Sunday afternoon’s tussle at Paycor Stadium between the Cincinnati Bengals and Minnesota Vikings came down to mere inches, and at times, even less than an inch.

The Men in Stripes showed their resilience by rallying for a 27-24 victory in overtime, with several plays deciding the eventual outcome. The first play of the fourth quarter got the home team within seven points when Jake Browning tossed a 13-yard scoring strike to Tee Higgins. Joe Mixon, who again demonstrated his power and determination near the goal line, ran through a tackle and scored the tying touchdown from a yard out with 7:46 remaining in regulation.

If that wasn’t enthralling enough, there was plenty more drama in this one.

With 3:48 left in the fourth quarter, Vikings backup QB, Nick Mullens, found rookie receiver Jordan Addison wide open in the flat for a one-yard TD pass to give Minnesota a 24-17 lead.

However, Browning was far from done. On a 3rd-and-9 form the Vikings 21-yard line, Jake scrambled to his right and let a floater fly toward Higgins near the pylon. Despite being closely covered, Higgins leapt into the air and snagged the ball, but that isn’t all. Somehow some way, he contorted his body and stretched his right arm

around the pylon, breaking the invisible plane, and came up with the play of the season for the Bengals thus far. The incredible play came with just 39 seconds remaining in the fourth, and set up more heroics for Cincinnati in the overtime session.

The battered and bruised Bengals defense showed its toughness by stopping the Vikings on two running plays where all they needed for a first down near midfield was an inch or so. On third down, a pile of humanity stopped a running play up the middle for a loss of several inches, and on fourth down, they did it again. Minnesota was apparently on its way to a game-winning field goal when the defense stepped up to give Browning and the Bengals the opportunity it needed.

They seized that opportunity when Browning escaped the pocket, rolled to his right, and found Tyler Boyd for a 44-yard completion to set up Evan McPherson for the game-winner moments later.

What can be said about the play of Browning that hasn’t already been said? After not being drafted coming out of the University of Washington because of what NFL scouts said was his lack of size, arm strength or intangibles, along with being released by the Vikings on three occasions, he has enjoyed an unlikely career resurgence. Browning (JB-6) has stepped up with his best Joe Burrow (JB-9) imitation with his poise, presence and moxie to

keep the Bengals in the playoff hunt, after most observers counted them out.

According to the NFL, after the win over the Vikings, Browning is the first quarterback with 1,000-plus passing yards with a completion percentage north of 75 percent over his first four starts. That’s counting any quarterback, ever, since 1950.

There is more work to do to make the postseason, and the road is paved with huge obstacles.

Cincinnati needs to win its final three games, unless they get a lot of help to earn a Wild Card spot. The final stretch begins with a trip to Pittsburgh Saturday afternoon, and despite the Steelers’ recent troubles, it is never an easy place to win. Next is a trip to Kansas City, and we all know the Chiefs will be amped up to face the Bengals. The final regular season game is at home against rival Cleveland, a team that the Bengals seem to never play their best against.

To come up with three more wins will require Browning to keep playing at a level that no one expected him to perform at when Burrow went down, and other players will need to step up as well, with several question marks currently surrounding the team.

The defense rose to the occasion last Saturday, but will they continue to do so?

After winning last week in the game of inches, if it comes down to an inch here or there, will they do it again?

Will the Bengals be able to overcome the loss of Ja’Marr Chase?

Can Higgins and Boyd lead the receiving core without the threat of Chase?

Will the tight ends again play a key role?

Will Browning keep making good decisions and put up more big numbers?

Can the run defense perform well without DJ Reader? Will the defense be able to come up with turnovers at key times?

We will find out beginning Saturday in the Steel City, with kickoff set for 4:30 p.m.

CATS HOLD OFF HEELS FOR HUGE WIN – In a terrific early season college basketball game matching a pair of bluebloods, the young Kentucky Wildcats held off the more experienced North Carolina Tar Heels in Atlanta on Saturday night. The 87-83 win gives UK a huge resume boost and showed a young team that they can compete with anybody in the country.

Balanced scoring, a tremendous effort on the boards (50-36 rebounding advantage) and key defensive plays were integral to the Cats improving to 8-2 to go with a climb in the polls.

Following a first half where neither team shot the ball well, the offensive action heated up in the second 20 minutes. Kentucky shot just 35 percent in the opening half, but came back to shoot 50 percent after halftime. The rebounding edge helped to provide the Cats with 16 more shot attempts than the Heels, and the 23-9 offensive boards advantage was a testament to the toughness showed by UK.

As usual, the bench played a key role in the win as well. Despite an off-shooting night (6-for-16 FG and 1-for-6 from 3-point range), Rob Dillingham led the Cats with 17 points. Reed Sheppard contributed 11 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals in his 25 minutes on the court, Adou Thiero provided a big boost with his hustling play (seven points and four blocked shots), and in his first action of the year, Ugonna Onyenso blocked three shots in nine minutes.

A pair of freshmen starters, DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw, were also bigtime contributors, with 14 and 12 points, respectively. Wagner also hit some huge shots down the stretch to fend off North Carolina’s hopes of pulling out the victory.

CATS-CARDS BATTLE ON THURSDAY — Next up for Kentucky is that bitter rival that lies about 75 miles west of Lexington. In one of the biggest understatements of

the century, things have not gone well for Kenny Payne and the Louisville Cardinals.

In his first year as head coach last season, the Cards went an unheard of 4-28, and this season has been a struggle as well. They did win their most recent game to improve to 5-6 with a blowout of Pepperdine, but the Waves aren’t exactly a college basketball powerhouse.

Even so, Louisville was able to put 85 points on the board, led by Tennessee transfer Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, who had 20 points and 12 rebounds for his second consecutive double-double performance. The Cats will also want to pay close attention to 6-2 guard Mike James, who scored 19 points and drained three 3-pointers in the 22-point win.

If UofL could somehow pull off the upset, the hot seat that Payne is sitting in would cool off considerably. There has been a ton of drama and odd occurrences surrounding the Cards, but a win always cures a multitude of issues.

The game will be televised on ESPN tomorrow night at the unusual start time of 6 p.m.

