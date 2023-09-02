College football returns in earnest this weekend, with games scheduled from coast to coast. The season actually began last weekend, with a few games scattered across the country and beyond. The game beyond our borders was the highlight of Week Zero, when Notre Dame blasted Navy 42-3 in Dublin, Ireland.

The Fighting Irish offense featured an impressive performance from quarterback Sam Hartman, who transferred to South Bend from Wake Forest. Hartman’s accuracy was on full display against the Midshipmen as he completed 19-of-23 passes for 251 yards and four touchdowns.

Back here in the good ol’ USA, last year’s Heisman Trophy winner put on a show in Los Angeles. Southern Cal QB Caleb Williams led the Trojans to a 56-28 win over San Jose State, completing 18 of 25 pass attempts for 278 yards and four scores.

*****

CATS OPEN AT HOME – Today at noon, the Kentucky Wildcats begin their season against Ball State in what is expected to be an easy win for the home team. We all know that with the unpredictable nature that surrounds the college game, it might not be all that easy.

UK should roll to the opening day victory, but stranger things have occurred over the years, especially in openers. The Cats are favored by 26.5 points, largely due to the perception that the Cardinals’ defense is less than stellar.

It will be interesting to see how NC State transfer Devin Leary fares in his Kentucky debut. He has been receiving high marks for his accuracy in the preseason, and some observers are already proclaiming him as an upgrade over last year’s QB1, Will Levis.

*****

WEEK ONE’S BIGGEST GAME – On paper, the best game of the weekend will be played on Sunday night on ABC at 8:30 p.m., when the fifth-ranked LSU Tigers travel to Camping World Stadium in Orlando to face the Florida State Seminoles, which is ranked eighth in the Associated Press preseason poll.

Both teams feature numerous NFL prospects, and after last year’s thrilling 24-23 FSU win in New Orleans, you can bet the Tigers will be amped up to avenge that defeat against the ‘Noles.

Florida State will be looking to contain LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, while LSU is preparing to do the same against Seminoles QB Jordan Travis.

This one is a must watch for avid college football fans.

*****

LOOKING AHEAD – The usual suspects will be playing for the right to earn a trip to this season’s College Football Playoff, with Georgia looking for their third consecutive national title.

The Dawgs will have to fend off the likes of Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, USC, Texas, LSU, Clemson and Penn State to get to the top of the mountain, but UGA will still be difficult to dethrone.

*****

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SPECTACLE – It was quite a scene in Lincoln, Nebraska on Wednesday night. Memorial Stadium was overflowing with a sea of red who came to witness history being made, and no, it wasn’t a football game that brought out the enthusiastic throng.

Instead, the event dubbed “Volleyball Day in Nebraska” was all about celebrating a sport that Nebraskans support like no one else. The huge crowd was there to see their Cornhuskers take on the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

They not only enjoyed a beautiful late summer evening, but also a 3-0 (25-14, 25-14, 25-13) win from their beloved Big Red over the UNO Mavericks, a victory that was expected from the fourth-ranked team in the land.

The reported attendance of 92,003 also established a new record for the most fans to witness a women’s sporting event in history.

That number broke the American record – 90,185, set at the 1999 Women’s World Cup final between the United States and China at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. – as well as the international mark, set at an April 2022 champions League match in Barcelona, Spain, between F.C. Barcelona and Wolfsburg that was attended by 91,648 people.

The popularity of volleyball in Nebraska has been well documented for decades. The Huskers have had 306 consecutive sellouts at the Bob Devaney Sports Center (capacity 13,595) and have led the NCAA in attendance each year since 2013. Nebraska has won five national championships since 1995, and their head coach, John Cook, who is in his 23rd year, has won more than 800 games during his career to go with four national titles.

*****

PREP VOLLEYBALL NEARING MIDSEASON – With the high school volleyball quickly approaching the halfway point, let’s take a look at the teams in the area and how they’ve been progressing.

(Note: The Kentucky High School Athletic Association has an excellent website that posts schedules, scores and statistics for teams in numerous sports across the commonwealth. Some schools are more diligent and timely about utilizing the site than others, and if their

stats aren’t reported to the KHSAA, their players cannot be mentioned in this space.)

Mason County is on its way to perhaps its first winning season in school history.

New head coach Nellie Book and her husband, assistant coach Josh Book, have led the Lady Royals to the best start to a season since the school began playing the sport on a varsity level in 2010. The most wins in a season was 14 in 2017, and the Lady Royals have a legitimate shot at surpassing that number this year.

Mason County is 6-4 after a 2-0 (25-17, 25-18) loss to Robertson County last night in the Fieldhouse, and they will be attempting to snap a 10-match losing streak to St. Patrick when they return to action at home on Wednesday. The Lady Saints lead the all-time series 16-14.

The Lady Royals have been led by Alexis Young, who has 93 kills and 34 blocks. Amirah Reed leads the team with 146 assists, and the service aces leader is Makaylynn Crabtree with 17.

