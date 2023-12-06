What a difference a week makes.

You can discern that by taking a quick glance at the above headline, which is the complete opposite of the headline used for the column last Wednesday.

*****

WHO DEY INDEED – The Cincinnati Bengals were 10.5-point underdogs to red-hot Jacksonville heading into their Monday Night Football matchup. After all, the Jaguars had won seven of their previous eight, and put up 445 offensive yards in a 24-21 win at Houston the week before.

Apparently, no one let Jake Browning know.

The Bengals’ back-up quarterback, who has taken over the Cincinnati offense after the season-ending wrist injury to Joe Burrow, was unflappable and accurate throughout the 34-31 overtime victory, a win that keeps hope alive for a playoff berth for the 6-6 Bengals, who snapped a three-game losing streak in the process.

Browning completed a remarkable 32-of-37 pass attempts for 354 yards, including a 76-yard scoring strike to Ja’Marr Chase early in the third quarter. Chase had an amazing game as well, with 11 catches for 149 yards, but they were just two reasons the Men in Stripes came out on top in a MNF thriller.

The running game was finally a factor, led by Joe Mixon and rookie Chase Brown. Mixon finished with 19 carries for 68 yards and two touchdowns, while Brown, seeing his first real action of the season, provided a spark with 61 yards on nine runs. Three tight ends – Tanner Hudson, Mitchell Wilcox and Drew Sample – also played a key role in the much-needed victory.

The defense showed it still has plenty of work to do, but overall the unit came through when necessary. Rookie DJ Turner led the way with eight tackles, and the D-line, linebackers and secondary played well for the most part.

As usual, the special teams star was placekicker Evan McPherson, who nailed the game-winning field goal from 48 yards late in the overtime session after banging a 54-yarder with 2:28 left in regulation.

The Bengals host another team fighting for a playoff spot on Sunday afternoon when the 7-5 Indianapolis Colts visit Paycor Stadium. The Colts are also coming off a come-from-behind overtime win, after a 31-28 triumph in Nashville last week against the Titans.

Cincinnati wraps up their regular season slate with a home game vs. Minnesota, a road contest at Pittsburgh, a New Year’s Eve date at Kansas City, and a home game against Cleveland.

In the unpredictable world of the NFL, who knows what will occur, but if Browning continues to play well, and the

defense limits big plays, the playoffs may be attainable for a team that appeared dead in the water after the disappointing home loss to the Steelers on Nov. 26.

It may take a win in the Steel City to get there, but if the Bengals can go 4-1 to finish the regular season, they would be 10-7, which should be good enough to earn a postseason spot. A record of 9-8 could conceivably get them into the playoffs as well, but that is far from a certainty.

*****

YOUNG CATS LOSE FOCUS IN LOSS – What occurs in the wild, wacky, wonderful world of college basketball becomes more unpredictable with each passing day.

The Kentucky Wildcats are a perfect example.

After looking like absolute world beaters and legitimate Final Four contenders in a 95-73 rout of Miami on Nov. 28, the team showed it still has a long way to go when they fell to UNC-Wilmington 80-73 last Saturday.

The Cats showed they aren’t a strong defensive team right now in the loss, with the Seahawks having their way on the offensive end most of the game. One player in particular, forward Trazerian White torched the UK defense for 27 points off the UNCW bench, which outscored the heavily favored Wildcats’ reserves 47-5.

On the other end, Kentucky got away from what they had been doing well in the early part of the season. The

ball movement was not crisp, careless turnovers were a major issue, and the three-point shooting was not a factor after making just 5-of-17 attempts from long range.

The Cats undoubtedly missed freshman guard DJ Wagner, who was out with an injury, but the team simply played a brand of uninspired basketball in falling to 6-2 on the season.

Freshman guard Reed Sheppard led the offensive attack with 25 points and six assists, but Coach John Calipari seemed to single his defensive shortcomings after the game (see the quote below). Cal also added that it wasn’t just Sheppard he was disappointed with on defense, and in this guy’s humble opinion, if it wasn’t for his contributions, the team would have lost by a lot more than seven points. Sheppard continues to play like a veteran after another outstanding performance; he was 9-for-17 from the field, including 3-for-6 from three, and he grabbed nine rebounds to earn SEC Freshman of the Week honors.

