The season is over for the Mason County Royals.

Having gone 6-4 in the regular season, facing off against the 5-5 Boyd County Lions, the Royals knew their first round playoff game would be a tough contest. Boyd County routed the Royals in week four of the season, out-scoring Mason County 45-25 on their home field in early September. Coming into Friday night’s game, the Royals were confident that they had improved enough throughout the rest of the season to get one back over the Lions.

Unfortunately for the Royals, Boyd County jumped out ahead quick, scoring their first touchdown of the night early on in the first quarter with a huge pass to Garrett Crum. A good extra point kick would send the Lions over the Royals 7-0, with minutes remaining in the first quarter.

Mason County would then battle back in the second, powering their way down the field to make it to a first and goal attempt. The Royals pushed their way all the way to the one, but unfortunately couldn’t make it into the end-zone, to turn the ball over on downs. Another touchdown from Boyd County before the end of the half would leave Mason County trailing behind 14-0 heading into halftime.

“We were inside the ten yard line what three times in the first half and didn’t get any points. Kids weren’t comfortable kicking it so we couldn’t kick it. We were on the one yard line and gotta get in the end-zone there. Gotta get points in the red-zone and we didn’t do that, and we gotta execute at a better level. That starts with me, and it falls on me.” said Royals head coach Joe Wynn, “Defense kept us in the game, they battled well and they left it out there in the second half, that’s all you can ask for.”

After a frustrating first half, the Royals returned to the field ready to battle back and get on the scoreboard.

Mason County’s defense successfully held off the Boyd County offense throughout the entire third quarter, but was still unable to score, heading into the fourth still down 14-0. With just over five minutes left in the game, Mason County made their first touchdown of the night, with a successful PAT attempt, now down just one touchdown 14-7.

After holding off the Lions defense once again in the fourth, Mason County now had possession and were looking to push the game into overtime, but a tough penalty call would set them back.

“We had illegal hands to the face call on a first and ten makes it first and 25, and we got ten yards the next play and didn’t execute the play after that on fourth down. Trying to get the ball to Landon, our best receiver, our most productive guy out there and it didn’t work. It is what it is we had our chance and our defense almost got a stop there. At the end of the day, we battled, fought hard and the story is you gotta get points in the red-zone.” said coach Wynn.

Turning the ball over to Boyd County after this run spelled the end of the game for Mason County, with the Lions taking a knee to end the game up 14-7 over the Royals.

A hard fought 6-5 season is what the Royals left on the field this year, battling against some tough opponents in their new 4A classification. With nine seniors leaving the team behind this year, coach Wynn expressed his pride in their work effort, and the Royals were understandably emotional on the sideline as the crowd emptied the stands.

“I just told them I love them and what they’ve done for our program. Lose eight guys that were here tonight, nine total. It’s been a whirlwind of a year for us and you think of what the seniors did the past three years, of state semi team, regional championship and two district championships. They’ve left a lasting legacy on the program.” said coach Wynn, “So I’m proud of them and sometimes it doesn’t go the way you want to in life and you always learn a valuable lesson. We’ll take it on the chin, we’ll get in the weight room, reminisce on the season and we’ll get better.”

Going out in the first round of the playoffs was not Mason County’s hope, but with the valuable knowledge of their class 4A opponents, and several important lessons learned along the way, the Royals are already excited to return to the field in 2024 and get back on top.

Boyd County now advances to round two of the state tournament, taking on 8-3 Johnson Central. The Johnson Central Golden Eagles defeated Grant County 54-14 on Friday to advance, and are sure to be a tough team to overcome for the Lions. Playoffs being what playoffs are, both teams will be putting everything they have into this Friday’s contest, Boyd County hoping to overthrow yet another home team, and Johnson Central hoping to hold it down in their own territory.