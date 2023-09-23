Daulton Tarter

Bracken County Polar Bears running back Daulton Tarter has racked up 408 net rushing yards so far this season, off of 44 rush attempts. Tarter has proven to be a valuable asset to the Polar Bears’ program, having started in all four of Bracken County’s games so far this year, becoming the teams go-to running back. So far, he has scored eight touchdowns rushing, and one receiving to lead the team in scoring with 60 total points on the season. Tarter averages 102 yards rushing per game, and 15 points per game, and is a reliable member of the Polar Bears’ offense.

Emma Gallenstein

St. Pat junior Emma Gallenstein is a strong member of the Lady Saints volleyball team. Having played in all eleven of the Lady Saints’ matches this season, Gallenstein continues to be a strong starter for St. Pat, knocking down 32 kills and 24 total blocks in her 26 sets of play so far this year, leading the team in both categories. She has also recorded 14 assists and 171 digs so far this season, second only to fellow junior, Bria Bauer. Gallenstein is also in a three-way tie for first amongst the team in service aces on the season, with 12. Her dedication to the team and skill both offensively and defensively is what makes her an integral part of the Lady Saints.