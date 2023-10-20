Braedyn McGlone

McGlone is the Lewis County Lions lead scorer, with 44 total points on the season, averaging 7.3 per game. He is also the teams primary running-back, with 420 total rushing yards on the season, and one of the teams primary receivers, with 110 receiving yards racked up in 2023. McGlone also leads the team in tackles, with 34 total, and is tied for first in sacks with Aaden Bloomfield, with 4.

Khloe Lippert

Lippert is an integral part of the way the Lady Panthers play volleyball. Having competing in all but one of the Lady Panthers games this year, Lippert has racked up some impressive stats in 2023. She leads the team in assists, digs and aces, with 251 assists, 200 digs, and 42 service aces so far this season. She has been a crucial part of the teams chemistry, and a tremendous help in their 3-0 win over St. Pat in the 39th district semifinals.