The American League Championship Series wrapped up Monday evening in Houston, and the upstart Texas Rangers captured the ALCS with a resounding 11-4 win over the suddenly pitching-poor Astros.

That rout followed a 9-2 win the previous evening, sending Houston fans in Minute Maid Park scrambling for the exits long before the final pitch was thrown.

Several other storylines accompanied the seven-game series, with the one of the most notable being that Astros manager Dusty Baker has decided to retire. The 74-year-old Baker enjoyed a Hall of Fame managerial career, except when it came to winning a Game 7, or defeating current Texas manager Bruce Bochy in the postseason. Baker never won a Game 7, while Bochy has never lost one.

Cincinnati Reds sadly remember 2012, when Bochy led the San Francisco Giants past the Reds in the NLDS after dropping the first two games of the best-of-five series at home. The Giants finished off the series on their way to a World Series triumph by knocking off Dusty and the Reds at Great American Ball Park three games in a row.

Some Reds fans would say the franchise is still recovering from that collapse.

This series featured the road team winning every game. Which hasn’t occurred since the 2019 World Series, when the Washington Nationals defeated Houston four games to three.

Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia was the difference for Texas. He hit a pair of bombs in Game 7, capping off his record-breaking MVP performance. Garcia set a record for RBI in a postseason series with 15 and hit home runs in four consecutive games, and he’s also the first player with an RBI in six straight games within a postseason series. The 30-year-old Cuban was acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals for cash in December 2019 and he has proven to be a steal for the Rangers.

Texas has made enormous strides in a span of a few years as well. In 2021, the Rangers went 60-102, and last year, they were 68-94, but with Bochy assuming the reins the team from Arlington has made an incredible turnaround.

The Rangers will be hosting the winner of Tuesday night’s NLCS Game 7 clash in Philadelphia between the Phillies and the young Arizona Diamondbacks in Game One of the Fall Classic on Friday. (That game is unfortunately being played after this column is written and submitted.)

The winner of the NLCS will have its work cut out against the Rangers, a team that seemingly has everything going for it heading into the World Series.

*****

SO CLOSE, BUT SO FAR AWAY – The Cincinnati Reds were knocking on the door of postseason play a few weeks ago, but as we all know, they came up just short. The Reds finished 82-80, just a couple of games behind the D-Backs.

It was an excellent and surprising showing from the youthful Redlegs, but with a shrewd move here or there, it could be the Reds battling for a spot in the World Series.

It was revealed last week that Reds Nick Krall, the former general manager and current president of baseball operations, made several statements concerning the 2023 and 2024 Reds, and stood by his decision to not add much-needed pitching at the trade deadline. The only move the team made was a deal for lefthanded reliever Sam Moll, who was effective out of the bullpen.

Looking back, it’s easy to criticize Krall for standing pat, especially considering the way the Reds floundered after the deadline, finishing just 23-31 after the club was sitting in first place on August 1.

There weren’t a ton of options available, and trading away the team’s top prospects would have been a mistake. There are lower-level prospects that may have fetched an effective starter however, and we would’ve been spared the sight of watching the Reds run the likes

of Luke Weaver and Ben Lively to the mound for 21 and 12 starts, respectively.

Starting pitching was (and still is) a definite need if the Reds hope to take the next step, but Krall said he had no regrets, which is a strange thing to say after the Reds posted an MLB-worst rotation ERA of 5.91 following the trade deadline.

That wasn’t the only odd quote from Krall from the club’s end-of-season press conference. He also shot down any proposed move of Elly De La Cruz to a potential spot in the outfield. In this writer’s humble opinion, the move makes perfect sense. EDLC would be a remarkable right fielder with his speed and his cannon arm, and the move would open up a move to shortstop for Noelvi Marte. The Reds could possibly field an infield of Christian Encarnacion-Strand at first base, Matt McLain at second, Spencer Steer at third, and Marte at shortstop.

Krall’s comments make one wonder if he’s filling out the lineup card instead of manager David Bell, who Krall added would return, along with the entire coaching staff. His most preposterous comment was that De La Cruz, Marte and CES may begin the 2024 season playing in Louisville.

What?

He also said the club hasn’t yet discussed whether or not the Reds would pick up the $20 million option to extend

Joey Votto for the 2024 campaign. The option is essentially a $13 million decision given the $7 million buyout Votto stands to be paid if the option is declined. The decision on Votto is due five days after the conclusion of the World Series.

Does Krall expect us to believe that hasn’t even been discussed?

Come on, Nick.

The Reds may still attempt to sign Votto, but it is looking less and less likely, simply due to the fact that younger, less expensive options are out there. The decision for Votto is, will he accept a reduced role along with a reduced salary to remain a Red? If the future Hall of Famer still wants to play next season, it may be in Toronto for his hometown Blue Jays.

Krall added that the organization has yet to determine the club’s operations budget for 2024, with meetings scheduled later this week and next.

We can only hope that the Reds ownership will decide to increase the budget and try to find the pitching the team desperately need to compete for the postseason in 2024.

Acquiring a starting pitcher or two should be the club’s top priority, and finding help for the bullpen is also a necessity. Those moves will likely have to be done via free agency, and we know all too well that the Reds are

reluctant to spend big dollars on free agents, despite having a surplus after enjoying a profitable 2023 season.

What the Reds plan to do with Jonathan India and Nick Senzel will also be interesting, and here’s hoping Krall and new GM Brad Meador can pull off another deal or two, similar to the trade that brought Steer and CES to Cincinnati in exchange for Tyler Mahle.

Krall has made some positive moves (along with an awful trade that gave away closer Raisel Iglesias to the Angels for someone named Noe Ramirez), and he’s also in a tough position with the cards he is dealt from the ownership and their budget constraints.

At times however, it may be wise for Krall to follow the advice of Mark Twain when it comes to talking to the media, when the great author said, “Better to keep your mouth closed and be thought of as a fool than to open it and remove all doubt.”

*****

WILL BENGALS MAKE A DEAL? – Another Cincinnati professional team could use some improvements at various positions.

The Bengals are in definite need of a pass-catching tight end after seeing C.J. Uzomah and Hunter Hurst leave Cincinnati the past two seasons. Another pressing need is a solid back-up running back, and the team could always use depth on both the offensive and defensive lines.

The trade deadline arrives October 31, and the Bengals’ history would suggest they’re not likely to make any moves, but if they do, don’t be surprised to see Samaje Perine come back to Cincy from Denver in a deal for a lower round draft pick.

Tight end is another story, but New England may be willing to trade either Hunter Henry or Mike Gesicki for a draft choice.

*****

“A clear conscience is the sure sign of a bad memory.” — Mark Twain

*****

“A manager has to convince his hitters that they have to get on base for the next guy and that no player can do it by himself. Sometimes that isn’t easy. In the playoffs, you can get into trouble because everybody wants to be a hero.” – former Baltimore Orioles manager Earl Weave