Both teams are coming off a bye week, and both face huge challenges in possible season-changing games this week.

Those teams would be the Kentucky Wildcats and the Cincinnati Bengals.

We’ll take a look at the prospects for a UK upset over Tennessee on Saturday night, and in the next segment, preview the chances for the Men in Stripes to do the same versus San Francisco the following day.

STOOPS’ TROOPS TACKLE BIG ORANGE – Historically, the UK football team has not enjoyed its series against their neighbors to the south, with the Volunteers holding an 83-26-9 advantage in a series that dates back to Oct. 21, 1893. The Cats won that one in Knoxville 56-0, and no, I wasn’t there covering that one.

This year’s clash promises to be much closer than that initial meeting, with the Vols a 3.5-point favorite. Kentucky will enjoy the homefield advantage, and the weather may present issues for both teams, with rain showers predicted throughout the evening.

Both teams enter with 5-2 records, and are coming off losses. The Vols jumped out to a 20-7 halftime lead at Alabama last week, before the Crimson Tide stormed

back in the second 30 minutes to win 34-20. UK lost to Missouri 38-21 at home two weeks ago in what can best be described as an uninspired performance from the Cats.

Kentucky is hoping the bye week was beneficial in trying to fix the passing game, which has been a source of frustration for QB Devin Leary and his would-be receivers the entire season. If the Cats can control the line of scrimmage and slow down the Tennessee passing attack and quick-striking offense, they have a legitimate shot at upending the Vols for the 27th time in the longtime border rivalry. If not, well, it could be a long night and the third consecutive loss for the Wildcats.

The game can be seen on ESPN, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. at Kroger Field.

NEVER EASY WINNING ON WEST COAST – The Cincinnati Bengals have an opportunity to run their season mark to 4-3, if they can get past the San Francisco 49ers, a team that is coming off a pair of losses after winning their first five games and being hailed as the Super Bowl favorites.

The Niners have an offense with multiple weapons, but there’s a question mark on who will be healthy enough to play Sunday afternoon when the Bengals visit Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. Their defense is no slouch either,

and Cincy will need a solid performance against the Niners’ D-line and outstanding linebackers.

It appears the Bengals are getting the 49ers at the right time, with quarterback Brock Purdy not expected to play due to being in concussion protocol, and all-pro receiver Deebo Samuel on the sidelines with a shoulder injury. Running back Christian McCaffery is reportedly a full go after playing through his oblique injury in Minnesota on Monday night. Sam Darnold is expected to step in for Purdy, and he should have little trouble running Kyle Shanahan’s offense.

Look for the Niners to come out fiery after dropping consecutive games, and it will be interesting to see just how well the Bengals answer the bell. The Bengals’ offense is still searching for consistency and its rhythm. It will be imperative for the visitors to correct their offensive deficiencies and continue to play outstanding defense to pull out a win in a tough environment. The point spread went from the Niners being a touchdown pick to a 3.5-point favorite, which is likely due to the fact that Purdy and Samuel won’t be playing.

The series has been dominated by the Niners over the years, with San Francisco holding a 13-4 advantage, including those two Super Bowl defeats.

The game will be televised on CBS, and is scheduled to begin at 4:25 p.m. Unfortunately, the color commentator

will be Tony Romo, so be ready to hit the mute button on your remote. You may want to sync the game with the radio broadcast featuring Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham on WFTM-FM and the Bengals Radio Network.

FALL CLASSIC FEATURES UPSTART TEAMS – Some folks have been saying this year’s World Series is lacking the luster usually associated with the Fall Classic.

My opinion is that’s rather refreshing to see new blood playing in late October, and the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers are more than deserving representatives of their respective leagues. Yes, they’re both wild card teams, but they both also knocked off higher seeds to advance. They did it in dramatic fashion as well, coming from behind to win Games 6 and 7 on the road.

The Rangers will enter the series as overwhelming favorites, and with their more veteran lineup and manager Bruce Bochy leading the team, they have earned that right. Texas came from behind to knock off the Astros and feature a powerful lineup, led by Adolis Garcia and Corey Seager.

That does not mean the D-backs are just going to lie down however; we saw what they did to the Phillies in Philadelphia, spoiling their hopes and dreams of a possible return to the World Series. Arizona gets the job

done with speed, defense and solid pitching, which makes this a Fall Classic featuring teams with contrasting styles.

Many observers have counted out the Diamondbacks again and again this season, but they’re a resilient bunch that has a pretty good manager as well in Torey Lovullo.

I’m pulling for the underdog again, and it says here that Arizona gets it done and topples Texas in six games.

STATE VOLLEYBALL FIELD SET – As it seems almost every season, the 10th Region volleyball tournament came down to 37th District rivals Campbell County and Scott duking it out in the championship match.

The Camels were able to turn the tables on the Lady Eagles and avenge a loss in the district final by getting past Scott 3-2 (25-22, 18-25, 18-25, 25-19, 15-13) and win the region in head coach Mikah Freppon’s debut season. Campbell also won a pair of regular season contests against Scott before falling 3-2 (25-17, 25-22, 20-25, 18-25, 15-13) in the district title tilt.

The Camels (19-13) will host Ninth Region champion Notre Dame (30-5) in the opening round of the state tournament on Monday. Notre Dame is also the defending state champs, and they advanced to the round of 16 with a 3-0 (27-25, 25-23, 25-17) win over the 2022

state champions, St. Henry, a match that marked the Pandas’ third win versus the Crusaders this season.

The Camels will enter the match as the underdogs, having lost to Notre Dame 3-0 (25-9, 25-12, 25-11) back on Sept. 6. The winner of the Campbell-Notre Dame match will meet the winner of the 26-11 McCracken County-University Heights (36-2) contest on Friday, Nov. 3 at George Rogers Clark, which is hosting the “Elite Eight” in Winchester on Friday and Saturday.

The opening eight matches are played throughout the state, with 16th Region champion Boyd County (32-6) hosting 29-4 Johnson Central of the 15th Region on Monday.

Some of the other favorites in the field include 36-4 Central Hardin of the 5th Region, 32-5 Assumption from Region 7, and the 11th Region’s Paul Laurence Dunbar (33-7).

FORMER LADY SAINT HOOPING AT SPALDING – Makenna Roush, a 2023 St. Patrick graduate, has joined the women’s basketball team at Spalding University for the upcoming season.

Roush announced during her senior year at St. Patrick that she would be attending the Louisville school to continue her academic and athletic careers and play for the Golden Eagles’ softball team. She’s still planning on

pursuing that sport in the spring, but currently, she’s a 5-foot-6 guard for new head coach Ben Arsenault, who was named to the position in September.

Roush scored 967 points in her career at St. Patrick, and averaged 9.0 points per game in her senior season. The versatile multi-sport athlete also excelled in volleyball, soccer and cheerleading, in addition to softball and basketball as a Lady Saint.

Spalding opens at Bellarmine in an exhibition game Sunday afternoon, and the Golden Eagles begin the regular season on the road at Agnes Scott on Friday night in Decatur, Ga.

The school competes in NCAA Division III and plays in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC) with eight other private institutions.

