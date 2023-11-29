The Thanksgiving weekend featured a ton of sports, both nationally and regionally, and it left some fans joyful, and others morose. It was a wild and wacky rivalry weekend in college football, and we’ll look at one of the biggest upsets of the day, the Kentucky win at Louisville. UK fans enjoyed fantastic news in three separate sports over the weekend, but it was a nightmarish Sunday afternoon for Cincinnati Bengals fans.

*****

FOOTBALL CATS SHOW CARDS WHO’S BOSS AGAIN – For the fifth consecutive season, the Kentucky Wildcats defeated their most hated rival, and this one was especially satisfying for Big Blue Nation.

The Cats went into a hostile environment and rallied from a 10-point deficit to topple the 10th-ranked Louisville Cardinals, 38-31. The Cards came into the game flying high and feeling confident that they were going to improve to 11-1 heading into the ACC Championship game against Florida State.

It looked like the Cardinals were on their way to that 11th win late in the third quarter after former UK quarterback turned tight end Joey Gatewood caught an 11-yard TD pass from Jake Plummer to give the Cardinals a 24-14 lead with 2:48 left in the frame.

However, as former Louisville coach Lee Corso (who picked the Cats to win) likes to say, “Not so fast.”

Kentucky running back Ray Davis hauled in a 20-yard scoring pass in the back of the end zone from Devin Leary just 59 seconds later, and after Alex Raynor booted a 46-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter, the game was tied at 24. The Cats responded with another Davis 20-yard touchdown reception with 8:37 left in the game, and after Louisville knotted the game at 31 on a 21-yard strike from Plummer to Ahmari Huggins-Bruce at the 2:33 mark, Davis delivered again.

This time, the Vanderbilt transfer cut to his left and outraced the UofL defense for the game-winning score from 37 yards out with just 1:02 showing on the clock.

The rivalry clash, as always, got chippy at times, but somewhat miraculously UK went the entire game without being whistled for a penalty.

The win lifted the Cats to a still disappointing 7-5 record, and came as rumors were flying that UK coach Mark Stoops was on his way to Texas A&M to take over the Aggies’ program. Late Saturday night, Stoops said that he was returning to Lexington, and despite some fans not being exactly thrilled with that news, in the long run, that’s a positive. Continuity is important in today’s college football world, and somewhat rare as well.

A lot of folks seem to forget just how low the Kentucky football program had fallen when Stoops took over in 2013 after Joker Phillips went 13-24 in his three-year stint. Admittedly, it took a few years to turn things around; Stoops was 12-24 in his first three seasons. In the past eight seasons, the Cats are 61-40, and along with more success, the expectations have increased substantially.

UK fans aren’t satisfied with the current 7-5 season, which is understandable. Kentucky laid an absolute egg at South Carolina and let the Tennessee game slip away. Getting outscored at home 18-0 in the fourth quarter vs. Missouri began a stretch of dropping four out of five that got the fanbase grumbling as well.

It was encouraging to see the Cats rebound from their horrendous performance in Columbia to upend Louisville, and that win will appease some (but not all) of the Stoops detractors. Fans who gripe continuously about how much coaches are paid these days apparently just don’t understand how much money is thrown around in college sports, including the lucrative television contracts, big bucks from influential boosters and full stadiums.

An argument could be made that Stoops doesn’t deserve $9 million annually, but who are we to say what coaches and athletes deserve? They deserve whatever they can

get from their employer and what the market bears, although I feel strongly that the millions of dollars given out in buyouts that fired coaches receive is beyond ridiculous. But again, more power to those who get that buyout clause included in their contracts.

Fans who obsess on the high salaries being doled out to coaches are setting themselves up for disappointment, and fans who think UK football will ever consistently compete with the likes of Georgia, Alabama and LSU are delusional. The additions of Oklahoma and Texas are only going to make the SEC that much stronger, and the best Kentucky can reasonably hope for is to compete with programs like Tennessee, Florida, Missouri, and South Carolina, which is a challenge as well.

Winning the SEC East should always be the ultimate goal set by the coaching staff and players, but achieving that goal is akin to the impossible dream. The highest reasonable expectations I would set for UK football is to go 8-4 or 9-3 (and perhaps a 10-win season occasionally), which will be even more difficult when the SEC adds a ninth conference game to the schedule.

*****

RUNNIN’ CATS HOPE TO KEEP MOMENTUM GOING – The UK basketball team got the weekend started with a 118-82 win over an outmanned Marshall team on Friday night.

