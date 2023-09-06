It didn’t take the Mason County Royals long to take control in their annual grudge match versus Fleming County in Maysville last Friday.

On the first play from scrimmage, wide receiver Landon Scilley connected with Cole Horch for an 82-yard touchdown and after Horch ran in the 2-point conversion, the Royals had an 8-0 lead just 15 seconds into the game.

Mason County continued its onslaught throughout the blowout win, eventually pulling away to a 49-21 victory. It was the most points scored by the Royals in the series since a 49-6 win in 2013. The win also marked the 24th for Mason County in the series in the 50th meeting between the two rivals.

Late in the first quarter, quarterback Keshaun Thomas tossed the first of his four touchdown passes when he hooked up with Max Arrasmith for a 66-yard score. Thomas also ran for a pair of touchdowns, a 6-yard run in the second quarter, and a 16-yard scamper in the fourth quarter. The senior QB also threw scoring passes to Bryce Moran for 23 yards, to Scilley for 28 yards, and a 30-yard strike to Garryon McClain.

Thomas finished with 220 yards through the air on 9-of-14 attempts.

Fleming County running back Austin Trent ran for 145 yards on 24 carries with a pair of touchdowns to lead the Panther offense, but the Royal defense held Fleming in the red zone five times, including two near the goal line.

Mason County also recognized members of the 2003 team, which had a remarkable season 20 years ago. The district and region champions finished 12-2 and went to the state semifinals, where they lost a heartbreaker at Highlands on a bitterly cold evening 21-14. That team, coached by the legendary David Buchanan, also enjoyed a 53-6 win over Fleming County.

Mason County (2-1) will celebrate its Homecoming game Friday when they host Boyd County. The Lions won their opener 46-7 when they went across the river to South Point, but their defense has let them down the past two games, a 60-41 loss to Bell County, and a 33-28 setback to East Carter last week.

Boyd County’s offense is led by junior quarterback Rhett Holbrook, who has thrown for 471 yards on 39-of-52 pass attempts and five touchdowns. Holbrook is also the Lions’ top rusher after gaining 243 yards on 40 carries and four scores this season. Senior running back Dakota Thompson has also scored four touchdowns and has racked up 215 yards on 32 attempts.

The Royals went on the road to defeat Boyd County 13-12 last season.

*****

LIONS FALL ON ROAD – Lewis County fell to 1-2 after dropping a 63-13 decision in Jackson at Breathitt County on Friday night.

The Lions could not contain the Bobcats’ offense, which scored four rushing and four passing touchdowns, led by quarterback Dillon Stacy, who was 8-for-11 with 182 yards. Breathitt (1-2) finished with 412 total yards.

Lewis County QB Ayden Cooper threw for 182 yards on 12-of-27 attempts and a pair of scores, both to Julian Puente, who caught eight passes for 95 yards.

The Lions go back on the road this week, when they travel to Prestonsburg to face the 2-1 Blackcats.

*****

BRACKEN BLOWS OUT NICHOLAS – The Bracken County Polar Bears improved to 2-1 with a 45-8 win at Nicholas County.

Unfortunately, at deadline time for this column, the Bracken County statistics for the game were unavailable.

The Polar Bears travel to Berea on Friday to take on the 0-3 Pirates, who lost to Morgan County 42-0 last week.

*****

UK FOOTBALL CRUISES TO WIN – Ball State didn’t prove to be a stern test in Kentucky’s football opener Saturday afternoon.

The Cats toppled the Cardinals 44-14 but coach Mark Stoops was disappointed with several aspects of Kentucky’s performance, most notably the play of quarterback Devin Leary, who is shaking off some rust after returning from an injury last season. He was off target on several passes, but look for him to get well this Saturday, when the Cats host Eastern Kentucky at 3 p.m.

EKU has its own issues after dropping its opener at Cincinnati 66-13.

The UK defense played well against Ball State for the most part and look for that unit to get even better as the season progresses.

*****

UPSETS HIGHLIGHT WEEK ONE – Deion Sanders was known as Neon Deion and Primetime during his NFL and MLB careers, but nowadays he’s known as Coach Prime.

He showed that he can coach a little bit as well when he took his Colorado Buffaloes to Fort Worth Saturday afternoon.

CU left the Lone Star State with a 45-42 triumph, upending the TCU Horned Frogs after entering the game as a 20-point underdog.

The coach’s son was responsible for most of the damage on the offensive end.

Shedeur Sanders passed for a school record 510 yards on 38-of-47 attempts and four touchdowns in the exciting back and forth tussle.

That wasn’t the only upset of Week 1.

On Monday night, Clemson visited Duke and went back home 28-7 losers after being outscored in the second half 22-0.

Three second-half turnovers doomed the Tigers, who came into the game ranked ninth in the nation.

Another game that caught my eye was the LSU-Florida State contest.

The game was billed as the best game of the weekend but it wasn’t even close to living up to its hype.

The Seminoles pulled away in the second half, outscoring the Tigers 31-7 on their way to an emphatic 45-24 win.

The FSU defense was impressive, especially the defensive line, which applied consistent pressure on LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.

*****

REDS STILL ALIVE – Major League Baseball has to be ecstatic after adjusting its Wild Card format for this season. The races in both leagues for the three spots is heading down to the final weeks of the season.

In the National League, that means the Cincinnati Reds are keeping hope alive, despite enduring a miserable August.

As this is being banged out on the keyboard on Tuesday morning, the Redlegs are in a virtual tie with Arizona for the final Wild Card spot. The Philadelphia Phillies (76-61) are ensconced in the top spot, with the Chicago Cubs (74-64) hot on their heels.

The Reds (72-68) and Diamondbacks (71-67), along with the Miami Marlins (70-67) and San Francisco Giants (70-68) are close behind in what will likely be a four-team battle for the last spot for the rest of the season.

If the Reds get quality pitching over the final 22 games, they still have a chance.

That could be a tall order, with recent developments leaving the team in a rather desperate situation when it comes to the pitching staff.

Andrew Abbott is currently the only member of the starting rotation who hasn’t been sidelined in recent weeks, and he’s in new territory when it comes to innings pitched in a season. He looked fantastic in his most recent outing against the Cubs, and the Reds are hoping it continues.

The rest of the rotation is in flux.

Hunter Greene and Ben Lively are eligible to return from the injured list on Friday and Saturday, if they are healthy. The timetable for Graham Ashcraft’s return from a right big toe stress reaction remains unknown, and

Brandon Williamson could possibly be back next week after going on the COVID-19 injured list.

The bullpen, which did a remarkable job in Monday’s 6-3 win over Seattle, is also a concern. Alex Young and Fernando Cruz are on the injured list, and the Reds just keep coming up with arms that they hope will hold down the fort. There is also a concern about closer Alexis Diaz, who was automatic in save situations earlier in the year, but has struggled in the last couple of weeks.

If David Bell can keep this team above water and earn a playoff bid, he has to be commended. I realize he takes a lot of flak and some of it may be deserved, but this Reds team has already exceeded anyone’s realistic expectations.

*****

“Humor is mankind’s greatest blessing.” — Mark Twain

*****

“For a while there I thought it was interesting, but I’m almost considering the NIL and the portal like religion and politics where it’s not even worth discussing because we don’t necessarily have a rhyme or reason for what’s happening.” – Mike Gundy, whose Oklahoma State team lost 17 scholarship players to the transfer portal this year