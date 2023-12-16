The college basketball world has been in a bit of a lull in recent days with a lot of schools in finals week, but that’s about to change in a big way, with several intriguing matchups this weekend.

There have been a few notable upsets and near upsets around the country in recent days, with the biggest surprise occurring in Evanston, Illinois on Wednesday night.

The 335th ranked team in the KenPom college basketball rankings went into Welsh Ryan Arena and shocked 25th-ranked Northwestern 75-73 in the biggest upset of the season to this point.

Yep, the Chicago State Cougars, who were 3-9 coming in, knocked off the Wildcats despite being 25-point underdogs. What makes the upset even more remarkable is that Chicago State won seven games combined from 2018-2021, and the school nearly gave up the sport a couple of years ago. They were also 0-15 vs. Northwestern, 0-64 against current members of the Big 10, and 0-39 all-time vs. ranked opponents.

Northwestern entered the game ranked for the first time this year after outscoring top-ranked Purdue 92-88 on December 1, to give them wins over the Boilermakers in back-to-back seasons.

It just goes to show that just like the NFL, parity is a major part of the college basketball scene, with plenty of talent spread out across the nation, which means that March promises to be madder than ever before.

*****

CATS FACING STERN CHALLENGE – The Kentucky Wildcats, who suffered their own upset loss on their home court earlier this season, when they were stunned by UNC-Wilmington, meet the “real” North Carolina this evening in Atlanta.

The always entertaining clash is scheduled to tip at 5:30 p.m. and promises to be another in a long series of outstanding games between the two bluebloods. Both teams are 7-2 and enter the fray ranked in the top 15, and the game will be important to their resumes come Selection Sunday.

The Tar Heels lead the series 25-17 but UK holds a 3-1 edge in the CBS Sports Classic, including a 98-69 rout in 2021, a game that featured point guard

Sahvir Wheeler’s shining moment in a Kentucky uniform. The current University of Washington player scored 26 points and dished out eight assists, and Oscar Tshiebwe grabbed 12 rebounds and added 16 points to lead the Cats. UNC post player Armando Bacot had 22 points and 10 boards, and UK will have to again deal with the 6-foot-11 senior this evening. Point guard R.J. Davis scored 10 points in the 2021 game and he leads the Carolina offense with 21 points per game this season.

The ninth-ranked Tar Heels are coming off an 87-76 loss to fifth-ranked UConn, but they do own a pair of impressive victories against SEC foes, 87-72 over Arkansas, and a 100-92 win vs. Tennessee.

The Kentucky freshmen will be tested this evening, with 7-footer Aaron Bradshaw going up against Bacot, and DJ Wagner attempting to slow down Davis. Carolina is the more experienced team and the oddsmakers are giving them a slight edge, but if history tells us anything at all, this one promises to be another high-scoring, up-and-down affair and difficult to predict.

*****

OTHER TOP FLIGHT GAMES ON SLATE – One of the top games on the college basketball schedule was actually played last night, after this column was written.

The defending national champion UConn Huskies, who are looking like a legitimate threat to go back-to-back, went on the road to face Gonzaga. UConn’s lone loss came on Dec. 1 at Kansas, a hard-fought 69-65 defeat, and Dan Hurley’s squad entered last night’s game in Seattle with a 9-1 record.

The Zags, who are thought to be a bit down this year, were 8-2 coming into the UConn contest, with losses to Purdue and Washington. Gonzaga is still highly thought of, entering last night’s game at 7-2 and ranked 10th in the AP poll.

Another highly anticipated game today has No. 3 Purdue taking on top-ranked Arizona in Indianapolis. The Wildcats are deep, tall and talented and enter the game at 8-0, while the Boilermakers are 9-1 and feature 7-foot-4 Zach Edey, last year’s consensus player of the year in college hoops. Edey is making a strong case to repeat, with averages of 24.8 points and 10.8 rebounds in Purdue’s first 10 games.

Arizona has an impressive win at Duke and a blowout of Wisconsin on its resume this year, but Purdue should offer the Wildcats their toughest test yet. UNC transfer guard Caleb Love leads a balanced Wildcats attack that has five players scoring in double digits. Arizona will attempt to slow down Edey with a pair of big guys who man the middle in 7-footer Oumar Ballo and 7-2 Motiejus Krivas.

An afternoon game features second-ranked Kansas visiting Assembly Hall in Bloomington to face unranked Indiana. The Jayhawks are 9-1 and IU is 7-2, but they have suffered a couple of embarrassing defeats, falling 77-57 to UConn, and 104-76 to Auburn.