The Wildcats appeared to approach the game like it was going to be a cakewalk against a mid-major, and reportedly the coach has gone “old school” and he’s been giving them a rough way to go in practice this week.

We’ll see if they have righted the ship at noon on Saturday when they pay a visit to the Wells Fargo Center

in Philadelphia to play the Penn Quakers, and Ivy League school with a 6-4 record. The Kentucky schedule gets even more interesting the following Saturday, when they visit State Farm Arena in Atlanta to face North Carolina.

*****

FOOTBALL CATS GATOR BOWL BOUND – Coach Mark Stoops will be taking his team to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville for a noontime kickoff on Fri. Dec. 29 against Clemson.

It remains to be seen just exactly who decides to play in the game, with some players opting out because of the possibility of getting injured before the NFL draft, while others enter the transfer portal.

Stoops had quite a bit to say about the matchup and several other topics in a long press conference on Monday, and he mentioned that the team is excited to be playing Clemson.

We’ll have much more to say about the game in this space before it occurs, but as of right now, the Cats are a seven-point underdog.

As for the transfer portal, there is one interesting rumor concerning a University of Georgia quarterback. Kentucky has emerged as the likely landing spot for Brock Vandagriff, who was a 5-star prospect in the Class of 2021, but been limited to a reserve role for the Bulldogs

behind former QB Stetson Bennett and current starter Carson Beck.

*****

LET’S MAKE A DEAL – The question for the Cincinnati Reds remains: will they, or won’t they?

Will the front office pull the trigger on a move to improve the starting pitching, or pick up a power-hitting righthanded bat during the MLB Winter Meetings?

Rumors, as they always are during the annual get-together of MLB executives, are plentiful, but as of this writing, the only move the Reds have made in Nashville is acquiring 29-year-old Mark Mathias, a utility player who will likely begin the 2024 season at Triple-A Louisville.

Jonathan India may not be dealt after all, according to President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall. That could still change if he is enticed with what he considers to be a favorable return for the 2021 National League Rookie of the Year. Krall added that India may even see some time at first base and used as a designated hitter, which could mean the Reds may trade Christian Encarnacion-Strand in a package deal for one of the top starting pitchers believed to be on the market.

Oftentimes, the winter meetings are just the beginning of trade talks, and there hasn’t been a lot of movement as of yet. Apparently, many baseball execs are waiting to see where Shohei Ohtani and other top free agents land,

and then the dominos could begin to fall when it comes to wheeling and dealing.

The Reds reportedly are still interested in acquiring a starting pitcher, with Dylan Cease, Shane Bieber, Seth Lugo, and Tyler Glasnow the names mentioned most prominently.

A righthanded-hitting outfielder would also be a desirable addition to the club, with former Red Adam Duvall one of the top names being tossed around to fill that role.

*****

CONDOLENCES – Kentucky high school basketball coaches, former players, and fans were saddened to hear of the passing of legendary coach Billy Hicks.

Hicks, who coached at Evarts, Harlan, Corbin and Scott County during his superlative career, is the all-time winningest coach in the history of high school basketball in the commonwealth, with a total of 1,013 wins. He won 13 region titles during his 25-year stint at Scott County and led the Cardinals to a pair of state titles (1998 and 2007).

Hicks, a native of Harlan County and one of the most colorful figures in the sport during his 39-year career before retiring in March 2019, was 71.

*****

“When I was a boy of 14, my father was so ignorant I could hardly stand to have the old man around. But when I got to be 21, I was astonished at how much the old man had learned in seven years.” – Mark Twain

*****

“I haven’t played a lot of football but it’s not like I’m not used to winning. I’ve won a lot of games in my career. None of them have been in the NFL until today, which is obviously noteworthy. But I’ve won a lot of football games in my life.” – Bengals QB Jake Browning, who won a state title at Folsom (California) High School before an excellent four-year, 53-game career at the University of Washington

*****

“Staying in front of the ball – now, you may have had a player on my team that was your favorite player in history. If he got beat 17 times on straight line drives, just – I can go down the line. It wasn’t just one guy now. And we’ve just got to get better at it.” — UK coach John Calipari, describing his team’s lackluster defensive effort, following the loss at home to UNC-Wilmington