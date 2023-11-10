Many of you may tell me after you read this column that I should stick to sports.

However, I feel strongly that this is the column I am supposed to write today.

The reason is that today marks Veterans Day, and without the bravery and valor of those who have fought for our freedoms, including enjoying sports, there would be no sports for us to enjoy.

Far too many of us simply take for granted how great we have it here in the Land of the Free, but it has come at a tremendous cost for many. Yes, we have more than our share of problems and seriously horrific issues permeating in our society, but we still have our freedom.

The mere thought of war and conflict has always sickened me. The fact remains that wars have been fought for centuries, and wars continue to be waged, especially in the troubled Middle East.

I shudder to think where America would be today without those who have served in times of war. After all, the origin of this great country began on the battlefield. Just think for a moment what life could be like if we hadn’t gotten our independence from Great Britain 247 years ago.

The Civil War was fought on our own soil and remains the most tragic and bloodiest war in our nation’s history, when more than 620,000 Americans perished. In this old guy’s humble opinion, the Civil War is by far the worst period in the history of the United States. There were more American lives lost in the conflict than in World War I and World War II combined. When you pause and think about how awful the Civil War actually was, it should make you stop and reflect on those terrible times.

Veterans Day doesn’t honor Civil War veterans; they are remembered on Memorial Day, which had its roots in honoring those who died during the conflict. Later, Memorial Day became the day to honor all American veterans who gave their lives in sacrifice to our nation, while Veterans Day is when we honor those still living who served.

The roots of Veterans Day came many years after the Civil War, when an unknown World War I American soldier was buried in Arlington National Cemetery in 1921. The site, on a hillside overlooking Washington, D.C., has become the focal point of reverence for honoring all of America’s veterans.

Similar ceremonies occurred in England and France, where an unknown soldier was buried in each nation’s highest place of honor. The memorial gestures all took place on November 11, the date celebrated as the ending

of World War I fighting at 11 a.m., November 11, 1918, marking the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.

The day became known as Armistice Day and officially received the name in 1926. It became a national holiday 12 years later through a Congressional resolution. The holiday would likely still be referred to as Armistice Day, if the hopeful realization that World War I was truly “the War to end all wars,” which was the idealistic hope at the time. That hope ended a few years after the declaration when war broke out in Europe.

Eventually, World War II would claim more than 407,000 Americans, more than 292,000 in battle, with an estimated 16,500,000 Americans taking part in the conflict.

Following World War II, a celebration using the term Veterans Day for the first time occurred in Birmingham, Alabama, on Armistice Day in 1947. Later, a bill was introduced that would change Armistice Day to Veterans Day, and in 1954, the bill was passed with President Eisenhower signing the proclamation to mark November 11 as Veterans Day.

A law passed in 1968 changed the national commemoration to the fourth Monday in October, which did not go over well with many Americans due to the historic significance of the date of November 11. In 1978, Congress returned the observance to its traditional date.

The focal point for Veterans Day ceremonies remains at the Tomb of the Unknowns, and similar ceremonies and parades are held across the country. Obviously, we currently live in uncertain, and at times, terrifying times, and honoring those who have sacrificed so much is the least we can do.

Every day, veterans of World War II who fought and won the conflict are disappearing from living history. Those men and women are now in their 90s or older, and it’s always a wonderful gesture to see them recognized with those Honor Flights that take them to Washington, D.C. There are an estimated 119,500 of the 16.5 million still with us, according to the US Department of Veterans Affairs statistics.

There are approximately one million Korean War veterans still among us, but that number is expected to fall below 200,000 by 2030.

There are less than 850,000 Vietnam War veterans still alive today, and numerous veterans from the Persian Gulf War, the War in Afghanistan and the War in Iraq who deserve our undying gratitude as well.

The issues that many veterans endure upon returning home from war are many, and most of us don’t have any idea what it’s like to be in battle. The struggle continues for many for the rest of their lives, which is something

we should all be cognizant of as we wave our flags on Veterans Day.

Our thanks to these brave Americans should also go far beyond November 11; whenever you have an interaction with someone you know is a veteran, say thank you, and think for a moment how much that person has given for your freedom.

*****

“Courage is resistance to fear, mastery of fear – not absence of fear.” – Mark Twain

*****

“Any nation that does not honor its heroes will not long endure.” – Abraham Lincoln

*****

“Never before have men crossed the seas to a foreign land to fight for a cause which they did not pretend was peculiarly their own, but knew was the cause of humanity and of mankind.” – Woodrow Wilson

*****

“The soldier above all others prays for peace, for it is the soldier who must suffer and bear the deepest wounds and scars of war.” — Douglas MacArthur