Granted, the competition wasn’t a nationally known powerhouse by any means, but the offensive display was still impressive. The Cats shot 65% on the way to a 69-41 lead at halftime, and continued its onslaught in the second half.

Freshman guard DJ Wagner played his best game yet as a Wildcat, leading the way with 28 points, and senior Antonio Reeves went for 23. Tre Mitchell, the other veteran in the lineup, added 18, super sub freshmen guards Rob Dillingham and Reed Sheppard scored 16 and 12 points respectively, and freshman forward Justin Edwards pitched in with 10.

A couple of the more notable individual numbers were turned in by Dillingham. who dished out eight of the team’s 27 assists, and Sheppard grabbing seven boards and adding six dimes. Kentucky finished the game shooting 60.8% (45-for-74) and 59.3% from beyond the 3-point arc on 16-of-27.

The Cats remain a fun bunch to watch as they run and gun, fire up threes and move the ball efficiently, but for this team to be successful and possibly make a March run, the defense will have to greatly improve, and rebounding will also be an issue until the return of 7-footer Aaron Bradshaw.

Credit to head coach John Calipari, who may have actually changed his offensive philosophy and radically

changed the team’s style of play, and it will be interesting to see if it continues. The addition of longtime NBA assistant coach John Welch to the staff has also proved beneficial to the offense.

This column is being written before the Tuesday night ACC/SEC Challenge game against Miami, one of the top nonconference opponents on the UK schedule. The AP poll released on Monday ranks the 5-0 Hurricanes the 8th-best team in the nation, and Kentucky entered the matchup rated 12th. Miami returns four starters from a 29-8 team that played in the Final Four last year, and the experienced and physical ‘Canes are led by one of the most respected coaches in the game, Jim Larranaga.

*****

UK VOLLEYBALL EXTENDS STREAK – The Kentucky volleyball program just keeps rolling along.

The Wildcats clinched their seventh consecutive SEC championship with a 3-0 win over Florida on Saturday, and climbed to the No. 8 spot in the national rankings. Coach Craig Skinner’s young squad overcame a 3-7 start by winning 16 consecutive matches to close out the season. UK will host Wofford in an NCAA regional match at Rupp Arena on Thursday, and if they win, they would face the winner of the Baylor-James Madison match in the second round Friday night.

Skinner, who it can be argued is the most successful head coach on campus, has led the Wildcats to an NCAA tournament appearance 17 years in a row, and his 2020 team won the national championship with a 24-1 record.

*****

BENGALS NEED MUCH MORE THAN BURROW – Following the season-ending wrist injury suffered by Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, most observers and fans alike declared the season was basically over. After the uninspired 16-10 loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday, any hope for the reaching the postseason is nothing but a pipedream. The Bengals need at least four wins (and probably five) in their final six games to even have a shot at earning a playoff berth, and the chances of that happening are slim to none.

In what could be termed the understatement of the century, the Men in Stripes miss their franchise QB greatly. But even if he was healthy, this team would have a difficult time reaching the postseason. Backup quarterback Jake Browning wasn’t awful against the Steelers outside of a key interception, but he didn’t get a lot of help from his teammates or coaches.

The running game and the run defense, or lack thereof, spelled doom for the Bengals. Cincinnati ran for a grand total of 25 yards, and the Steelers rushed for 153. The play-calling from head coach Zac Taylor was questionable

at best, as usual, and the offensive line continued to show it isn’t nearly the unit the team hoped for this season. The defense made quarterback Kenny Pickett look like Tom Brady, and tight end Pat Freiermuth look like Rob Gronkowski. Najee Harris ran over the Bengals like he was Derrick Henry. And of course, linebacker TJ Watt gave Browning fits as the Cincy offensive line looked on helplessly.

The Bengals have several weaknesses it didn’t address before the season, and at this point, it looks like those problems won’t be able to get fixed until the offseason.

*****

“The rule is perfect: in all matters of opinion our adversaries are insane.” – Mark Twain

*****

“They pass the ball around. They shoot it. I hadn’t seen Cal do that. I’ll give him his dues. He came into the modern times. Passing the ball, throwing it around, shooting threes. Who is that? I didn’t know that was Calipari. Kentucky is playing the way you should. It’s fun. It’s good for the fans. I’m not a fan of this sumo wrestling basketball. This is athletes moving the ball. Sharing it. They’re skilled. It’s fun to watch, win or lose.” – Marshall basketball coach Dan D’Antoni, after falling to UK 118-82.