Bracken County improved to 7-9 last night with a 2-1 (25-11, 20-25, 25-16) win at St. Patrick, and the Lady Bears have been busy in the early season, having played in the Ludlow Classic and the Seeds for Success Tournament at Fleming County.

Macy Lucas leads Bracken County in kills and is tied with Ainsely Hamilton for the most digs, Jordan Ahrens has been the top blocker, and Baylee Wilson leads the Lady Bears in service aces.

Bracken County meets Bourbon County in the Igloo on Tuesday.

St. Patrick (0-8) is still looking for its first win of the season after falling at home to Bracken County on Thursday.

Emma Gallenstein has been leading the Lady Saints in kills, blocks, digs and service aces in the early going. Bria Bauer and Lillian Klee have also been key contributors.

As mentioned earlier, the Lady Saints’ next match is at Mason County on Wednesday.

Augusta dropped to 1-9 last evening, falling to Williamstown 2-0 (25-20, 25-13) in the Panthers Den.

Their next match is Wednesday at Nicholas County.

Robertson County lifted its season mark to 3-6 after upending Mason County in straight sets on the road last night.

Emma Adamson leads the Lady Devils with 77 kills and 38 service aces, Carlee Church is the assists leader with 80, Irene Duschar has 86 digs, and Lilly Monroe leads the team in blocks and has also served for 24 aces.

The Lady Devils host district foe Pendleton County on Wednesday.

The Lewis County Lady Lions claimed their sixth win in their last seven matches by defeating East Carter 3-0 (25-20, 26-24, 25-23) in Vanceburg last night.

Hannah Miller leads the Lady Lions in kills with 71, and Graeson Lunger has passed for 190 assists and come up with 113 digs to lead Lewis County in two categories. Amanda Gilbert is leading the Lady Lions with 33 service aces.

Lewis County (8-5) returns to action on Tuesday when they host Nicholas County.

Fleming County has won two consecutive matches to lift its record to 6-5 on the season. Their next match will be Tuesday at home against district foe Bath County.

Although not a local team, the 10th Region’s Paris Lady Hounds has enjoyed success at last in its second year of playing volleyball.

In its first year of varsity play a year ago, Paris was 0-8 and they dropped their first eight matches this season before tasting victory on Monday with a 2-1 (21-25, 25-21, 25-11) win at Augusta. Two nights later, the Lady Hounds defeated St. Patrick 2-0 (25-17, 25-23) for their second win in a row.

At the other end of the spectrum, a matchup between the top two ranked teams in Kentucky was played in Louisville on Tuesday.

Second-ranked Sacred Heart won the last three sets to come from behind and defeat the top-ranked Assumption Rockets. After dropping the first two sets by 25-17 scores, the Valkyries rallied to win 25-12, 25-13, and in the deciding set, 15-13. The 7th Region rivals meet again at Sacred Heart on September 14.

*****

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER UPDATE – Three local schools play the sport that some refer to as “the beautiful game,” with each fielding boys’ and girls’ squads.

The Mason County boys’ soccer team has begun the season with a 4-3-2 record after its 8-1 win at St. Patrick on Thursday.

Noah Gardner and Alex Wood have each scored five goals this season for the Royals, Braxton Malone has four, with Kaedyn Gill and Landen Lake each scoring three. Cade Pugh has 56 saves and has allowed just 15 goals from his keeper position.

The Royals go to Ripley for their next match on Tuesday.

The Lady Royals are 3-3-1 after winning the opener of the girl-boy doubleheader versus the Lady Saints at Wald Park yesterday 7-0.

Sarah Payne leads Mason County with nine goals this season after scoring three against St. Patrick, Harley Durham-Campbell has five, and Eden Abshire has four.

Keeper Kaelynn Henning has racked up 52 saves in net for Mason County, which will also be going to Ripley on Tuesday.

The young Saints are 1-7 and have been led offensively by Juan Antonio Briseno and Abisai Ignacio. Goalkeeper Aiden Samudio had 77 saves going into the Mason County match on Thursday.

St. Patrick is slated to meet Calvary Christian on the road this evening.

The Lady Saints fell to 0-9 Thursday and they also are scheduled to go to Calvary Christian this evening,

Goalkeeper Lillian Klee had 108 saves heading into the Mason County match.

The Fleming County boys’ soccer team is 5-3-2 following its 0-0 draw vs. Mason County at Panther Field on Tuesday.

The Panthers have been led by TJ Smith, who has nine goals on the season. Logan Applegate and Parker Sills have added seven goals apiece, and goalkeeper Brodie Knarr has allowed less than a goal per match.

The Lady Panthers are 3-3-1 and their top scorer is Macy Perkins with four goals. Goalkeeper Hadlee Hazelrigg has 83 saves and three shutouts.

*****

“A clear conscience is the sure sign of a bad memory.” — Mark Twain

*****

“I don’t know about you, but UCLA and Rutgers feels like a natural rivalry to me.” – TCU coach Sonny Dykes, on how realignment has changed college football