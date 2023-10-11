In this missive, we’re going to review last week’s high school, collegiate and professional football action in the area, and take a peek at this week’s games.

*****

ROYALS ROUT THOROBREDS – The Mason County defense came up big on Friday night in Cynthiana, forcing four Harrison County turnovers on their way to a 40-13 triumph.

Cole Horch, Bryce Moran, Keshaun Thomas and Trey Walker each picked off a Kaydon Custard pass and limited the ‘Breds to only five rushing yards to improve to 5-2. Custard was able to throw for 222 yards and a pair of scores to Jaxson Zink, but it wasn’t nearly enough to outscore the Royals.

Mason County piled up 452 total yards, with Thomas finding Landon Scilley for a pair of touchdown receptions. Scilley caught a total of five passes for 121 yards.

The Royals’ ground game was also effective, gaining 242 yards. Walker ran for 97 yards, Kenton Johnson rushed for 90 yards a touchdown, and Thomas added 53, to go with two rushing scores.

Mason County lifted its district mark to 2-0 with the win and play Grant County (3-4 overall, 1-2 district) in

another Class 4A, District 5 clash on Thursday evening at home. The Braves defeated Holmes 35-8 last week, led by quarterback Chase Simpson, who ran for 162 yards on 17 carries and a score, while completing both of his pass attempts for 97 yards, which included a 92-yard TD to Aiden Ross.

*****

PANTHERS DROP CLOSE ONE IN GRAYSON – Fleming County fell to 4-3 after losing 19-15 to East Carter last Friday.

The Panthers are 1-2 in Class 3A, District 6, and host West Carter (2-5) in another district matchup this Friday.

Landon Johnson had another excellent game for Fleming in the defeat, rushing for 184 yards and a pair of touchdowns on just 11 carries. He also caught three passes for 35 yards and added a 2-point conversion.

West Carter comes to Flemingsburg after blowing out Bath County 40-6 last Friday. The Comets were led by QB Hayden Hall, who completed 11-of-19 passes for 158 yards and two scores. Dwaylon Dean rushed for 112 yards on 21 attempts and scored four touchdowns for West. Kadin Thompson caught five passes for 135 yards.

*****

POLAR BEARS OUTSCORE WILDCATS – Bracken County lifted its season mark to 5-2 with a 44-33 win over Gallatin County in Brooksville last week. The Polar Bears

are 2-1 in Class 2A, District 5, and take on another district foe this week when they travel to Owenton to face 4-4 Owen County. The Rebels dropped to 1-2 in district play after losing to Beechwood 67-0 on Friday night in Fort Mitchell.

Bracken County continues to be led by sophomore running back Daulton Tarter, who followed up his 339-yard, five-touchdown evening on Sept. 29 in a 48-47 defeat to Carroll County with another big night on the ground. Tarter had a pair of scores and amassed 152 yards on just 14 attempts against the Wildcats. He also had a 48-yard touchdown catch and led the Polar Bears on defense, with nine tackles and an interception.

Quarterback Jackson Whitten threw for 137 yards and three touchdowns, with two going to Greg Benedict, who finished the game with 66 yards on five catches.

*****

RED DEVILS TOO MUCH FOR LIONS – Lewis County ventured to Flatwoods last week, and Russell cruised to a 38-14 win in a Class 3A, District 6 contest to improve to 5-3 on the season, and 3-0 in district action. The Lions dropped to 2-5 and 1-2 in the district.

Lewis County quarterback Ayden Cooper tossed for 199 yards and a pair of touchdowns, with one going to Noah Johnson, and the other to Alex Russell. Julian Puente led the Lions with nine catches for 131 yards.

Russell QB Ethan Pack was efficient, completing 9-of-16 through the air for 244 yards and three scores.

Lewis County goes on the road Friday when they head to East Carter.

*****

CATS LOOK TO REBOUND – Coming off an embarrassing 51-13 loss to top-ranked Georgia between the hedges Saturday night, the Kentucky Wildcats hope to regroup against Missouri this week. The Tigers come into Lexington with a 5-1 record after falling in a shootout at home to LSU last week, 49-39.

The Cats have won two in a row versus Mizzou after escaping with a 21-17 win in Columbia last year, and lead the series 9-4. UK is 7-4 against the Tigers in SEC play since Missouri joined the conference 11 years ago.

On paper, this one looks to be another close one, with the point spread at 2.5 in favor of the Cats at last look.

It will likely be another defensive struggle, which is the way games have gone between the two in recent years.

*****

BURROW-CHASE BACK IN BUSINESS – It was an encouraging sight for Who Dey Nation last Sunday afternoon, when the Cincinnati Bengals rolled to a 34-20 win over an outmanned Arizona Cardinals team in the desert.

The victory was as close to a “must-win” as you can have this early in the season, and kept the Bengals just a game back in the loss column in the AFC North standings.

Quarterback Joe Burrow played by far his best game of the season and looked nearly 100 percent to give the Men in Stripes a much-needed win. He hooked up with his favorite target, Ja’Marr Chase 15 times for 192 yards and three touchdowns, including an impressive 63-yarder that traveled an estimated 58.1 yards in the air, the longest of Burrow’s career.

Burrow finished the afternoon 36-for-46 for 317 yards, and the running game also got untracked for the first time this season. Joe Mixon carried the rock for 81 key yards on 25 attempts.

The Bengals’ defense also got into the act, picking off a pair of Josh Dobbs passes, including an important pick-6 from Cam Taylor-Britt near the end of the first half that gave the visitors a lead it would not relinquish.

Another key test awaits the Bengals in the Jungle on Sunday afternoon, when the 3-1 Seattle Seahawks come to Cincy. After a disappointing 30-13 loss to the Rams in their opener, the Seahawks have won three consecutive games, including a 37-31 overtime win in Detroit, a 37-27 win over Carolina, and a 24-3 rout of the Giants on Monday Night Football on Oct. 2.

Seattle also enters the fray coming off a bye week, and they should be ready to go with several players who are returning from injuries; however, the oddsmakers have installed Cincinnati as a three-point favorite. It’s another key game for the 2-3 Bengals, who are looking to enter their bye week with a .500 record.

The weather could be a factor, with predictions indicating there could be wet and breezy conditions at Paycor Stadium, which could affect the Burrow to Chase connection.

The Seahawks eked out a 21-20 win in the most recent meeting between the teams in the 2019 season opener in Seattle, and this one may be just as close.

*****

“What would men be without women? Scarce, sir… mighty scarce.” — Samuel Langhorne Clemens

*****

“I wouldn’t set out to hurt anyone deliberately unless it was important – like a league game.” – former Chicago Bears linebacker Dick Butkus