Blake Reed

Reed is the new highest scoring player of all time in the 10th region, breaking the record during Mason County’s close call win over the Green County Dragons last Friday. Since then, he has racked up 23 more points with a win over Lexington Christian in the Royals’ second Mike Murphy Classic game. Averaging 17.8 points per game so far this season, Reed is an offensive machine for the Royals, and will continue to put up big numbers for the team as the season progresses.

Lillian Klee

One of the few returning members to the Lady Saints lineup from their dominant performance in the 2022-23 season, Klee continues to lead the rebuilding Lady Saints program. In the teams’ most recent game, and first win of the year against Covington Latin, Klee led the Lady Saints in scoring with 17 points, and was one of the teams’ most accurate shooters this game, with a 47.1 field goal average. Klee currently has a strong lead on the team in scoring, totalling 54 points so far this season, averaging 13.5 per game.