There are several other interesting Saturday games on the schedule, including Texas A&M at No. 4 Houston, No. 6 Baylor at Michigan State, Alabama at No. 8 Creighton, No. 12 Tennessee vs. North Carolina State in San Antonio, No. 13 Clemson at Memphis, No. 19 Texas at LSU, and a local game of note, 7-2 Dayton meeting 9-1 Cincinnati at Heritage Bank Arena.

*****

PARITY IN HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS TOO – Not only is parity a prevalent aspect of the NFL and college basketball, but it is also a huge part of Kentucky high school basketball this season. According to longtime observers of high school basketball in the state, this season may be as wide open as any in recent memory.

It’s impossible to predict who will emerge to compete in the Sweet 16 this season, and the 10th Region may be as unpredictable as it has been in years.

There are several legitimate title contenders spread throughout the region, with defending champion George Rogers Clark looking formidable in the early going. GRC is led in scoring by Paris transfer Malachi Ashford, who averaged 20.8 points per game as a freshman last year. Ashford is currently at 16.8 ppg, and senior Reshaun Hampton checks in at 15.2.

The Cardinals were 5-0 after an 83-50 shellacking of Harrison County on Tuesday GRC returned to action Friday night vs. Pike County Central in the Stock Yards Bank & Trust Challenge at Rowan County.

That game is interesting to local fans as well because PCC is led by former St. Patrick guard

Jaylan Rigdon. Rigdon, who has committed to the University of Pikeville, is averaging 23 points and seven rebounds per game while shooting 59 percent from the field and 100 percent from the stripe, in the first three games for the Hawks.

Another region title contender is off to a positive start as well. Campbell County is 3-1, with their lone loss a 63-60 decision to GRC on Dec. 1. First-year head coach Brent Sowder is leading the Camels, who have won three games against 9th Region foes. Senior forward Connor Weinel leads Campbell with 18.2 points and 12.2 rebounds per outing.

Preseason polls were giving Mason County plenty of love as the region favorite, and deservedly so.

The Royals were on a four-game winning streak heading into last night’s game at Scott, another 10th Region team enjoying a solid start to the season. Mason County was shooting an excellent 53.7 percent from the floor and 75.8 percent from the free throw line heading into the Scott game.

Coach Brian Kirk’s charges are still adjusting with a newly revamped lineup, but they will undoubtedly be a championship threat in early March at the Fieldhouse.

Point guard Cayden Reed leads five Royals scoring in double figures with his 18.2 ppg average. Blake Reed is tossing in 17.8 and the 10th Region’s all-time leading scorer has 14 3-pointers. Jake Feldhaus and Braylon Hamilton are each tossing in 11.8 ppg, and Landon Scilley has been productive as well, averaging 11 ppg.

Speaking of Scott, they entered the Mason County game 5-2, with close losses to Highlands and Fleming County. The Eagles appear to be bouncing back into the title mix after a 14-19 season last year. Scott has been paced by double-figure point producers Xarek Sarakatsannis, Conner Griffin and Dylan Giffen.

Currently, the favorite to emerge in the 10th Region All “A” Classic is Augusta. The Panthers will likely be challenged in the event by 3-2 Bishop Brossart, but coach Jason Hinson’s team is off to a tremendous start, and looking to make some noise in the postseason as well.

After winning its first five games to open the season, Augusta dropped a 79-72 contest at Boone County, in a game where they just couldn’t quite get over the hump. Despite the close loss, the

Panthers played well, shooting 52 percent from the field, led by Conner Snapp’s 28-point night.

Kylan Hinson leads the team with averages of 21.2 points and 7.2 rebounds, Keeton Bach is averaging 17.3 ppg, Snapp 15 per game, and Devante Jefferson is at 10.3.

Augusta was slated to go to Brooksville last night to take on rival Bracken County, before a Saturday afternoon contest vs. Anderson County in the Panthers Den.

Harrison County was also mentioned as a title challenger in the preseason, but the Thorobreds have gotten off to a 2-4 start heading into tonight’s home game vs. Madison Southern.

However, the ‘Breds have been playing without star guard Kaydon Custard, who averaged 27 points per game in three games before suffering a broken hand. The 6-1 senior, who also starred as a quarterback on the football field, is expected back in mid-January, which will give Harrison a huge boost down the stretch.

*****

“Just because you’re taught that something’s right and everyone believes it’s right, it don’t make it right.” – Mark Twain

*****

“Dear Santa, this year please give me a big fat bank account and a slim body. You mixed those two up last year.” – Unknown