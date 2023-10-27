MeCaiyon Jackson

Jackson is a vital part of the Mason County Royals’ defense. Leading the team in tackles with 56 solo throughout the season, Jackson picked up six solo tackles in last weeks tough match against the Covington Catholic Colonels. On the offensive end, Jackson has scored one of four of the Royals’ two-point conversions this season, and brought in one touchdown rushing to total eight points this year.

Nicole Archibald

Having been a consistent member of the Lady Bears starting lineup, Archibald has racked up several stats throughout 2023. In the team’s final game of the year against the Scott Eagles in the 10th region tournament, Archibals led the team in assists, picking up four on the game, and was second in digs, taking nine. Archibald also leads the team in assists on the season, with 298, and is third on the team in digs, having racked up 260.