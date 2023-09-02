Hadlee Hazelrigg is the Lady Panthers primary goalkeeper, and has been a brick wall for the Lady Panthers’ defense.

Parker Sills is the Panthers’ second best scorer so far this season.

Volleyball

The Fleming County Lady Panthers volleyball team have been on fire lately.

With a current record of 6-5, the Lady Panthers have won four of their last five games, all of which with a dominating performance.

The Lady Panthers, under longtime coach Tanna Higginbotham, are a roster laden both with experience and potential. With six seniors on the team, Hannah Florence, Shelby Griggs, Emma Hill, Megan Jones, Maddy Prather and Erin Tillery are looked upon to lead the Lady Panthers. They are backed up by three juniors, Brianna Bailey, Kalynn Pease and Brooklyn Riley, and five sophomores, Megan Edmond, Layla Feldhaus, Trinity Flora, Jenna Marshall and Katie Marshall.

The Lady Panthers’ 14 man roster is full of experienced players, who know the ins and outs of coach Higginbotham’s style, and new players full of skill and potential.

In 2022, the 61st district runner-ups made it all the way to the second round of the 16th region tournament, falling to Boyd County 0-3 in a disappointing loss, ending Fleming County’s season.

This year, The Lady Panthers are eager to advance further in the tournament, and bring home district gold. Earlier this season, the Lady Panthers have already defeated 2022 61st district champs and district rivals, the Rowan County Lady Vikings, in a 3-2 victory. The Lady Panthers will have to continue to improve if they want to achieve their district tournament goals come tournament time.

The Lady Panthers have rotated their roster a lot this season, with no one member of the team competing in more than four of Fleming County’s eleven games this season.

Pease currently leads the team in kills, racking up 47 and averaging 3.13 per set. Backing her up and leading the team with assists, Hill, has racked up 109 of the teams 123 total assists, averaging 7.27 per game. Jones is the teams best in digs, leading with 65.

All members of the Lady Panthers roster are ready to be called upon when the time comes to compete for Fleming County, each of which are valuable assets to the teams style of play, and can hold down the offense and defense whenever necessary.

Fleming County is eager to see what the rest of 2023 has to offer, and are ready to compete when the 61st district tournament rolls around, hoping to advance further throughout the region.

Soccer

Boys

The Panthers soccer team has been incredibly strong in 2023, with a current record of 5-3-2.

Fleming County won their first three straight games, beating out the St. Pat saints 10-0, Bath County Wildcats 5-0 and the Powell County Pirates 2-0 in the first round of the Kentucky 2A section 6 tournament. Their win streak would come to an end in their next competition, with Boyd County holding the Panthers to a 1-1 tie.

The Panthers would bounce back from this however, and win their next two games in just a dominant fashion as before.

Unfortunately for Fleming County, the Panthers have fallen on hard times recently, having lost their last three games, and tying 0-0 in their most recent contest against the Mason County Royals.

The Panthers, led by coach Eric Thompson, have a roster laden with depth. seniors Logan Applegate and Brodie Knarr are the teams eldest, and are looked upon to help lead the Panthers to success.

Junior TJ Smith is the teams current scoring leader, with 9 total goals scored as of the writing of this article. Senior Brodie Knarr, the teams primary goalkeeper, has racked up 50 saves, allowing just seven goals.

The 2022 61st district runner-ups advanced all the way to the second round of the 16th region tournament last year. Coming into 2023, the Panthers are eager to surpass their success from last year, and bring gold home to Flemingsburg.

Girls

The Lady Panthers, under the direction of their new head coach, Abby Pfeiffer, are competing strongly so far throughout the 2023 season.

Fleming County won their first two straight games, with a 10-0 victory over St. Pat in their home opener, and a 1-0 victory over West Carter immediately after. Their win streak would end however with a 1-1 tie to Johnson Central, but the Lady Panthers would respond with a victory over Powell County in the first round of the Kentucky 2A Section 6 tournament.

