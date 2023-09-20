No, despite the headline above, it’s not Christmas time yet.

For sports fans however, it’s hard to beat this time of year.

Major League Baseball is entering the final stretch, with more than a few teams still vying for a playoff spot.

Football season is in full swing, with high school teams entering district action, college matchups getting more and more interesting, and the NFL providing its usual parity and unpredictability early in the campaign.

Basketball is right around the corner as all, with high school and college teams hitting the hardwood in preparation for what is still considered to be the favorite sport for most Kentuckians.

The weather for the most part is pleasurable, and we’re getting into arguably the most beautiful season of all. You may vehemently disagree with that assessment, especially if you have tons of leaves to rake, or if a nip in the air isn’t your cup of tea.

*****

WILD CARD SCOREBOARD WATCHING – The race for earning a spot in the postseason continues to see teams jockeying back and forth in the Wild Card standings on a daily basis.

The Cincinnati Reds have 10 games remaining after Monday night’s 7-3 win over the Minnesota Twins in a game that saw rookie righthander Connor Phillips earn his first big-league win. Phillips looked sharp during his seven-inning stint, which also provided a much-needed rest for most of the Reds bullpen.

The Reds have two more games against the AL Central-leading Twins (as of the writing of this column) before hosting the Pittsburgh Pirates for three games to wrap up the home schedule. Then it’s off to Cleveland for a pair, and finally to St. Louis to finish the regular season with three games against the Redbirds.

The Reds are in a virtual tie with the Chicago Cubs for the final Wild Card spot, but with a few more wins and a little help, the Reds could be sitting in the second spot in a few days. They trail Arizona by a half-game in their quest for the second spot, and the Phillies remain 3.5 games in front of the D-Backs. The Miami Marlins are lurking just a half-game behind both of those clubs.

The Cubs host the Pirates for three games and the Rockies for another three before embarking on a challenging road trip to finish the season. Chicago finishes with a pair of three-game sets in Atlanta and Milwaukee.

Arizona wraps up its schedule with two at home against the Giants before going to New York for three vs. the

Yankees, three in Chicago vs. the White Sox, and three at home against the Houston Astros.

The Marlins have two more games vs. the Mets, before hosting the Brewers for three. Miami finishes with three at New York against the Mets, and three in Pittsburgh.

What does all of this mean?

Well, on paper (which means next to nothing really) the Reds appear to have the easiest schedule, but the race also looks to be going down to the final weekend, and perhaps even the final game of the regular season.

*****

WHO DEY NATION UP IN ARMS – Not only have the Cincinnati Bengals opened the season 0-2 for the second year in a row, but they may have lost quarterback Joe Burrow for several weeks as well.

At the time of this writing, there is no official word about Burrow and his recurring right calf injury, which was “tweaked” in the final moments of Sunday’s loss to Baltimore.

At the risk of sounding overly obvious, the Bengals will be in a world of trouble if Burrow cannot go on Monday night when the Los Angeles Rams visit Paycor Stadium. Backup QB Jake Browning has never even taken a snap in an NFL regular season game. The Cincinnati front office is undoubtedly looking for a veteran quarterback, but they are few and far between.

Even if Burrow can play Monday, just how effective will he be?

That remains the concern, especially since he hasn’t looked like the Joe we know in the first two games. The team reportedly attempted to make adjustments to protect Burrow, but that has only limited his production and the offense. He’s not known as a running quarterback by any stretch, but his ability to avoid pressure and subsequent sacks has always been an effective part of his game.

It appears likely that the calf strain will continue to be an issue for weeks to come, and if Burrow can’t plant his right leg to deliver his fast ball, the offense will continue to struggle. His accuracy has noticeably suffered because he doesn’t appear to have his usual confidence, which is understandable when you’re not 100 percent healthy.

It’s an unfortunate situation for a team that envisioned itself as legitimate Super Bowl contenders, and if the Bengals drop to 0-3, just getting to the playoffs may be nothing but an unrealistic dream.

