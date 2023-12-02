The Major League Baseball Winter Meetings begin tomorrow in Nashville and continue through Wednesday, and there is no lack of speculation when it comes to who the Cincinnati Reds may sign or trade while in Music City.

The club announced before the meetings that they had agreed to terms with a pair of relief pitchers, but hopes remain high among Reds fans that a move or two will also be made to improve the starting rotation, which is an unproven and inexperienced commodity at this point.

Before we explore some of the numerous starter options, the relievers coming to the Reds are both righthanders, Emilio Pagan and Nick Martinez. Pagan is expected to make $16 million plus performance bonuses in his two-year deal, and Martinez is getting a two-year contract for $26 million with an opt-out clause after the 2024 season.

Pagan, a 32-year-old journeyman who has pitched for five big-league teams during a somewhat up-and-down career, had an effective 2023 season out of the Minnesota Twins bullpen, limiting hitters to just a .553 OPS in 69 1/3 innings while recording a 5-2 record with a 2.99 ERA. He’s expected to give a much-needed lift to a Reds bullpen that struggled mightily at times last year.

Martinez comes from the San Diego Padres, where he went 6-4 with a 3.43 ERA over a career-high 63

appearances while pitching 110 1/3 innings. The 33-year-old may also get a crack at making the Reds starting rotation after posting a 2.32 ERA in nine starts last year.

The Reds have several promising starting pitching prospects, but a veteran presence is a definite need. Martinez could help in that regard, but here’s hoping the team can swing a deal for at least one more proven starter, whether it be Tampa Bay’s Tyler Glasnow, Cleveland Guardian Shane Bieber, or my personal favorite, Logan Gilbert of the Seattle Mariners.

The Reds aren’t expected to spend an exorbitant amount of money on any of the free agent starters who are still on the market, so if they add a veteran rotation piece, it will have to come via a trade. While I’m making my wish list, it would be a real boost to the bullpen to add lefty Brent Suter, a Cincinnati native who was 4-3 last year with a 3.38 ERA in 69 1/3 innings for the Colorado Rockies.

It will be interesting to see just what the Reds do at the meetings, if anything. There are still several needs, including finding a righthanded hitting outfielder/designated hitter with some pop, and that could be former Red Adam Duvall or free agent Jorge Soler.

We will undoubtedly hear tons of rumors over the next week or so, and one name that keeps popping up is

Jonathan India. India has become expendable due to the plethora of infield prospects on the roster, but his presence would be missed. I wouldn’t deal him unless a reliable frontline starting pitcher is coming to the Reds in return.

Adding quality depth to the roster is always an offseason goal, but pitching is the primary area of concern for a team that could be on the verge of contending for the NL Central title in 2024. For the Reds to accomplish that and to improve on last year’s 82-80 record, they need to keep up with their divisional foes, especially the St. Louis Cardinals, who have already added three starting pitchers, including former Red Sonny Gray.

*****

COACHES, PLAYERS ON THE MOVE – It’s coaching carousel time once again, but these days, it isn’t just coaches who are going from school to school in college football, but it’s the players as well.

While some coaches are receiving their beyond ridiculous buyout checks, players are also looking out for their best interests by entering the transfer portal in hopes of more playing time and/or more NIL moolah.

It’s certainly a different time in the world of college athletics, especially when it involves bigtime football or basketball. Like basically everything else in life, money makes the world go ‘round. Old folks like me can long for

the good ol’ days all we want, but we’re never going to go back to seeing teams stay together for three or four years on the field or on the court.

I’ve been spending probably too much time watching college hoops in the early season, and the number of transfers I’ve been seeing is nothing short of astounding. Just tuned into the Duke at Arkansas game a few nights ago and there’s Jeremiah Davenport playing for the Razorbacks. He played four years at Cincinnati and scored 1,060 points as a Bearcat, and now he’s playing as a graduate student in Fayetteville. Davenport is just one example; there are so many transfers playing across the country it’ll make your head spin.

*****

A COLLEGE BASKETBALL VETERAN – One of the most extreme transfer stories surrounds Seth Towns, who has battled back from several injuries during his lengthy collegiate career.

This was brought to my attention this week when the Howard University team hosted Cincinnati, and almost upset the Bearcats before falling in overtime. Towns is in his eighth year of college basketball; yep, you read that right, eight, and he may even be granted a ninth year of eligibility.

The 6-foot-9 Columbus native began his journey at Harvard, where he averaged 12.3 points per game as a

freshman during the 2016-17 season. Towns was the Ivy League Player of the Year and an AP All-America Honorable Mention player the next season when he averaged 16 points and six rebounds per game. He missed the next two seasons due to knee issues, but after earning his Harvard degree, he transferred home to Ohio State.

Towns played in 25 games for the Buckeyes during the 2020-21 season before undergoing back surgery in September 2021 that kept him off the court as a medical redshirt the next season. Towns was unable to bounce back the next year and announced that his playing career at OSU was over last September. After entering the transfer portal, he ventured to Howard, a school in Washington, D.C. to return to the court this season.

On Tuesday night, Towns nearly led the Bison to one of the biggest upsets in school history when he drained the game-tying, buzzer-beating 3-pointer that sent the game to overtime. Apparently, the 26-year-old is healthy at last after playing 40 minutes, scoring a game-high 24 points and collecting seven rebounds against the Bearcats in the 86-81 loss.

