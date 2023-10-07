The game kicks off at 7 p.m. this evening at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.

This one is not just any, run-of-the-mill college football clash. It’s a battle for the lead in the SEC East race between a pair of 5-0 teams ranked in the top 25 this week.

Despite its unbeaten record coming into the game, the 20th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats are still seeking respect. A perfect opportunity awaits the upset-minded Cats when they face the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs, a team looking for its third consecutive national championship.

There will be upwards of 92,000 full-throated folks awaiting the arrival of the Wildcats, with the overwhelming majority of them dressed in red cheering for their beloved Dawgs.

Much of the talk centering around the game is that this is not the same Georgia team that has won a school-record 22 consecutive games. After all, they had a difficult time last week at Auburn before rallying to get past the Tigers 27-20.

Meanwhile, Kentucky was throttling Florida 33-14 in a game the homestanding Cats dominated from start to finish. An imposing ground attack led UK to the victory, led by Vanderbilt transfer Ray Davis, who ran all over the

Gators for 280 yards and four touchdowns, with three coming on the ground. Not only was Davis impressive, but the Wildcats totaled 398 yards against the SEC’s top overall and scoring defense coming into the game.

UK coach Mark Stoops realizes the Bulldogs are a different animal.

For the Kentucky to pull off the upset, it will take another fast start from the offense, another big day from Davis, and a more consistent passing game, led by quarterback Devin Leary and his young corps of receivers. The offense was efficient, finishing the game without a turnover, not allowing Leary to get sacked, and being penalized just three times for 25 yards. Leary still needs to be a more accurate passer, and his receivers need to hold onto the ball as well for the Cats to have a chance.

The defense did its part as well, and they will have to come up big to upend the Bulldogs, who are led by quarterback Carson Beck, who threw for 313 yards on 23-of-33 attempts at Auburn. Running back Daijun Edwards ran for 75 yards and a pair of scores, but the Dawgs’ primary offensive weapon is tight end Brock Bowers.

Bowers, who caught eight passes for 157 yards and a touchdown, is projected as a top 10 draft choice in the 2024 NFL Draft and is considered to be the best tight end in the country. For the Cats to have a chance, they will

have to slow down Bowers, but that’s much easier said than done.

“I think Brock is going to get his… it’s kind of like going up against Michael Jordan or someone like that,” said coach Stoops. “You know they’re going to get theirs.”

Stoops added that he considers Bowers to be “an absolute freak, and I mean that in the most complimentary way. What an incredible player. He’s selfless, you can tell he’s a complete player.”

Georgia coach Kirby Smart also had a quick comment pertaining to Bowers following the Auburn game. “Who can argue that there’s a better football player in the country?”

The key for the Kentucky defenders will be limiting Bowers’ yards after catch, which has proved problematic for Georgia’s opponents to this point.

The UK defense limited Bowers to just two catches for 10 yards in Lexington in last year’s 16-6 loss to the Bulldogs in Lexington, but they were assisted by a cold, stiff wind swirling around Kroger Field. The weather in Athens promises to be ideal this evening, meaning the UK linebacking corps and secondary had better be ready for a healthy dose of Bowers.

If history holds, the Bulldogs will be tough to upset. Georgia leads the series 62-12-2 and has won 13 in a row vs. Kentucky, with the most recent UK win coming in

2009, when the Cats prevailed 34-27, led by Randall Cobb and Derrick Locke. Kentucky rallied in that one, scoring 14 points off four Georgia second-half turnovers to give them their first win in Athens in 32 years.

It may take a similar scenario for UK to pull off another huge upset tonight.

*****

COLLEGE FOOTBALL CONTENDERS ABOUND – The college football season is entering the midway point and there remain a number of candidates to advance to the College Football Playoff. In this guy’s opinion, that’s a good thing. There are at least 10-12 teams with a legitimate shot at making the CFP, and that will get sorted out in the weeks to come. Going into play this weekend, there are still 22 undefeated teams, but more and more will be picking up their first loss either this weekend, or in the near future.

Some of the unbeatens will suffer their first loss this weekend, with some of the best games looking to be Oklahoma-Texas, Alabama at Texas A&M, LSU at Missouri, and Washington State at UCLA.

The usual suspects – Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, Texas, Penn State, Florida State, Southern Cal, Oregon – remain the top picks to contend for the CFP, but here’s hoping someone can sneak in and surprise the pundits and so-called experts.

*****

CARDINALS HOSTING THE IRISH – The 25th-ranked Louisville Cardinals have a golden opportunity this evening to prove their 5-0 start is not just because of their less than stellar schedule.

Notre Dame will be coming to the River City seeking its 31st straight win over an ACC opponent when they take on the Cards for just the fourth time. The 5-1 Fighting Irish lead the series 2-1 and are favored by 6.5 points in tonight’s game, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.

The first time the teams met resulted in a 31-28 Louisville win at Notre Dame Stadium on Nov. 22, 2014. The Irish won the two most recent matchups, 35-17 at Louisville in 2019, and 12-7 in South Bend three years ago.

First-year head coach Jeff Brohm has the Cardinal faithful giddy in his return to his hometown, and a win over Notre Dame would have the fans in Red dancing in the streets.

*****

“All good things arrive unto them that wait and don’t die in the meantime.” – Samuel Langhorne Clemens

*****

“He couldn’t spell cat if you spotted him the C and the T.” – former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Thomas “Hollywood” Henderson, describing Terry Bradshaw’s brain power