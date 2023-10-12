The St. Pat Lady Saints have picked up their first win of the year on the volleyball court Tuesday night.

In a best of three match against the Heritage Acadamey Lady Eagles, the Lady Saints dominated the court in both sets of play. Jumping out far ahead of the Lady Eagles in set one, St. Pat built up a formidable ten point lead which they would hold on to the entire set. On match point, the ball nearly left the court, allowing Heritage Academy another serve, and to bridge the 24-11 gap in the score, but an impressive save from the Lady Saints brought the ball back into the court and over the net for the victory.

“That is one thing the girls are very good at. They are really good at covering each other and talking, and a lot of the girls have played together. I have a lot of juniors and I have a lot of eighth graders, the juniors know each other really well and so do the eighth graders. I think those juniors have tried to take these girls who aren’t in their class, and kind of help them figure it out. I feel like if one person goes for it they’re all gonna keep pushing for it because that’s what they expect out of each other.” said Lady Saints head coach, Evan Bothman.

Set two looked an awful lot like set one, with St. Pat in complete control of the game for much of the set.

The Lady Saints got out ahead early, jumping in front of Heritage Academy to lead 6-1 very quickly in the set. St. Pat would hold onto this six point lead for a good chunk of the early part of the set, with the Lady Eagles gradually making some points on the Lady Saints, none of which were left unanwered. St. Pat led 11-5 midway through the game, with the Lady Eagles slightly making up some ground heading into the latter half of set two.

St. Pat never allowed Heritage academy to take the lead however, maintaining a strong presence throughout the entire sets progression.

By the end of set two, the Lady Saints had built up an eleven point lead, to win 25-14 over Heritage Academy.

“Heritage is a good team. I know they’re a good team so it’s very exciting, especially with districts coming up next week, so it’s good for the girls.” said coach Bothman.

Coach Bothman said that she believes a lot of what the team has been working towards came together flawlessly in this match-up.

“I feel like we started on a positive run, and we kinda started that momentum, and we never really let it die, which a lot of the times I feel like we get something going and then we miss a ball and the team gets a hit or an ace and it’s in our heads. We think about that for the rest of the game, but tonight they didn’t let that happen. Even if they did have a little mess up or something they just shook it off really easilly so that was very refreshing for me as a coach.” said coach Bothman.

It’s been a long time coming for St. Pat, but after picking up their first win of the season Tuesday, the Lady Saints are eager to get into district play, no matter their opponent.

“I’m excited. I’m excited for our first. Augusta’s always the word I think of is determined and passionate about playing, so it’ll be a tough game for sure but if the girls come ready like they did tonight, we’ll see.” said coach Bothman.