Unfortunately for the Lady Panthers, they have struggled in their past three games, being unable to score and losing out to Ashland Blazer in a 10-0 loss, Estill County 3-0 in the second round of the Kentucky 2A section 6 tournament, and a 4-0 loss to Bourbon County.

In 2022, the Lady Panthers were the fourth ranked team in the 16th region, bringing home district tournament gold after defeated the Rowan County Lady Vikings 6-0 in the championship round. Fleming County would then fall to Russell in the first round of the 16th regional tournament, ending their strong season.

This year the Lady Panthers are led by Macy Perkins in scoring, with Perkins putting up 4 goals for the Panthers across their 7 games of play in 2023. Hadlee Hazelrigg, the teams primary goalkeeper has racked up 113 save over the course of the season, allowing just 18 goals, averaging 2.6 per game.

The team has an incredibly deep roster, with a slew of juniors and sophomores making up the majority of the lineup. The team has two seniors leading the charge, with Jennifer Acuna and Sofia Wells leading the team as its’ eldest members.

The Lady Panthers are eager to repeat last years district tournament performance, and are hoping to advance further throughout the region. Fleming County advanced to the championship round of the regional tournament in 2021, and hope to relive that experience as 2023 draws to an end.

Golf

Boys

The Fleming County Panthers golf team has competed extremely well throughout 2023, placing high in each tournament they’ve participated in.

Fleming County, led by junior Seth Hickerson, has repeatedly placed in the top five in nearly every tournament the Panthers have competed in. Fleming County has had a tough season thus far, competing against some of the strongest teams in the state, travelling to some of the biggest tournaments the commonwealth has to offer.

In their most recent outing, at the Johnson Central Invitational, the Panthers recorded their season low, totaling a team 303. Hickerson once again led his team, putting up a 69, tying him for fourth out of 119 golfers in the field.

The Panthers placed fourth in the 12th region tournament in 2022, carding a team total of 344. Fleming County came in just behind Rowan County, Russell and Mason County. This year, the Panthers are eager to improve upon last years score, and earn themselves a bid in the first round of the state tournament, on the road to Bowling Green.

Girls

The Lady Panthers have been competing strongly throughout 2023.

Starting their season off strong with a second place finish in the Harrison County Invitational, the Fleming County Lady Panthers have their eyes set on a 12th region championship, dethroning reigning champions, the Mason County Lady Royals.

The Lady Panthers have traveled to Maysville several times this season, competing in several nine-hole matches hosted by Mason County.

These matches, alongside the tournaments the team has competed in, are gearing the Lady Panthers up for success once regional tournament time comes around later this month. In their nine hole competitions, the Lady Panthers have consistently placed second, with team scores consistently in the low 190s.

Fleming County is on the hunt for a bid to the state tournament, and hope to make it all the way to Bowling Green this year.

Cross Country

Fleming County’s cross country program has just three runners, with Addison Highfield, Allisyn Highfield and Amelia Lewis, all freshmen.

After not fielding a varsity team in 2022, the ability to have runners compete at the varsity level is a big step in the right direction for Fleming County. With the team focusing on building up their younger runners in previous years, spending time to focus on their elementary and middle school programs, the freshmen runners heading into 2023 have a lot of potential under their belts.

With coach Olivia Johnson leading the charge, the Fleming County Lady Panthers cross country program is eager to see where they stand after the first few meets of the season, in order to get themselves prepared once the class 2A region 6 meet arrives later in the year.

The girls regional meet was dominated by Mason and Boyd County in 2022, and Fleming County is eager to join the ranks in 2023.

The Lady Panthers have a long way to go before regional time arrives later this year, with several meets scheduled between now and then. Fleming County will get a better understanding of where they stand against their competition once having competed in these meets, and will know how hard they need to train to achieve their goal of a runner placing high in regional standings.

While the Panthers do not have enough runners to compete as a team, they will be competing as individuals.

With 2022 class 2A region 6 champions the Mason County Lady Royals losing their lineup of seniors, and also competing as individuals, alongside several other teams in the region falling under the same fate, Fleming County has the ability to quickly jump high in the rankings.