With today’s missive, the ol’ guy is just going to touch on a variety of topics, so let’s get right to it:

*****

REDS IN THICK OF WILD CARD RACE – As this is being banged out on the keyboard, the Cincinnati Reds remain the surprise team in baseball and a team that inexplicably keeps winning games in unusual fashion.

Consider these nuggets:

The Reds are second only to another up and coming club, the Baltimore Orioles in come-from-behind victories with 45. The O’s have 46.

The Reds are the only MLB team with a better record than .500 record on the road and under .500 at home. They’re 40-33 on the road, but they’re just 36-39 at Great American Ball Park.

The much-maligned bullpen is pitching lights out, well, at least until Buck Farmer got lit up in Thursday afternoon’s game in Detroit. The pen had reeled off 23 consecutive scoreless innings until Farmer was ineffective against the Tigers. One would surmise that most of the arms in the Cincinnati bullpen would be worn out by now, because they have been called upon more than any team in baseball.

They have also used 17 different starting pitchers, and an incredible 40 pitchers have seen time on the mound this season. Several starters have been used in “opener” situations, where the team uses exclusively relief pitchers, but that’s still an impressive, or a depressing stat, depending on your point of view.

It seems that the gods of baseball have smiled upon this Reds team more often than not this season, with the notable exception of losing key players to injury at times this year, including rookie infielder Matt McLain, who could be returning next week.

The team still needs to put together a solid record over its final 14 games, and hope the other contenders falter down the stretch. As of Friday morning, there’s a three-way tie for the third Wild Card, with the Reds, Giants and Diamondbacks fighting it out. The Marlins are just a half-game behind that trio, and it’s still not out of the realm of possibility that the Cubs, and perhaps even the Phillies, could drop from the top two spots.

Another much-maligned aspect of the Reds is the harsh criticism leveled at manager David Bell by keyboard warriors and others on the Internet.

He hasn’t always been my favorite either, and some of the in-game moves he makes are questionable. But that can be said for every manager in the game. Second guessing managers is a baseball tradition.

Bell deserves a ton of credit for keeping this team in the race and playing meaningful baseball in the middle of September, especially considering where the Reds were last season.

*****

BENGALS HOME OPENER – Paycor Stadium will be rocking Sunday afternoon for the AFC North clash between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens.

The Men in Stripes have won four of the last five in the series, including the 24-17 nail biter in the playoffs last season versus the Ravens, who were playing without Lamar Jackson. The Bengals are hoping to even the overall series with a win Sunday. Baltimore currently holds a 28-27 edge.

My pick?

You really want me to put the “Hamilton Hex” on the Bengals? I didn’t think so.

It feels like the kiss of death for me to make any predictions, especially with my less than stellar track record. My only prognostication on the Bengals-Ravens matchup is that it will be hard-fought.

*****

COLLEGE FOOTBALL THIS WEEKEND – Week 3 in college football appears to be devoid of any “can’t miss” or blockbuster matchups.

Next week is a completely different story, with the highlight expected to be the Ohio State-Notre Dame clash in South Bend. We’ll have more to say about that one next week, but getting back to this weekend, a couple of games should draw some interest, beginning with 11th-ranked Tennessee (2-0) visiting the Swamp to take on the Florida Gators, who will enter the fray unranked with a 1-1 record. Don’t be too shocked if the young Gators pull off the upset against the Vols, who are 6.5-point favorites.

The other game a lot of folks are looking forward to will be played in Boulder, where Colorado will be hosting archrival Colorado State. The Buffaloes, led by head coach Deion Sanders and his quarterback son Shedeur, have been the talk of college football, and CSU coach Jay Norvell says he and his team are tired of hearing about Colorado and that his players have a chip on their shoulder.

Norvell had several more ill-advised words directed towards Sanders, which should only heighten the rivalry and give the Buffs even more fuel. Colorado is favored by 23.5 points and you can bet “Coach Prime” would like to win this one by 90.

