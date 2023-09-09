After perusing the Internet for National Football League news, the upcoming season looks promising for a certain team that wears black stripes on its helmets, and various combinations of orange, black and white uniforms.

Seems the national media is believing in the Who Dey mantra. Many pundits are hopping on the Cincinnati Bengals bandwagon, and who can blame them?

After all, they’ve been knocking on the door for a couple of years, and this may just be the season that they knock that door down.

Even though I’m far from a national writer, and admittedly a Bengals fan, the feeling here is this is the season.

But, and there’s always a but, right?

But the key players must stay healthy, especially quarterback Joe Burrow.

It’s not just the immense talent Burrow is blessed with that makes him one of the NFL’s finest quarterbacks. His leadership qualities are unquestioned and his teammates rally around him because his presence makes them better. He obviously works intensely on preparation and he’s a student of the game. Burrow can also adapt on the fly and seldom appears flustered in the most chaotic situations.

In his press conference on Wednesday, he sounded confident but not cocky, which is what Bengals fans have come to expect.

Burrow calmly answers questions, no matter how ridiculous and silly some of them may be, and his demeanor doesn’t change. He answered questions about his imminent contract extension, which was announced Thursday evening.

“It’ll come when it comes but I’m focused on beating the Browns right now,” Burrow said. “That’s the last thing I’m thinking about.”

The Burrow contract sounds astronomical to us mere mortals, but when you look at the big picture, NFL teams are extremely profitable enterprises. Teams are able to pay top players millions of dollars because they’re worth billions.

The dollars being shelled out by television networks is mind boggling and it just keeps increasing. The most recent media rights deal signed a couple of years ago is collectively worth about $113 billion.

More importantly in the immediate future for Burrow and the Men in Stripes is the opening game at division rival Cleveland. The Browns aren’t a terrible team by any stretch of the imagination, and their defensive line, especially edge rusher Myles Garrett, has given the Bengals O-Line fits in recent matchups. It will be

interesting to see if the revamped offensive line will rise to the occasion and give Burrow time to make plays.

Undoubtedly no one realizes Burrow is 1-4 vs. the Browns more than QB1. That is two more losses than Burrow has against any other NFL team over his 42 career games and overall 24-17-1 record.

Says here that Burrow and the Bengals open with a win in Cleveland on Sunday afternoon on their way to a season that Who Dey Nation will enjoy as much as Skyline chili.

Call me a homer if you wish, but venturing out on that limb, and picking the Bengals to go 13-4 in the regular season, and defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in Las Vegas at Super Bowl LVIII.

*****

REDS FIGHTING TO MAKE RUN TO PLAYOFFS – The Cincinnati Reds are still clinging to hope.

Somehow someway, despite all of the injuries and COVID-19 issues experienced by the team and especially the pitching staff, the Reds are smack dab in the middle race for the third Wild Card.

They began the three-game series against St. Louis on Friday night (after this was written) at 73-69 and trailed the Arizona Diamondbacks by a half-game for the third spot. The Reds are in a virtual tie with the Miami Marlins,

with both of those teams two games in front of the slumping San Francisco Giants.

Some media types have been pointing out that the Reds have an easier road over the final 20 games than their competitors, but they still have to do it on the field.

There’s still plenty of time remaining in the regular season for various things to occur, and my prognostication skills certainly aren’t good enough to tell you exactly what is going to happen.

I can tell you that the Reds will be playing 12 of their next 15 games at home, which hasn’t really been an advantage for this team for some reason. The Reds are only 35-37 at GABP, and they’ve gone an impressive 38-32 on the road.

The opposition over the next couple of weeks appears less than stellar, when you look at the records of the Cardinals, Tigers, Mets, Twins and Pirates, teams the Reds will be facing three times apiece. It would behoove Cincy to win at least 10 of those games, and keep winning more than they lose when they wrap up the regular season in Cleveland for a pair of games, and in St. Louis for the last three.

Merely speculating here, but if the Reds can win 13 of their last 20 games, they would finish the campaign with a record of 86-76. That should be good enough for a Wild Card spot. Their opposition in the Wild Card Series would

be either the Milwaukee Brewers or the red-hot Chicago Cubs, familiar foes indeed.

The Braves and Dodgers will be the division winners receiving byes, meaning that the winner of the NL Central will play the No. 3 Wild Card team, while the top two Wild Cards (likely the Phillies and either the Brewers or Cubs) will face each other. Each series will use a best-of-three format, with all of the games being played at the higher-seeded team, meaning a trip to either American Family Field or Wrigley Field would be in store for the Reds. Both of those destinations have been nightmarish for the Reds this season, but you never know what may happen in the postseason.

Whoever emerges as the third Wild Card team will have its work cut out going on the road, but I wouldn’t bet against the Reds getting there.

The Reds have faced adversity and they keep battling, and just maybe they can get a few players back in time to help down the final stretch to give them a boost into the postseason.

*****

“Few things are harder to put up with than the annoyance of a good example.” — Mark Twain

*****

“This is where I want to be my whole career. We’re working towards making that happen. You’ve seen what

the front office has done and what Zac (Taylor) has done in their time here. I’m a small part of that. And we have great people in the locker room that grind every day, that are excited to go and showcase their talents and excited to go and do it in the city of Cincinnati. We have the best fans and so this is where I want to be.” — Joe Burrow