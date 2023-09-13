Several teams from across the state flocked to Maysville Saturday morning to compete in the annual Mason County cross country Invitational.

Local teams competing included the Mason County Royals and Lady Royals, Augusta Panthers, Bracken County Polar Bears and Lady Bears, Fleming County Panthers and Lady Panthers and the St. Patrick Saints.

For the boys, Mason County’s Dashawn Overly was the top finisher for area teams, placing second overall with a final time of 16:40.40 in the Boys 5k. Overly placed just behind Paul Laurence Dunbar junior, Noah Matthews who finished with a final time of 15:47.50. Other Mason County participants also placed in the top 40, with senior Peyton Ullery placing ninth at 17:08.10, freshman Nick Shiltz placing sixteenth with 17:35.00, Junior Alex Brannon placing twenty-first with 17:41.30 and senior Bryant Curtis placing twenty-fifth with 17:51.70.

Mason County’s top five runners proved their ability this meet, and fully intend to continue to bring home medals throughout the rest of the season. Their performance this meet allowed Mason County to bring home a third place win as a team.

The St. Pat Saints also had a medalist this meet, with Sophomore Gabe Sammons placing thirty-second, with a final time of 18:06.20. Alongside Sammons, sophomore Berry Joshua finished with a 21:58.10.

Both of the Polar Bears’ runners, Lucas Hanks and Carter Norris competed well in the meet, and finished 102nd and 122nd among the 145 competitors at the invitational. Hanks’ 102nd place finish came from a 20:58.80 final time, just .5 seconds away from the 101st place competitor, Ripley’s Izayah Goins. Norris finished with a 22:37.50 final time.

Fleming County’s return to varsity competition in the boys division came from freshman Tyson Wells. Wells finished 144th out of 145 competitors, but has the potential to grow into a fierce competitor for the Panthers. Wells finished with a time of 31:42.70, over three minutes faster than the 145th place runner, Mason County’s Trent Green.

Augusta’s runners were competing in the JV division, with Grayson Miller and Noland Young both placing in the top 20. Miller placed third among JV competitors, with a final time of 19:27.70, coming in just behind Villa Modonna’s Connor Gumm who placed first, with a final time of 18:53.60. Young placed fourteenth, finishing with a 20:59.80 time.

In the girls division, Mason County had three runners competing for the Lady Royals. Kolby Galloway, Lily Dean and Cece Hiatt. Galloway was the Lady Royals lead runner in this meet, placing fifteenth, with a final time of 21:24.30. Dean and Hiatt also competed strongly, Dean finishing with a final time of 28:43.70, and Hiatt with a 32:00.20.

Bracken County’s runners, Jenna Colvin and Kailey Sharp competed at the varsity level, despite Colvin being a freshman, and Sharp just an eighth grader. Both competed extremely well, with Colvin placing 54th, with a final time of 24:10.40, and Sharp placing 80th with a 25:46.50.

Fleming County had a full five runners in the girls varsity competition, all but one senior, Emily Harmon, being freshmen. The Lady Panthers gave it their all this meet, with Addie Highfield and Hadley Singer leading the pack for Fleming County. Highfield placed 84th with a 26:16.40 final time, and Singer 89th, with a 26:29.20.

Ally Highfield then placed 120th, with a 31.10.80 final time, followed by Harmon who placed 122nd, with a 31:57.00. Maggie Mcglone then placed 126th, finishing with a 33:57.80 final time.

Each team competing, and each competitor gave it their all at the Mason County Invitational. All area teams are looking forward to their next competition, and hope to advance higher throughout the ranks.