*****

As promised, here’s a quick look at the local schools not included in the 39th District basketball previews in last Saturday’s column:

NEW COACH TAKES OVER YOUNG DEVILS – Brandon Hinson, who recently was the head man across the river at Manchester, takes over the Robertson County program this season.

The Black Devils went 4-27 last year and the top two scorers (Jacob Burden and Hunter Earlywine) have graduated, leaving Hinson with an extremely young and inexperienced roster.

Robertson is expected to be led by freshman Ben Sweet, who averaged 5.0 last season. Other contributors look to be Devin Craig, Nathan Turner, Nathaniel Gray and Ashton Myers.

Harrison County is expected to dominate the 38th District and be a legitimate contender to win the 10th Region as well after a 27-7 season. Nicholas County and Pendleton County will also battle it out for a region berth.

*****

LADY DEVILS RETURN FIVE STARTERS – Robertson County coach John Pilosky welcomes back his starting five from last year’s 6-23 team, and he’s hopeful the added experience will equal more wins.

The Lady Devils’ top two scorers a year ago, senior guards Krysta Hamm and Ruby Gay, are back to provide points and leadership. Hamm tossed in 14.3 ppg and made 32 3-pointers last year; Gay averaged 13.4 ppg and had 31 threes.

Also back are seniors Lilly Monroe (6.8 ppg) and Hadleigh Linville (4.8 ppg), along with freshmen Peyton Jolly and Adyson Linville.

The favorites in the always competitive 38th District include the defending champions, Pendleton County (21-8 last year), led by head coach Patrick Kelsch and sophomore Lilly Ashcraft, and Nicholas County, where the leading returning scorer is freshman Maggie Simons, who dropped in 12.2 ppg as an eighth-grader. Harrison County looks to be improved after a 7-23 season.

*****

PANTHERS TO CHALLENGE FOR REGION TITLE – Coming off a successful 22-9 season and a 61st District championship a year ago, Fleming County coach Buddy Biggs and his squad will be attempting to take the next step. It won’t be an easy task to win the 16th Region, with teams like Boyd County and Ashland leading the charge, but Fleming looks to be in the mix.

The Panthers return four double-figure point producers, led by 6-3 guard Seth Hickerson, who scored 18.7 points per game and made 53 threes last year. He also sank 88.7 percent of his free-throw attempts (94-of-106).

Adam Hargett was the team’s top long-range shooter, canning 74 threes while averaging 15.7 ppg. Other returning starters include Lucas Jolly (14.6 ppg) and Isaac

Frye, who led Fleming in rebounding (10.6 per game) and scored at an 11.2 clip.

The Panthers won their first 61st District title since 2014 last year, and will be challenged this season by a much-improved Rowan County squad, as well as Bath County and Menifee County.

*****

LADY PANTHERS HOPE TO GET OVER HUMP – Brad Cox begins his third year leading the Fleming County girls’ program, and each season has been a steady climb for the Lady Panthers.

He took over the program after a difficult 4-16 year in 2020-21, also known as the “COVID” year. In his first year at the helm, the team won 10 games, and last year, Fleming went 15-17.

The Lady Panthers have their sights set even higher this year, with the return of 5-foot-9 junior Ariana Adams leading the way. Adams averaged 17.8 points and 7.7 rebounds per game last year. Other key returnees include Ava Watson (10.1 ppg), Sadie Price, (8.0 ppg) and Mallory Price (7.8). Fleming also welcomes Mason County transfer Laci Burns, who averaged 8.2 ppg for the Lady Royals.

Fleming is looking to get past Rowan County, Menifee County and Bath County and claim its first 61st District title since 2014. Rowan has won three in a row, but they

have to replace 2023 Miss Basketball Haven Ford, who is now playing at Murray State.

*****

LIONS HOPE TO REPEAT IN 63RD – Lewis County surprised some observers by winning the 63rd District title last year when they knocked off Russell 66-50 in the title game. Coach Scott Tackett’s Lions (12-19 last year) are looking to go back-to-back this season but they will face strong challenges from Russell, Raceland and Greenup County in the balanced district.

The Lions will be led by 6-5 junior Drew Noble after he averaged 12.9 points and 7.9 rebounds last year. Senior Xavier Prater returns after averaging 6.7 ppg and 6.5 rpg last year.

Others in the mix include juniors Kyran Ferguson, Braedyn McGlone and Brayden Gerike, senior Colton Tackett, and sophomores Julian Puente and Conner Gerike.

*****

BIG SHOES TO FILL FOR LADY LIONS – Veteran head coach Jay Fite realizes adjustments will have to made to this year’s group of Lady Lions following the graduation of last season’s two leading scorers, Sarah Paige Weddington and Liv Campbell, from last year’s 22-12 squad.

Weddington scored 19.2 points per outing and led Lewis with 11.9 rebounds per game, and the inside presence and leadership she provided will be greatly missed. Campbell dropped in 10.7 ppg from her point guard position and she moved on to play at Wittenberg University.

Senior Maddie Johnson (7.6 ppg) and juniors Kaitlynn Arnold (5.7 ppg) and Carriann Highfield (3.8 ppg, 5.4 rpg) lead the Lewis returnees.

Russell is the prohibitive favorite to win the 63rd District, followed by Greenup County, Lewis County and Raceland.

*****

“There is no distinctly American criminal class – except Congress.” – Mark Twain

*****

“No one knows this yet, but one of us has just been traded to Kansas City.” – Yankees manager Casey Stengel, on how he let outfielder Bob Cerv know he was traded