lady Defenders did battle back in the second quarter, this time out scoring the Lady Royals 10-8. Mason County now led 23-20 heading into the second half, and were looking to continue to play hard as the score remained close.

“I thought our two-three zone was effective in containing that and we know that they have some really nice three-point shooters, and they weren’t able to capitalize on that a whole lot tonight, which is to our advantage.” said coach Buser, “We put up a lot of threes, we just have to work inside out and when we work inside out we’re more productive on the perimeter, so, we’re moving forward in the right direction.”

Mason County was nine for 27 attempted three’s this game, with Amirah Reed and Carlee Buttery securing the majority. Reed was four for nine attempted, and Buttery three for seven.

At the end of the third quarter, Mason County’s lead remained the same as both teams put up eight points, Mason County up 31-28. Coming into the fourth, both teams were playing hard to get out on top of their opponent, but when the final buzzer sounded, it was Mason County standing tall.

Out scoring the Lady Defenders 14-13 this go around, the Lady Royals ended the game up four points, with a 45-41 victory over Bryan Station. The team played hard the entire 32 minutes, remaining in the lead by the end of each quarter. Coach Buser was proud of her teams performance, and looks forward to the rest of the season as the team continues to grow.

The Lady Royals will play again tonight on the road at Pendleton County, hoping to build upon a three game win-streak, with the Lady Royals defeating both Bryan Station, and Eastern (Winchester) Ohio at the Fieldhouse this past weekend.

LADY DEFENDERS 41

LADY ROYALS 45

BRYAN STATION – 10-10-8-13 – 41

MASON COUNTY – 15-8-8-14 – 45

Scoring

Bryan Station- Gentry 13, Ward 9, Wade 8, Gonzalez Perez 6, Cyuzuzo 5

Mason County- Reed 15, Buttery 11, Hughes 10, Young 3, Downs Perry 3, Pfeffer 3

Game Stats

Field Goals: Bryan Station 6, Mason County 6

3-Pointers: Bryan Station 6, Mason County 9

Free Throws: Bryan Station 11/20, Mason County 6/19

Fouls: Bryan Station 16, Mason County 14

Records: Bryan Station 3-2, Mason County 2-1