The Rams are 0-1 after losing to Washington State 50-24 in its opener, and the Buffaloes have won the last four games between the two teams by a combined 104

points. You’ll have to stay up late to watch it; kickoff is at 10 p.m. ET and it will follow UT-Florida on ESPN.

Teams of local interest look to improve to 3-0 without a lot of trouble.

Kentucky hosts Akron, and the Cats are expected to whip the 1-1 Zips. UK is an overwhelming 26-point favorite in its first night game of the season, which kicks off at 7:30 on ESPNU.

The Cincinnati Bearcats tangle with Miami at Nippert Stadium in the 127th Battle for the Victory Bell. UC has won 16 consecutive games in the series, which amazingly dates back to 1888, and they’re currently 14.5-point favorites vs. the RedHawks in the 7 p.m. kickoff.

*****

KHSAA RELEASES VOLLEYBALL STATS – For Kentucky high school teams that post their statistics on a regular basis, there are several local players listed among the best in the state in various categories.

Before we mention them, we’re going to take a look at the top of the leaderboard, which indeed features some gaudy numbers.

Julia Hunt, a 6-foot-1 senior at Covington Holy Cross, is smashing the ball at a high rate. Hunt, who has committed to play at the University of Washington, has registered 375 kills in 52 sets, an average of 7.21 per set.

She also leads the 17-3 Indians in blocks (67), digs (149) and service aces, with 55.

The blocks leader is Paducah Tilghman junior Jayda Reed, with 91 total blocks in 53 sets, an average of 1.72.

Catherine White, a senior at Nelson County, has dished out 649 assists in 58 sets for an average of 11.19.

The service aces category is an interesting one.

The listed leader in average of aces per set is Alyson Tucker of the Kentucky School for the Deaf, but she has played just 10 sets while totaling 27 aces for a 2.70 average.

The leader in total service aces is Robertson County junior Emma Adamson, who has served for 79 aces in 41 sets, an average of 1.93 per set. The Lady Devils, one of the hottest teams in the 10th Region with six consecutive wins, are eighth in the state with 187 total service aces.

The digs category features three St. Patrick juniors listed among the top eight in the state, and the Lady Saints are currently listed second in the state in digs per set at 28 per set.

Bria Bauer is second to North Hardin’s Kelsey Adkins, with 212 digs in 26 sets, an average of 8.15. Adkins is averaging 8.42 digs per set. Kahdyn Kimball is listed seventh and Emma Gallenstein is eighth with averages of 6.63 and 6.58, respectively.

Mason County senior Camden Walton is also among the digs leaders with an average of 4.80 per set.

The Lady Royals are off to their best-ever start to a season, with a 10-5 record, and appear likely to eclipse the 20-win plateau this season. Mason County picked up a huge win in the Fieldhouse on Wednesday, when they snapped Lewis County’s seven-game winning streak 2-0 (25-20, 26-24), avenging an earlier loss to the Lady Lions in Vanceburg. The win was a significant one for first-year Lady Royals coach Nellie Book, who coached at Lewis County from 2010-2015.

If this guy had a vote for 10th Region Coach of the Year at the midseason point of the campaign, it would have to be a tie between Book and Robertson County coach Ann Grause. Grause, who led Deming to a remarkable 29-8 record in 2011, a season that included an 11-match winning streak, shares the title of the longest tenured volleyball coaches in the area, along with Dr. Bill Faulkner of Harrison County.

The 2023 Lady Devils began the season 2-6, but they have rallied to improve to 8-6 with their current win streak, and they have a chance to extend the streak with a pair of matches today versus Magoffin County and Menifee County.

*****

“Out of all the things I have lost, I miss my mind the most.” — Mark Twain

*****

Closing it out today with several anonymous quotes on the sport of volleyball:

“Volleyball; it’s in your heart, or it’s in your face.”

“Dig deep, attack quick, block strong, serve smart.”

“If you want a soft serve, try ice cream.”