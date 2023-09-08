The Robertson County Lady Devils volleyball team took on a district foe in their home gym on Wednesday.

When the Lady Devils and the Pendleton County Lady Cats last met this season, it was a dominant performance from the Lady Cats. Their 3-0 victory over Robertson County came in the form of three sets where Pendleton County was well ahead of the Lady Devils.

This game was not so similar.

Set one remained fairly even for the majority of the early points, with Pendleton County eventually pulling ahead. The Lady Devils would bring it back however, jumping out ahead of the Lady Cats 13-6. Robertson County would continue to lead throughout the rest of the set, with the Lady Cats drawing it close, but inevitably unable to regain control of the set.

“We’re covering better, when we attack and block. We’ve been working on coverage. They just kept digging, I told them you can’t give them the momentum, you’ve gotta keep digging and show me you want it, and they did that.” said Lady Devils head coach, Ann Grause.

Several of the Lady Cats’ points in the first set came from missed serves and out-of-bounds shots from the Lady Devils, but Robertson County’s aggressive offense and strong defensive play style spelled victory for the team in the first set of the night.

“I never used to record blocks, but I do now. Carlee did a great job tonight.” said coach Grause.

“They got out quick on us in the first set, and that was primarially due to the changes that we implemented. We were down seven or eight and one point and lost by four or five. We basically played them even, we were missing a key player, everyones a key player but one that we had to replace six rotations with and that’s not easy to do.” said Lady Cats head coach, Jeff Sears.

The top of set two looked like Robertson County was going to continue to dominate over the Lady Cats, jumping out 3-1 over Pendleton County quickly, and staying ahead pulling the score up to 8-5. Pendleton County was able to come back to tie, keeping the set within one point for much of the middle of the set, and eventually pulling ahead for a 3 point lead.

“Consistency is sometimes an issue. We’ve been struggling passing, serve and recieve we’ve been struggling with that the last couple weeks. We’ve had a pretty heavy schedule so we’ve not been able to get in the gym and work on it as much as we’d like, certainly game time reps are quality reps, but we need to be able to correct some of our mistakes and form and stuff, and that’s difficult to do in the middle of the season.” said coach Sears.

Robertson County pulled it back in set two, and was able to tie 16-16, and despite another tie from the Lady Cats, were able to pull out a second consecutive win over Pendleton County, winning set two 25-22.

“It’s starting to come together, we started out slow this year but it’s starting to come together.” said coach Grause.

Now ahead in the game 2-0, the Lady Devils were hoping to continue their streak into the third set to finish off the Lady Cats, and they delivered.

Jumping out ahead once again to lead 9-5 over the Lady Cats, Robertson County’s aggressivenss on the court was shining through this game. The Lady Devils’ offense continuted to keep pressure on the Pendleton County defense, and were able to pull the game back in their favor when the score got close. A 13-13 tie from Pendleton County would allow the Lady Cats to jump out ahead, but Robertson County receieved posession of the ball and pulled the game back after several powerful serves from junior Caree Morgan.

The Lady Devils cemented their win over Pendleton County with a 25-21 victory at the end of set three.

This win over the Lady Cats would be the second win in a row for Robertson County, after having defeated the Mason County Lady Royals 2-0 last week. This would improve their record to 4-6 on the season. Robertson County will take on the Paris Lady Hounds, St. Pat Lady Saints and Augusta Lady Panthers next week, three games that should be evenly matched on the court.

“Come back in and keep stroking. That’s what they say the most, just keep stroking.” said coach Grause.