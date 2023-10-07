Austin Trent

Trent is one of the Fleming County Panthers’ go to running-backs. Rushing for 100 yards in their most recent outing against the Lewis County Lions, Trent ran for nearly half of the Panthers yards gained recieving, with the team totaling 209. In their game against the Lions, Trent also picked up one touchdown, to bring in 6 points on the game. So far this season, Trent has brought in 713 total rushing yards, and leads the team in scoring with 42 total points.

Lillian Klee

Klee is the Lady Saints brick wall goalkeeper. In St. Pat’s last soccer match of the season, their 5-0 loss to Mason County in the 38th district tournament, Klee racked up a huge 37 goalkeeper saves on the game, adding to her 285 total on the season. Head coach of the Lady Saints, Father Michael Black said that he believes she is hands down one of the best goalkeepers in the state of Kentucky, and the Lady Saints are lucky to have her inside their net.