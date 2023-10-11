CYNTHIANA | Mason County rolled to its third straight road victory, and more importantly moved to 2-0 in district play, after scoring 27 unanswered points in Friday’s game at Harrison County, before leaving town with a 40-13 win.

The Royals’ defense swarmed Thorobred star quarterback Kaydon Custard all night, as Colton Kinney, Blake Osgood, Izley Morales and MeCaiyon Jackson, among others, provided constant pressure that forced Custard to frequently have to scramble in the backfield just to make a play.

“I thought our offensive line (and) defensive line controlled the line of scrimmage all night. Defensively, we got after Custard. We didn’t think (Harrison County) could beat us, but we knew he could because that’s how good he is,” said Mason County coach Joe Wynn. “So, we wanted to corral him and you saw us get after him all night and punish him, and that’s what the goal was.”

The result was four interceptions and three sacks.

“We’ve got two really good edge rushers, me and Blake Osgood, and then Ashayne Jones. Me and Shane and Blake have all been playing together since we were little, all playing D(efneisve) Line,” Kinney said. “We play hard, push each other (to make us) get better in practice. We like being fast on the edge and keeping our containment, keeping our base so we can’t get our ankles broken and so they can’t get outside of us.

“We had pressure on their quarterback all night. We knew that he’s a great quarterback. He is really good, but (we) kept pressure on him all night, kept him moving and kept him out of his comfort zone,” Kinney added. “That was the plus for our team.”

Harrison County (4-3) began the scoring midway through the first quarter as Custard scrambled before connecting with Jaxson Zink for an 18-yard touchdown strike at the 5:41 mark.

Cole Horch came up with the first turnover of the night after he picked of a pass deep in Thorobred territory and returned it 10 yards.

Mason County (5-2) did not have much success moving the ball early on its ensuring possession and was forced into a fourth-and-4 play from the 9. But, two plays into the second quarter, Keshaun Thomas was able to equalize the score by running through the middle of the line.

Jackson appeared to have the Royals’ second interception on Harrison’s next drive, but a roughing the passer flag nullified the pick.

Thomas and Trey Walker did the bulk of the work on Mason’s next possession, moving the ball down to the 1-yard line, before Thomas plunged over the goal line for the next score. Ryan Skaggs added the point-after-try to put the visitors ahead 13-7 with 6:27 remaining in the half.

The hosts quickly answered after Custard found a wide open Zink in the middle of the field and the ‘Breds junior tight end ran free for a 55-yard score. Oliver Sager’s PAT evened the game at 13-all with 4:33 left in the second quarter.

The Royals got the ball back with 1:11 left on the first-half clock and marched 50 yards on seven plays, before Teegin Routt crossed the goal line on a 3-yard run with 10.8 seconds remaining. Skaggs’ extra point gave the visitors a 20-13 advantage.

Harrison County made one last gasp to get on the board, but Walker picked off the Hail Mary pass to end the half.

Thomas collected the Royals’ third interception of the day at the Mason County 2-yard line to stop a Harrison County drive early in the third quarter.

The visitors then marched the ball 98 yards over the next minute and 29 seconds to get back onto the board, capped off by Thomas hitting Landon Scilley along the left sideline, and Scilley breaking free from a sure tackle to scamper 34 yards into the end zone with 1:11 to play in the period. Skaggs added his third extra point to push the Royals’ lead to 27-13.

Bryce Moran hauled in the visitors’ fourth official INT of the day when he returned a pick for 39 yards from near midfield well into Harrison County territory.

Thomas and Scilley connected again for Mason County’s next score on a 6-yard pass with 7:08 remaining in the game. A bad snap forced an errant throw on what turned out to be a 2-point conversion attempt, leaving Mason holding a 33-13 edge.

Custard went to the air almost exclusively the rest of the way and was forced to deal with constant backfield pressure. Cole Messer batted a pass at the line that Custard reeled back in, but the play resulted in a 7-yard loss.

The Thorobreds were forced into a fourth-and-39 situation from the Mason County 49, but a Jashon Lewis pass attempt fell incomplete.

The Royals added a late score when Kenton Johnson pushed the ball over the goal line on a 5-yard run with 15 seconds to play, after running the ball all six times on the visitors’ final drive.

“We made some adjustments in the second half to use our tight end wing stuff and kick out the way they were playing us. It worked to our advantage,” Wynn said. “We grounded and pounded a little bit, and then started going over top and that’s kind of what we do best. It was awesome.”

According to the KHSAA stats, Thomas finished the day 10-for-21 for 167 yards. Routt also was credited with a 2-for-4, 42-yard outing. Walker led the Royal ground game with 97 yards on 10 carries, while Johnson contributed 90 yards on 13 rushes and Thomas finished with 53 yards on 13 attempts. Scilley added five catches for 121 yards in the passing game.

Custard finished the night with 222 yards through the air on a 16-for-39 effort. Zink was the team’s top rusher with 31 yards, although on just one carry, while also adding 59 yards through the passing attack. Jessie Mitchell led the Thorobreds with seven receptions for 73 yards, with Tanner Tumey also contributing three catches for 50 yards.

“They’ve got more players than us. They had a lot of quickness and were able tot wear us down. We had some things happen that were unfortunate, but we did battle,” Harrison County coach Ray Graham said. “They had a lot of quickness, team quickness, and they did a good job staying deep. They kept us (from) what has made us successful in scoring a lot of points. They had the interceptions … . That was a tough thing to overcome. We got frustrated about it, felt sorry for ourselves a little bit and made it worse.”

Mason County returns home for its next game, a Thursday 7:30 p.m. tilt against Grant County.

Mason County 0 20 7 13 | 40

Harrison County 6 7 0 0 | 13

Scoring

1st Quarter

HC Jaxson Zink 18-yard pass from Kaydon Custard (Oliver Sager kick failed), 5:41 6-0

2nd Quarter

MC Keshaun Thomas 9-yard run (Teegin Routt run failed), 11:25 6-6

MC Thomas 1-yard run (Ryan Skaggs kick), 6:27 6-13

HC Zink 55-yard pass from Custard (Sager kick), 4:33 13-13

MC Routt 3-yard run (Skaggs kick), :10.8 13-27

3rd Quarter

MC Landon Scilley 34-yard pass from Thomas (Skaggs kick), 1:11 0-43

4th Quarter

MC Scilley 6-yard pass from Thomas (Max Arrasmith pass failed), 7:08 13-33

MC Kenton Johnson 5-yard run (Skaggs kick), :15.0 13-40