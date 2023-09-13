Cincinnati sports fans have endured a lot of heartbreak over the past few decades, and Sunday was a microcosm of what folks in the Queen City go through on a regular basis.

The hype and optimism surrounding the Cincinnati Bengals going into their visit to rainy Cleveland on Sunday afternoon was given a quick dose of reality by the persistent Browns defense.

The result was a 24-3 domination of the Men in Stripes, whose offense appeared listless and confused from the start of the game all the way to its merciful end. It was the worst performance Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has suffered in his career, and proved once again that predicting NFL games is an exercise in futility.

Admittedly, it’s certainly not my strongest attribute, as those of you who read this drivel on a regular basis already know. I picked the Bengals to win and I could not have been more wrong.

Cincinnati was beaten in every way possible and they face another tough, physical AFC North foe this week when the Baltimore Ravens invade Paycor Stadium. It is far too early in the season to describe that matchup as a “must win,” a tired cliché that is thrown around all too often.

However, it is a game that can demonstrate to Who Dey Nation and to the rest of the pro football world that last Sunday was an aberration. It is not time to panic; the perceived top three AFC teams—Kansas City, Buffalo and Cincinnati—all began the season 0-1.

While the Bengals were laying an egg Sunday afternoon, the Cincinnati Reds were avoiding a sweep from visiting St. Louis, winning the third game of the three-game series against the Redbirds 7-1. Some folks had left the Reds for dead and buried after dropping three games in a row and slipping in the race for a Wild Card.

Jonathan India and Joey Votto provided hope for the home fans, when they each delivered a bomb upon their return from the injured list. They were joined by Will Benson and TJ Friedl in the home run department and Hunter Greene pitched well in his return from the COVID-19 list. Greene allowed just one hit in six innings and fanned nine Cardinal hitters as well.

Not only do the Reds need to get on a winning run to earn a Wild Card bid, but they will need some help. As of this writing, the Reds are two games behind the Diamondbacks with 17 games to play. Both the Giants and Marlins are a half-game in front of them in the crowded race.

What does this all mean?

Well, if you’re a Reds fan, it means you not only have to hope the Reds get hot, but also that the teams in front of them falter down the stretch.

Just when you think you know what’s going to happen with Cincinnati teams, you get a day like Sunday. It was merely another example of how unpredictable sports can be, especially when it comes to teams located down the river.

*****

WHAT’S IN A NAME? – After tuning into WFTM to catch play-by-play man Travis Scaggs and color analyst Drew Spangler do their usual fine job of calling Mason County football action this season, I became curious about something.

That would be when Travis mentions the name of the Royals’ home turf, and it’s referred to as the Mason County High School football field.

Couldn’t there be a name with a bit more imagination?

Perhaps Coach David Buchanan Field?

Or Royals Stadium?

Or maybe even Buchanan Field at Royals Stadium?

Longtime followers of the program more than likely have even better ideas, but to this observer, Mason County’s football home should be called something other than just a football field.

*****

BOYD PULLS AWAY TO SPOIL HOMECOMING – Boyd County quarterback Rhett Holbrook led the Lions to a come-from-behind 45-21 win over Mason County on Homecoming at the Mason County High School football field.

Holbrook scored three rushing touchdowns and added a pair of scoring passes to Cole Hicks. He ran for 145 yards on 18 carries and threw for 159 yards on 16-of-23 attempts.

The Royals’ three scores were touchdown tosses from QB Keshaun Thomas to Landon Scilley of 80, 64, and 31 yards.

Mason County (2-2) travels to Morehead this Friday to face 1-3 Rowan County at Viking Stadium.

*****

FLEMING REBOUNDS AT ROWAN – The Fleming County ground attack led the Panthers to a 40-14 win at Rowan County. The win lifted their season mark to 3-1 and helped to erase some of the bad taste left over from the previous week’s loss to Mason County.

Austin Trent led the Panthers with 132 rushing yards and a pair of scores. Aiden Johnson and Jordan Harn also scored two touchdowns apiece on the ground. Quarterback Nate Martin went 15-for-16 through the air for 173 yards.

Fleming County is idle this week and host district opponent Russell on Sept. 22 at Panther Field.

*****

BRACKEN BREEZES ON ROAD – The Polar Bears improved to 3-1 after routing Berea 49-0 on Friday.

Daulton Tarter ran the ball just five times, but racked up 131 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Andrew Kirk caught a pair of touchdowns from QB Jackson Whitten, and Greg Benedict added a rushing score for Bracken County.

Tarter led the stout Polar Bears’ defense, recording 15 tackles, and Caleb Meyer contributed 10 tackles and picked off a pass.

Bracken County returns to action on Sept. 22 when they host district foe Walton-Verona at the Howard Hall Complex.

*****

BLACKCATS TOO MUCH FOR LIONS – Lewis County encountered a tough road environment on Friday night at Prestonsburg and fell 42-28 to the 3-1 Blackcats.

Prestonsburg accumulated 367 rushing yards, led by Jacob Rose, who had 196 yards on 29 carries and three touchdowns.

The Lewis County offense was paced by QB Ayden Cooper, who completed 15-of-30 passing attempts for 186 and three touchdowns. Julian Puente had 10

receptions for 163 yards and two scores, and Alex Russell led the Lions’ ground game with 65 yards on five carries and a touchdown.

The Lions (1-3) are off until Sept, 22, when they travel to Owingsville to meet Bath County.

*****

KENTUCKY HIGH SCHOOL GAME OF THE WEEK – The wildest game in the commonwealth had to be the shootout in Fort Mitchell on Friday night.

The homestanding Beechwood Tigers held on for a 58-54 win over Simon Kenton, giving the Class 6A Pioneers their second consecutive defeat.

The numbers were astronomical for both teams, with Beechwood quarterback Clay Harden throwing for 433 yards and five touchdowns on 24-of-34 attempts. Freshman Tyler Fryman had a huge night for the Tigers, catching six passes for 190 yards, including three scores. Fryman added a rushing touchdown as well.

Chase Flaherty led the Beechwood rushing attack, gaining 90 yards on 19 carries, to go with his seven catches for another 80 yards. James Cusick had six catches for 80 yards and a score, and Luke Erdman had four receptions for 60 yards and a TD.

Simon Kenton lit up the scoreboard and the stat sheet as well.

Durell Turner ran for 292 yards and four touchdowns on 30 carries and QB Brady Lee went 20-for-31 through the air for 317 yards and two scoring tosses.

The Class 2A Tigers (4-0) have an immense challenge awaiting them Friday, when Class 4A Covington Catholic (also 4-0) makes the 3.2-mile trip from Park Hills to Edgar McNabb Stadium. The Colonels won 31-14 a year ago, and the Tigers prevailed 27-7 in the 2021 matchup of the neighborhood rivals.

Comparing scores can oftentimes be misleading, but Covington Catholic defeated Simon Kenton 50-12 on Sept. 1.

*****

“Sometimes I wonder whether the world is being run by smart people who are putting us on or by imbeciles who really mean it.” — Mark Twain

*****

We’re going to wrap it up with a couple of Jimmy Buffett quotes. You may or may not realize that the late singer-songwriter was a huge sports fan, and he once said the following:

“These old ballparks are like cathedrals in America. We don’t have big old Gothic cathedrals like they do in Europe. But we got baseball parks.”

Another one of my favorite Buffett quotes states a conundrum rather succinctly.

“Indecision may or may not be my problem.