*****

ROYALS ENTER BYE WEEK AFTER SHUTOUT WIN – The Mason County Royals cruised to a 27-0 win at Rowan County last week, scoring three rushing touchdowns and getting a pick-6 for their other score.

The 3-2 Royals are idle this Friday before heading to Covington on Sept. 29 to face Holmes in their first district game of the season. Holmes has gotten off to an 0-5 start and they have a monumental task this week, when they go to Park Hills to play unbeaten Covington Catholic.

Mason County scored early in last week’s tussle in Morehead, getting a three-yard rushing touchdown from Trey Walker in their opening drive. Walker added a TD in the third quarter, scoring from nine yards out to give the visitors a 13-0 lead.

In the fourth quarter, Bryce Moran picked off a Rowan pass and went 39 yards for a score, before a late one-yard rushing touchdown from MeCaiyon Jackson provided the final score of the game.

The Mason County-Holmes series is tied at 2-2, and it’s resuming for the first time since 2018, when the Bulldogs claimed a 39-14 win.

*****

PANTHERS SET TO HOST LONGTIME NEMESIS – Fleming County will be coming off their bye week on Friday night, when they will open district play against Russell at Panther Field. The Red Devils enter the game with a 2-3 record after losing 47-10 to Ashland last week.

Fleming (3-1) is using a balanced offensive attack in its first four games, averaging 219.5 yards on the ground, and 161.2 yards through the air. Austin Trent leads the

rushing attack, with 550 yards and six touchdowns, with Jordan Harn picking up 261 rushing yards and four scores.

Quarterback Nate Martin has thrown for 583 yards and four touchdowns, with three of them going to Landon Johnson. Johnson has 19 catches for 311 yards.

Russell has three consecutive wins in the series, including a 51-0 victory in the most recent meeting three years ago. The last Fleming County win was in 2017, when the Panthers got past the Red Devils 35-30. Since 1998, Russell leads the series 20-4, including 13 in a row from 2002-2014.

*****

POLAR BEARS OPEN DISTRICT PLAY – In their first Class 2A, District 5 game, Bracken County will be hosting Walton-Verona at the Howard Hall Complex in Brooksville. The teams have met just once before, with the Bearcats blanking the Polar Bears 46-0 in the Class A playoffs in 2010.

This game should be much closer; Bracken returns to action after a bye week with a 3-1 record, and Walton-Verona comes into the contest 2-2 after shutting out Holmes 41-0 last week.

Daulton Tarter leads the Polar Bears with 408 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, and the sophomore also leads the defense, with 52 tackles from his linebacker

position. Andrew Kirk has scored four touchdowns on four receptions from quarterback Jackson Whitten.

The Bearcats, who were 9-3 last season, are led on the ground by senior QB Jackson Smith, who has 375 yards and five touchdowns. Walton-Verona is primarily a running team, averaging 176.2 yards rushing and just 68 yards receiving per game.

*****

LIONS GO ON ROAD TO TANGLE WITH WILDCATS – A pair of 1-3 teams open Class 3A, District 6 play in Owingsville this week, where Bath County will host Lewis County. Both teams had their bye weeks last Friday.

Last year’s game resulted in a 69-28 win for the Lions, who are coming off a 42-28 loss at Prestonsburg on Sept. 8. The Wildcats were whitewashed 43-0 on the same evening at Estill County.

Quarterback Ayden Cooper has tossed six touchdowns and completed 45-of-95 passes and 571 yards for Lewis County, with four of the scores going to Julian Puente, who also has 383 receiving yards and 30 catches. Braedon McGlone leads the running game with 275 yards and three scores.

Bath County is almost an exclusively running team, with just 11 pass completions in their first four games. Running back Carter Hart is the team’s leading rusher with 316 yards on 60 carries.

*****

“A man cannot be comfortable without his own approval.” – Mark Twain

*****

“You only have two hemispheres in your brain – a left side and a right side. The left side controls the right side of your body and the right controls the left half. It’s a fact. Therefore, left-handers are the only people in their right minds.” – former Red Sox lefty Bill Lee