The Lewis County Lions hosted the Fleming County Panthers on Friday night.

The Lions football team has had their ups and downs this season, standing at 2-3 on the season prior to their meeting with the Panthers.

Fleming County jumped out ahead of the Lions early this game, scoring twice in the first six minutes of the game. Kicker Parker Sills attempted the extra point kick on each of the two touchdowns, but made only one, to lead 13-0 over the Lions with six minutes remaining in the first quarter.

The Panthers would go on to score again late in the first, bringing their lead up to 19-0.

“I think our kids played about as well as they could’ve in the first half on offense and defense. Lewis County’s got some offensive weapons with the Cooper kid at quarterback and the McGlone kid at running back, they’ve got some weapons so credit to our kids to shutting them out in the first half, and then our offense scoring through the air and on the ground, really put a lot of pressure on them.” said Panthers head coach, Bill Spencer.

The second quarter went just as well for Fleming County as the first, with the Panthers putting up three more touchdowns before halftime.

Their first this quarter, would come seconds into the quarter with the team sitting at first and goal at the end of the first. The Panthers would then go for a two-point conversion to make up for lost extra point kicks in the first, and made it into the end-zone to lead 27-0 over the Lions.

Two more touchdowns would come Fleming County’s way later in the quarter, with their second pushing the Panthers up over the Lions 33-0, with Sills’ extra point kick getting blocked by the Lions defense. Sills would eventually get another shot at sending the ball through the goalposts late in the half, with the Panthers powering down the field to get yet another touchdown before halftime. Sills’ kick was good, and the Panthers led over the Lions 40-0.

“I think their defensive line created a lot of havoc for us, and we’re probably the smallest offensive line around so when you get up against those big guys it’s hard to hold out.” said Lions head coach, Gene Peterson.

Lewis County struggled offensively throughout much of the first half, fighting hard to get a first down to no avail. The Lions made up a lot of yardage early in the third quarter, driving down the field, nearly reaching first and goal, but were stopped by the Panthers defensive line, and turned the ball over on downs back to Fleming County.

Due to the running clock, the second half was over about as quickly as it started, with neither team making it back into the end-zone before the final buzzer.

Fleming County’s huge 40 point lead put the Panthers in a comfortable spot to swap in and out players, to give younger players the experience they’ll need later in their high school careers, according to coach Spencer. The Panthers took home the victory, shutting out Lewis County 40-0, scoring entirely in the first half.

“I feel a lot better than last week. We just got to find that consistency. Sometimes we look like a good football team, other times we struggle, take nothing away from Russell, they whooped us last week, but we didn’t play up to our potential that I feel like we had. We’ve done a good job this year, every time we’ve lost a game we’ve come back and done really well, we just got to figure out how to do that without losing.” said coach Spencer.

Both teams will be back at it again on Friday, with the Lions heading to Russell to take on the 4-3 Red Devils, and the Panthers heading to East Carter to take on the 4-3 Raiders.