Every year when the leaves begin to fall and the days grow shorter, I feel conflicted.

Sad that the baseball regular season is concluding, but glad that we have the Major League Baseball playoffs to enjoy. This season has been one of change and plenty of excitement throughout, and the postseason will deliver even more thrilling moments.

Still, the realization that enjoying warm summer evenings listening to Reds games on the front porch is ending is never a good feeling. The postseason hopes of the Cincinnati nine are dwindling as well. The Reds aren’t mathematically eliminated quite yet, but several things have to fall into place for an opportunity to face the Brewers in Milwaukee for a best-of-3 series next week.

As of the writing of this column, a sliver of hope remains, but the Pirates need to upend the Marlins in Pittsburgh at least twice in three games, and the Brewers need to do the same versus the Cubs in Milwaukee. Meanwhile, the Reds need to win at least a pair in St. Louis, but they very likely need to sweep the Redbirds to claim a spot.

The team with the clear advantage at this point is Miami, who also have to make up a rain-shortened game against the Mets on Monday. The Marlins lead the Cubs by one game and the Reds by a game and a half as they head to

Pittsburgh. Miami also owns the tiebreaker against both the Cubs and the Reds.

There is also the possibility that the Arizona Diamondbacks, who are poised to face the Phillies in a Wild Card series due to their current second-place position in the Wild Card standings, could stumble at home vs. Houston. If the D-Backs get swept by the Astros, it will be a real fight to the finish for the third Wild Card.

Summing it up, it is coming down to the wire, with four teams battling for two spots.

Even though it appears likely that Cincinnati is going to come up just short in their battle for a Wild Card, the 2023 season has given long-suffering Reds fans hope for the future.

The franchise is heading in the right direction; Reds fans can only hope the front office makes a few intelligent moves in the offseason to improve the club and propel them into the playoffs in 2024.

*****

BENGALS FACING TITANIC STRUGGLE IN NASHVILLE – Coming off what could be considered a “must win” Monday Night Football victory over the Los Angeles Rams in front of a delirious throng at home, the Cincinnati Bengals head to Nashville to face the Titans.

Both teams come into the game with 1-2 records, making this an important early season test between the longtime AFC combatants.

Tennessee plays a physical style of football, especially on the defensive side, and relies on bruising running back Derrick Henry to carry the offensive load.

The Men in Stripes are looking to continue their momentum in a hostile environment, and make some much-needed strides in their offensive production.

Like most NFL games, this one looks to be a tightly played, close contest, and the edge will go to the team who does the little things and stays away from costly turnovers.

*****

CATS-GATORS BATTLING AT NOON – For years, the Florida-Kentucky football series has been dominated by the Gators. In 73 meetings, Florida owns a 53-20 advantage, which includes a 31-game winning streak by the Gators from 1987-2017. Some of the scores during the streak – 47-15, 73-7, 42-7, 65-0, 55-28, 51-35, 38-10, 59-31, 44-10, 49-28 — were downright embarrassing to Big Blue fans.

The Wildcats have managed to win the last two meetings however, 20-13 in Lexington in 2020, and a 26-16 victory in Gainesville last year.

The teams renew their series at noon today in Lexington with a lot on the line. The winner will be sitting in second place in the SEC East behind defending national champion Georgia, as long as the Bulldogs take care of business at Auburn. The Wildcats play at Georgia next Saturday, and it could be a battle of 5-0 teams meeting between the hedges.

Look for an extremely competitive and hard-hitting game, commencing at high noon on ESPN. As in most games, it will come down to who can win the line of scrimmage, effectively run the ball, and avoid turnovers. Both teams have a couple of impressive running backs, and don’t look for a high-scoring affair with an aerial assault in this one.

My guess?

Cats 24, Gators 20.

*****

LOCAL FOOTBALL PLAYERS AMONG STAT LEADERS – Going into play last night against Carroll County, the Bracken County Polar Bears were 4-1 and ranked eighth in the latest AP Class 2A football poll.

A large part of their success in the first half of the season has been the play of running back-linebacker Daulton Tarter. The sophomore is ranked sixth in rushing among Class 2A players, with an average of 107 yards per game. Tarter is averaging a remarkable 8.8 yards per carry and

has scored 11 touchdowns on the ground. On the other side of the ball, Tarter has starred as well. He is fifth in Class 2A with 13 tackles per game and leads with a total of 15 tackles for loss.

In Class 4A, Mason County quarterback Keshaun Thomas is 10th with 198 passing yards per game heading into last night’s game at Holmes, and receiver Landon Scilley ranks sixth with 85 receiving yards per game.

Fleming County running back Austin Trent was ranked 10th in Class 3A with 123 rushing yards per game heading into last night’s border clash at Lewis County.

The two quarterbacks squaring off in that game, Lewis County’s Ayden Cooper, and Nate Martin of Fleming County, were ranked 10th and 11th, respectively, in passing yards per game. Lions receiver Julian Puente is listed fourth in receiving yards per game with 85, and Landon Johnson of the Panthers is 13th with 65 ypg.

On the defensive side, Braedon McGlone was ranked third in Class 3A with 12.2 tackles per game, including a state-leading total of 12 tackles for loss. The Lions’ Travis Applegate was ranked 15th with 9.4 tackles per game, and the Panthers’ Isaac Frye was 18th with an average of 9.2.

*****

VOLLEYBALL STAT LEADERS INCLUDE LOCAL PLAYERS – Unlike the football statistics, which are broken down to

six classes, volleyball stats are listed as the top 50 in the state in each category. With that said, there are several local players listed among state leaders.

In the blocks category, Alexis Young of Mason County is 34th with 63, an average of 1.02 per set, for the 16-7 Lady Royals, who are also among the top 20 in the state with four aces per set.

Robertson County’s Emma Adamson continues to lead the state in total aces with 134 for the 15-12 Lady Devils, who tied for sixth in the state with 4.6 aces per set.

St. Patrick’s Bria Bauer is listed as the state leader in digs with an average of 8.24 per set. A pair of Lady Saints, Emma Gallenstein and Kahdyn Kimball, are tied in sixth place, each with 6.55 digs per set. St. Patrick is ranked second in the state with 28 digs per set.

The volleyball postseason is quickly approaching, and at the present time, the top teams in the 10th Region include Harrison County, George Rogers Clark, Campbell County, Bishop Brossart and Scott.

Whoever wins the 10th will be facing a gargantuan challenge in the opening match of the state tournament. On October 29, the champion of the 10th will play the 9th Region champion, and that could mean an opening round match at Notre Dame. The Pandas are the defending state champions and the prohibitive favorite to win the always formidable 9th Region.

*****

“It’s better to be an optimist who is sometimes wrong than a pessimist who is always right.” — Mark Twain

*****

“There’s only a certain percentage of the strike zone that you can do extra-base hit, barrel damage with the ball. Just because it’s in the strike zone doesn’t mean you have to take a cut at it.” – Joey Votto